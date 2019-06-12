HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Unless you live under a rock, chances are you’re not immune to the allure of Target. Whether you’re a longtime Target lover or have only recently realized that the brand now carries damn-cute furniture and clothes, you’ll love this latest news: The big-box retailer announced a 24-hour sale Wednesday, June 12, that will save you 25% on a single piece of furniture on its site.
The deal is active until midnight Pacific time. Whether you’re looking for Scandi-inspired minimalist furniture from Target’s in-house Project62 collection or favor the bohemian vibes of its Opalhouse line, there are plenty of pieces worth snagging for a fraction of their typical prices.
The discount will be applied at checkout and can be used on one select indoor or outdoor furniture item or a rug, like this tufted armchair with brass legs and this carved white and wood coffee table that looks like something from Anthropologie.
Regardless of whether you’re in the process of moving (it is moving season, after all!), it’s worth using this one-day sale as an excuse to grab a new armchair for your guest room, finds to organize your closet, or a sofa to freshen your space. We’re eyeing this oversized raw wood dresser and this stunning rattan fan-back accent chair. You can even get this wood and glass gold-finished rolling bar cart for 25% off.
In case you needed another thing to sweeten the deal, you’ll also get free shipping on orders over $35. The deal is today only, online only, so don’t sit on a find you love. But, if you’ve missed the sale, there are still a few deals that’ll last beyond June 12. Use code MENS20 to get 20% off select men’s shoes through June 15, and use code TEE20 to get 20% off select kid’s tee shirts through June 15.