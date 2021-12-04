Still trying to figure out what Christmas gifts to give family, friends and co-workers? Let celebrities help.
During the pandemic, many top celebrities in the worlds of music, film, TV and sports found other economic avenues ― side hustles ― to explore.
Some of the celebs are promoting snacks, others are involved with cosmetics, CBD or good old booze.
Whatever the product or whoever the celebrity is, you’re sure to find something that will make you the gift-giving celeb in your circle.
Robert Downey Jr. Cooking Products
Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo Tequila
Jennifer Aniston Collagen Products
Dwayne Johnson Energy Drink
Elton John Dolls
Millie Bobby Brown Converse High Tops
Naomi Osaka Skin Care
Addison Rae Makeup Line
Tom Brady Eyeglasses
Vera Wang Prosecco
Eva Longoria Tequila
Jamie Foxx Brown Sugar Bourbon
Kendall Jenner Tequila
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Lighters
Peter Weber Vegetable Snacks
Hailee Steinfeld Glasses
Gordon Ramsay Hard Seltzer
Lana Condor Nail Products
https://dashingdiva.com/blogs/shop-the-look/lana-condor-and-glaze
Shaun White Beef Jerky
Danica Patrick Sleep Powder
Olivia Wilde Skin Care
Giannis Antetokounmpo Noise-Canceling Headphones
Cedella Marley Mushroom Tinctures
Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Wine
Christina Milian Custom Name Necklace
Ricky Williams Cannabis
Russell Wilson Comforter
Terry Bradshaw Bourbon
Carnie Wilson Candles
Brooke Burke Pulsing Electromagnetic Device
Jason Aldean Bourbon Whiskey
Becky G Makeup
Taboo of Black Eyed Peas Children's Book
Zooey Deschanel Indoor Gardens
Scottie Pippen Bourbon
Alexis Fawx Coffee
Bella Thorne Cannabis
Joel McHale Whiskey
Ayesha Curry Cookware
Kevin Hart Rowing Machine
LeBron James Tequila
Carson Palmer CBD Gummies
Jay Sean Sake In A Can
Nas Cigars
Tove Lo Cannabis Soda
Rob Gronkowski Sunglasses
B Real Of Cypress Hill Gravity Bong
Colin Hanks Handkerchiefs
Nick Offerman Single Malt Scotch Whisky In Guinness Cask
David Beckham Scotch Whisky
Vanessa Hudgens Water
Tyra Banks Ice Cream
Travis Barker CBD
Halle Berry Fitness Apparel
Florida Georgia Line Peach Pecan Whiskey
Sofia Vergara Reading Glasses
Channing Tatum Vodka
Lindsey Vonn Ski Jacket
Mariah Carey Irish Cream
Shay Mitchell Tequila Seltzer
Jonas Brothers Popcorn
Fab 5 Freddy Cannabis
Sam Asghari Teeth Whitening Kit
Molly Sims Pajamas
Dustin Poirier Lousiana-Style Hot Sauce
