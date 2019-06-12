HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Unless you live under a rock, chances are you’re not immune to the allure of Target. Whether you’re a longtime Target lover or have only recently realized that the brand now carries damn-cute furniture and clothes, you’ll love this latest news: The big-box retailer announced a 24-hour sale Wednesday, June 12, that will save you 25% on a single piece of furniture on its site.

The deal is active until midnight Pacific time. Whether you’re looking for Scandi-inspired minimalist furniture from Target’s in-house Project62 collection or favor the bohemian vibes of its Opalhouse line, there are plenty of pieces worth snagging for a fraction of their typical prices.

Regardless of whether you’re in the process of moving (it is moving season, after all!), it’s worth using this one-day sale as an excuse to grab a new armchair for your guest room, finds to organize your closet, or a sofa to freshen your space. We’re eyeing this oversized raw wood dresser and this stunning rattan fan-back accent chair. You can even get this wood and glass gold-finished rolling bar cart for 25% off.

