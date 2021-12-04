Entertainment

65 Celebrity Christmas Gift Ideas That'll Be A Hit With Your Crew

Mariah Carey, Dwayne Johnson and Elton John are just some of the celebs whose side hustles could make great holiday gifts.
David Moye

Reporter, HuffPost

Still trying to figure out what Christmas gifts to give family, friends and co-workers? Let celebrities help.

During the pandemic, many top celebrities in the worlds of music, film, TV and sports found other economic avenues ― side hustles ― to explore.

Some of the celebs are promoting snacks, others are involved with cosmetics, CBD or good old booze.

Whatever the product or whoever the celebrity is, you’re sure to find something that will make you the gift-giving celeb in your circle.

Robert Downey Jr. Cooking Products
MinkDogBlends.com
Robert Downey Jr.'s newest project is MinkDog Blends, a spice brand made with Chef Tyler Lewis.
Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo Tequila
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images for Calirosa
Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine and his fashion model wife Behati Prinsloo just introduced a new brand of tequila.
Jennifer Aniston Collagen Products
VitalProteins
Jennifer Aniston is getting friendly with the Vital Proteins brand of collagen products.
Dwayne Johnson Energy Drink
ZoaEnergy.com/
Where does Dwayne Johnson get all his energy? Who knows. But it's easier to find out where he gets his energy drink.
Elton John Dolls
LucieKaas.com
Elton John is getting all dolled up this holiday season by promoting two kinds of stylized dolls in his image.

Millie Bobby Brown Converse High Tops
Converse.com
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown is kicking her holidays off by designing shoes for Converse.
Naomi Osaka Skin Care
Kinlo.com/
Tennis champ Naomi Osaka is now the face of a new skin care line.
Addison Rae Makeup Line
ItemBeauty.com
Top influencer Addison Rae is making a play to be a cosmetics mogul with her own makeup line.
Tom Brady Eyeglasses
Christopher-Cloos.com
The way football legend Tom Brady sees it, it's fun to curate your own line of eyewear.
Vera Wang Prosecco
VeraWangParty.com
Fashion designer Vera Wang is known for her bridal gowns, but she is branching out into prosecco.
Eva Longoria Tequila
CasaDelSolTequila.com/
Eva Longoria's newest project involves tequila!
Jamie Foxx Brown Sugar Bourbon
BrownSugarBourbon.com/
When Jamie Foxx sings "blame it on the alcohol," he may be thinking of his brand of bourbon.
Kendall Jenner Tequila
Drink818.com
Kendall Jenner is hoping to use her power as an influencer to influence you to try her new tequila brand.
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Lighters
Bic.com
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg probably use their new brands of Bic lighters in very different ways, but — hey! — vive la différence!
Peter Weber Vegetable Snacks
DirtKitchenSnacks.com/
Peter Weber may not have found love on "The Bachelor," but he has at least found sustenance with his new line of vegetable snack foods.
Hailee Steinfeld Glasses
Nicholas Maggio for PrivéRevaux.com
Hailee Steinfeld not only has the "Hawkeye" series on Disney +, she's also "hawking" a line of curated eyewear.
Gordon Ramsay Hard Seltzer
DrinkHells.com/
TV chef Gordon Ramsay can get hot under the collar, so he cools off with his own line of hard seltzer.
Lana Condor Nail Products
https://dashingdiva.com/blogs/shop-the-look/lana-condor-and-glaze
Lana Condor, star of the "To All The Boys I've Ever Loved" series of Netflix films, now hopes to nail down a career promoting nail products.
Shaun White Beef Jerky
KraveJerky.com
Olympic snowboarder Shaun White is spicing things up with his own brand of beef jerky: spicy sesame ginger.
Danica Patrick Sleep Powder
BeamOrganics.com
Former professional racer Danica Patrick lived out her dream on the racetrack, but when she actually has to sleep, she relies on Beam Organics Sleep Powder.
Olivia Wilde Skin Care
TrueBotanicals.com
Actor/director Olivia Wilde promotes skin care products from the True Botanicals brand.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Noise-Canceling Headphones
JBL.com
NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo may or may not listen to recordings of the Milwaukee Bucks championship game, but if he does, he's using these JBL noise-canceling headphones.
Cedella Marley Mushroom Tinctures
MarleyOne.com
Bob Marley's daughter Cedella is marketing her own line of mushroom tinctures, each of which plays off her dad's classic song "One Love."
Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Wine
FreshVineWine.com/
"Vampire Diaries" star Nina Dobrev and "Dancing With The Stars" alum Julianne Hough aren't whining about what to drink when they get together. That's because they have their own brand of wine.
Christina Milian Custom Name Necklace
HouseOfFineGold.com
The early aughts singer is going for the gold once again — this time with her own line of jewelry.
Ricky Williams Cannabis
Highsman.co/
Football great Ricky Williams has long promoted the benefits of cannabis. Now he's gone the extra step with his own marijuana brand.
Russell Wilson Comforter
OnMolecule.com
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is endorsing a new line of comforters.
Terry Bradshaw Bourbon
John Hafner for BradshawBourbon.com
Hall of Fame QB Terry Bradshaw is very spirited about his celebrity line of bourbon.
Carnie Wilson Candles
BrokenTopCandleco.com
Singer Carnie Wilson is hoping to heat up the candle industry with her own brand.
Brooke Burke Pulsing Electromagnetic Device
BemerGroup.com
TV personality Brooke Burke's latest project is endorsing an electromagnetic device that stimulates muscles and temporarily increases local blood circulation.
Jason Aldean Bourbon Whiskey
Justin Mrusek for Wolf Moon
Country singer Jason Aldean is enjoying the fruits of his labor — and his own bourbon whiskey.
Becky G Makeup
TresluceBeauty.com/
Singer Becky G is now facing a future as an aspiring makeup mogul.
Taboo of Black Eyed Peas Children's Book
AKidsCo.com
Black Eyed Peas member Taboo is branching out from music with his new book that helps kids identify themselves and understand all the things that can make up someone’s identity.
Zooey Deschanel Indoor Gardens
LettuceGrow.com
These are the salad days for Zooey Deschanel, who is marketing a line of indoor gardens that allow people to grow veggies all year long.
Scottie Pippen Bourbon
Margaret Pattillo for SavageAndCooke.com
Scottie Pippen has gone from taking shots on the basketball court to drinking shots of his own bourbon.
Alexis Fawx Coffee
HighAFCoffee.com
Porn star Alexis Fawx isn't just lying down on the job — she's working to promote her own line of coffee.
Bella Thorne Cannabis
ForbiddenFlowers.com
Bella Thorne has gone from stardom on the Disney Channel to selling her own line of cannabis.
Joel McHale Whiskey
https://www.monkeyshoulder.com/en-us/whats-on/stick-it-to-stuck-up
Comedian Joel McHale isn't joking about his love of whiskey. That's why he has his own brand.
Ayesha Curry Cookware
https://www.potsandpans.com/pages/ayesha-ha-landing-page
Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha, is earning fame of her own as a lifestyle expert. So her own line of cookware is a natural progression.
Kevin Hart Rowing Machine
https://hydrow.com/
It may be smooth sailing for Kevin Hart these days, but having his own line of rowing machine can only help.
LeBron James Tequila
Lobos1707.com
LeBron James is just as busy off the court promoting products like his brand of tequila.
Carson Palmer CBD Gummies
casey figlewicz for Level Select CBD
Former NFL QB Carson Palmer has a new goal: getting people interested in CBD gummies.
Jay Sean Sake In A Can
https://www.sipsmooth.com/
Jay Sean is best known for his 2009 No. 1 single, "Down." These days, things are looking up with a new line of sake sold in a can.
Nas Cigars
Raven Varona for Escobar Cigars
Rapper Nas is hoping to light a fire in the tobacco industry by curating a line of cigars.
Tove Lo Cannabis Soda
DrinkCann.com
Swedish singer Tove Lo rose to fame with hits like "Stay High." Now she's putting her money where her mouth is with a line of cannabis beverages.
Rob Gronkowski Sunglasses
Noah Wetzel
Rob Gronkowski is making a play into the world of sunglasses.
B Real Of Cypress Hill Gravity Bong
GPen.com
Cannabis has long loomed large in the legend of '90s-era rap group Cypress Hill. Now member B Real is keeping the torch burning with a very elaborate gravity bong system.
Colin Hanks Handkerchiefs
Hankskerchiefs.com/
Actor Colin Hanks apparently loves handkerchiefs as much as puns. Hence the name of his new product: Hankskerchiefs
Nick Offerman Single Malt Scotch Whisky In Guinness Cask
drizly.com
Nick Offerman's new product is the perfect gift for his "Parks and Recreation" character Ron Swanson: single malt scotch whisky in a Guinness cask.
David Beckham Scotch Whisky
Drizly.com
Soccer star David Beckham may be British, but his liquor of choice is scotch whisky.
Vanessa Hudgens Water
Tyler Ash for DrinkCaliWater.com
A lot of celebs have their liquor lines. Vanessa Hudgens is taking more of a hydrated approach by selling flavored waters.
Tyra Banks Ice Cream
SmizeCream.com
Tyra Banks has a sweet new product on the market: her own brand of ice cream called "Smize Cream" after her trademark word on "America's Next Top Model."
Travis Barker CBD
BarkerWellness.com/
Travis Barker has priorities beyond being a Kardashian beau — like marketing his own line of CBD.
Halle Berry Fitness Apparel
Re-Spin.shop
Considering how great Halle Berry looks, selling fitness apparel is, well, fitting.
Florida Georgia Line Peach Pecan Whiskey
Old Camp Peach Pecan Whiskey
The country group Florida Georgia Line is crossing over into the liquor world with its peach pecan whiskey.
Sofia Vergara Reading Glasses
FosterGrant.com/
Sophia Vergara knows that if the writing is on the wall, it helps to have stylish reading glasses.
Channing Tatum Vodka
Cole Walliser for BornAndBred.com
Channing Tatum's latest non-movie project is his own brand of vodka.
Lindsey Vonn Ski Jacket
Dan Campbell for Head.com
Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn is promoting a new ski jacket that proves you can keep warm and still look cool in the snow.
Mariah Carey Irish Cream
GoBlackIrish.com
Mariah Carey may sing that "All She Wants For Christmas Is You," but we suspect she may also want some of her own Irish Cream.
Shay Mitchell Tequila Seltzer
DrinkOnda.com
"Pretty Little Liars" star Shay Mitchell is making hard seltzer even harder by adding tequila to it.
Jonas Brothers Popcorn
EatRobs.com
The Jonas Brothers are all about pop, whether it's pop music or, in this case, popcorn.
Fab 5 Freddy Cannabis
B-Noble.com
Hip-hop pioneer Fab 5 Freddy is now high on promoting his own cannabis brand.
Sam Asghari Teeth Whitening Kit
TrySnow.com
Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari isn't just helping her adjust to life after the conservatorship, he's also endorsing the Snow Teeth Whitening Kit.
Molly Sims Pajamas
Carters.com
Actor Molly Sims knows the best part of the holidays is curling up on the couch in comfy jammies — especially a brand she helped curate.
Dustin Poirier Lousiana-Style Hot Sauce
Heatonist.com
UFC fighter Dustin Poirier is honoring his Louisiana heritage with his own line of hot sauces.
