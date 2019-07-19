14 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

With the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. We’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of July 13 to 19. Check them out below.

ABOVE: France’s team competes in the highlight routine artistic swimming final during the 2019 World Championships at Yeomju Gymnasium in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 15.

Scott Heins via Getty Images

A large section of Manhattan’s Upper West Side and Midtown neighborhoods are seen in darkness from above during a major power outage on July 13 in New York City.

Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP

Evy Thomas, dressed as Mystique, poses for a portrait during Day One of Comic-Con International on July 18 in San Diego.

Daniel Becerril/Reuters

A U.S. flag flutters behind a Mexican couple kissing before crossing into El Paso, Texas, on the Paso del Norte international bridge, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on July 17.

Handout via Getty Images

In this handout image provided by Red Bull, Yana Nestsiarava of Belarus dives from a 20-meter cliff in Raouche during the first competition day of the fifth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on July 13 at Beirut, Lebanon.

Toru Hanai via Getty Images

Winner Pei-Ying Tsai of Taiwan receives a giant Cup Noodle prize during the award ceremony following the final round of the ECC Ladies Golf Tournament at Kitarokko Country Club on July 13 in Kobe, Hyogo, Japan.

BUDDHIKA WEERASINGHE via Getty Images

A firefighter investigates on July 19 inside the building where over 30 people died in a fire at an animation company in Kyoto, Japan.

Scott Olson via Getty Images

People float down Lakeshore Drive, which is covered by water from Lake Pontchartrain after the area flooded in the wake of Hurricane Barry on July 13 in Mandeville, Louisiana.

Lindsey Wasson/Reuters

A plane passes by a large inflatable astronaut outside the Museum of Flight in Seattle on July 16, the anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission launch.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

North Koreans move during a mass game performance of “The Land of the People” at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, on July 16.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rescuers carry out a survivor from the site of a building that collapsed in Mumbai, India, on July 16. A four-story residential building collapsed Tuesday in a crowded neighborhood in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, and several people were feared trapped in the rubble, an official said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The full moon rises, creating a silhouette of roller coaster riders at the Worlds of Fun amusement park on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon launch on July 16 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Oswaldo Rivas/Reuters

A relative holds a picture of Francisco Flores during a religious service to commemorate the first anniversary of the death of protesters who died during the attack on the Divine Mercy Church while participating in a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s government in Managua on July 13.

BORIS HORVAT via Getty Images

Zapata CEO Franky Zapata flies a jet-powered hoverboard, or “Flyboard,” over the old harbor as part of Bastille Day celebrations in Marseille on July 14.