Suspect Arrested After 3 Injured In Shooting At Arizona Shopping Complex

Police detained a suspect after three people were injured when a gunman opened fire at a popular Arizona shopping complex Wednesday night.

The suspect was taken into custody following the shooting at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, police said.

One of the victims is in critical condition, and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not released the name of the suspect.

“Our officers challenged that suspect and were able to safely take that person into custody,” Glendale police Officer Tiffany Ngalula said at a news briefing.

Ngalula said the department was looking into evidence that the shooter livestreamed the attack and posted it to Snapchat.

Arizona State Sen. Martín Quezada posted on Twitter that he witnessed the shooting.

“I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate,” Quezada said.

Police so far have not called the shooting an act of terrorism nor have they specified the type of weapon used.

“I saw 2 victims with my own eyes,” Quezada said in another tweet. “I’m ok. Lots of shaken up people.”

