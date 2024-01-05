26 Things If You Have Expensive Taste But A Tight Budget

Popular items from this list:
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A Simple Modern tumbler that's a dead ringer for the fancier (and pricier) Stanley cup
It can keep your drinks cold for hours on end, and not even a drop is getting past its leak-resistant straw lid. Plus, it comes in a variety of trendy colors that will have your drink game seriously on point. Many reviewers said they find themselves drinking more water when they have a straw, and the fact that it's so dang cute doesn't hurt either! Also available in a style without the handle
"I finally decided to hop on board the hype train for these big tumblers and am already obsessed with my Simple Modern one! I opted for the mint green color
and it's as pretty as I'd hoped in person," said BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes
. "The fact that this has both a straw and a handle means I end up carrying it around with me and drinking WAY more water than I did before. BTW! I highly recommend getting straw covers to protect against dust and germs... (like these
) and they work perfectly!" Promising review
: "If you have been wanting a Stanley cup, believe me, save yourself some money and get this cup! You will end up with a better cup than the Stanley!
I have dropped/tipped over this cup a couple of times and only a couple of drops of water come out. If I did that to my Stanley, water got everywhere! And this cup keeps the water so cold. And if you purchase silicone straw toppers, it keeps the water even colder! Also, it fits in my car cup holder and my Stanley really didn’t
. Love this cup!" — Amazon Customer
A set of 10 gold cabinet handles, aka one of the easiest and cheapest ways to upgrade your kitchen
It's as simple as unscrewing your old boring handles and screwing in your new, elegant golden ones. And at a price point of around $1.65 per handle, you can't beat a complete kitchen transformation for under $20. They're available in five finishes and 14 lengths.
Promising review:
"These look great in my kitchen, adding a nice modern touch to my cupboards. Easy to install and true to size. I never had a single screw that went in crooked or too tight. A great buy for the money and comparable to other handles I've seen at twice the price. Very pleased. Obviously, if you are worried about them being too lightweight, then go ahead and spend the extra $3 or $4 to buy solid handles. Personally, I think these hollow handles look just the same as the expensive ones, and they are sturdy enough to hold up for many years
." — Amazon Customer
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment, which will have your hair feeling like it's on cloud nine
This hair mask is infused with collagen and protein extracts (think Olaplex without the $$$). According to reviewers, this mask works on fine hair
, curly hair
, and type 4 hair
.Promising review:
"Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex
. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!!
I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use.
Plus you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" — BB
A fanny pack to keep essentials close whenever you travel or just for day-to-day use
Reviewers love that the versatile strap can be worn crossbody or around the waist, keeping their hands free while on the go. Lulu's belt bag has been reaaalllll quiet lately.
"I wear a size L/XL in clothing and sometimes waist bags just don't work out so well for me," said BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly
. "With this one, I can confirm that it fit around my waist comfortably without outerwear, across my chest without outerwear, and over a thick coat and several layers.
The pockets inside are so handy and I even had room to spare throughout my Iceland trip. Just make sure that you zip the zipper ALL the way because the zipper goes down pretty far on the sides for easier access to contents."Promising reviews
: "This belt bag honestly looks just like Lululemon without the label
. I love the variety of colors this brand offers and the adjustable strap and buckle for easy on and off. It also has several mesh compartments in the inside for separating smaller items from each other." — Lauren A.
"I’m SOO impressed with the quality of this bag! I’ve worn the Lululemon belt bag and I gotta say, this is pretty similar.
Almost identical, except the Lululemon is a tiny bit smaller size. The Lululemon one also has a plastic zipper but this Amazon one is metal. I prefer the plastic but this one is OK. It might be better than Lululemon JUST for the fact that they have so many color options!" — Em
A pair of stylish teardrop earrings if you want the luxe look of Bottega Veneta without the luxe price tag
These earrings are the perfect accessory to elevate your look, and reviewers say they're so lightweight and comfortable, some even forgot they had them on.
Promising review:
"These are AMAZING! I highly recommend them. They look so luxurious and expensive. I've gotten a lot of compliments on them already. 10/10!" — Hayley Ghormley
A pair of sleek motion-sensor cabinet lights to instantly brighten up your kitchen
They're easy to install thanks to their magnetic adhesive strip, plus they're battery-powered so you can simply remove and recharge the battery as needed.
Promising review:
"I loved having these excellent magnetic attachments so I can move them around and turn them on to charge them and it has a high-end look.
Battery life is also excellent and sticks to any metal surface. Definitely one of the best purchases I have ever made." — Luis R
Buttery soft high-waisted leggings
You'll be pleasantly surprised at how similar the feel is to Lululemon or Athleta. These leggings are so comfortable you'll want to wear them every single day (and with so many colors and patterns to choose from, you totally could). The material is super stretchy so they move WITH you, not against you. Plus, several reviewers say they're not see-through. Prime members: You can try before you buy
They're available in women's XS–XL and in 30 colors/patterns.Promising review:
"EASILY the best yoga pants I’ve found at this price point — I actually prefer them to Lulu and Athleta
! The waist is incredible, it is ACTUALLY seamless and does not have elastic at the top that cuts into your stomach. I now have these in five colors and I’m buying a few more right now. The patterned pairs are slightly larger than the solids: I wear a 2 in Lulu and small or XS in Athleta; I like a small in these pants for the solids and XS in the print. The pockets are perfectly sized for phones, deep enough to keep them snug and not a lot of wiggle room,
which I love! Buy these, you will not be disappointed." — Lorin
Velvet blackout curtains for a simple yet effective way to upgrade your home's look and feel
By installing curtains that extend from the ceiling to the floor, you can create the illusion of spaciousness and grandeur since they draw the eyes upward. They're available in five lengths, 19 colors, and with grommets or rod pockets.
Promising review:
"These curtains are beautiful! They’re even more beautiful in person.
Love the velvet touch, plus the emerald color looks so elegant. Before you hang them, I would advice you steam them to get the wrinkles out. I can’t wait to get another color! You’ll be happy with your purchase." — Alex
A quarter-zip pullover sweatshirt everyone will think you got from Aritzia
I won't tell them you didn't pay $80 for it. It's super soft and gives the perfect oversized look without being frumpy. Wear it to run errands or just to look cute while lounging around the house! It's available in sizes S–2XL and in 27 styles.
Promising review
: "So TikTok made me buy this + seeing it over and over again on the Amazon Best Sellers tab. I finally took the plunge to buy it. I love this jacket so much. It literally is comparable to my $80 Aritzia jacket for so much cheaper
! I love how soft it is on the inside! Super fuzzy and warm. I love the collar, it's stylish and I love to give it a little flip over.
The zipper is quality too! I love the contrast of the black and white. I loved this jacket so much that I came back and bought it in white after buying the apricot color. I would highly recommend it to literally everyone. I bought the same size as my Aritzia jacket, which was a size medium. It fits me perfectly with an oversized look!" — Kate Dumas
Battery-powered picture lights (no wiring needed!) to elegantly draw attention to wall decor
Promising review
: "We have a 160-year-old home with 12-foot plaster ceilings! These lights were great because we didn’t have to tear up walls to run wiring
and also because they are powerful enough to illuminate the whole length of the wall. Very aesthetic! Highly recommend!" — Ameila Von
A pair of platform slippers reviewers say are giving the Ugg Tazz a run for their money
These shoes will keep your feet so warm, cozy, and comfortable all day that you won't want to take them off. And since they're made from quality materials that can be worn indoors and outdoors, you really don't have to! Reviewers
also recommend going up a half size if you want to wear socks with your shoes.Promising review:
"These are so cute and perfect! They are comfortable and true to size! My expectations were beyond met! I have been sharing the link to these to so many people already!!!! I have returned my Tazz Uggs (not true to size and expensive) and will buy more of these instead!
" —Lineth L.
A popular checkerboard throw blanket giving Barefoot Dreams cozy vibes but at a fraction of the price
Not only does this chic throw add the perfect pop of personality to any room, but it's also soooo soft that one reviewer compares it to the feel of fuzzy socks that you can wrap your entire body in. It's available in seven colors and four sizes.
Promising review
: "This blanket beats others because it is softer (a buttery and fluffy feeling), it is long enough for a 5'10" tall person, it is not too light and not too heavy (works year-round in Virginia), and it has a stretch to the material that I haven’t experienced with other soft blankets. The design is just so-so, but the colors are nice, and the price is right. If they updated the designs with more colors, patterns, then these would be absolutely perfect. I like this as much as my much more expensive Barefoot Dreams blanket and Williams Sonoma faux-fur blanket
." — JH
A peel-and-stick faux-gel tile backsplash that's easy to install as it doesn't require any grouting or special tools
The "faux-gel" material gives the tiles a realistic look and texture while also being resistant to moisture and heat. Plus, if you're ever in the mood to switch up your kitchen's vibe, they can be easily removed without damaging the wall.Promising review:
"We did a kitchen facelift this summer, repainting and making everything look fresh. We were looking at The Home Depot version of these, which are more than double the price. We decided to go for these instead and they are amazing!! I put them up myself in about two hours. I did buy the adhesive spray
just in case but it wasn’t needed, even for the few I had to peel off and re-stick to center correctly. These aren’t too difficult to apply but definitely require patience. It is 100% worth the buy for a DIY affordable update!
" — Hope Poirot
A pair of flared high-waisted crossover leggings if you don't want to shell out big bucks for the viral Aerie version
They're made of super soft material, lightweight, and contour to your body, which means you'll be comfy all day. Available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 12 colors.
Promising review:
"These are beyond soft and so dang cute
. I love how these have the little cuts in the front. Super great spinoff of the Aerie Crossover. They fit shorter but honestly, they still look so cute. I kinda wish I would have sized up. I think I woulda been happier in them if I did, BUT still love them." — Sarah Elizabeth Zimmerman
A set of elegant square wineglasses for days when you want to feel like a character on Gossip Girl
Similar to ones sold at Crate and Barrel, these lightweight and durable crystal glasses bring a level of sophistication to any occasion, whether it's a fancy glass of orange juice for breakfast or sparkling wine for girls' night.
Promising review:
"We've had four of these glasses for over six months now and finally just added four more to our collection. These glasses are SO CHIC
and are very similar to ones sold at Crate & Barrel but are MUCH more durable
. Unlike the C&B glasses, you can cheers without feeling like the glasses will break. In fact, they've tipped over in the sink a few times and are still intact. They dry beautifully, sparkle after the dishwasher and we get so many compliments on them.
I love them!" — Katie B
A roll of vinyl tile stickers sure to brighten up your home and make you feel like you're on the Mediterranean Sea
These are available to cover up old tiled floors or as complete floor panels. This wallpaper is also renter-friendly since it doesn't leave behind any sticky residue.
Quadrostyle is a woman-founded brand from Aussie designer Gabrielle Morabia and takes inspiration from the traditional tiles found in the Mediterranean, Latin America, and Scandinavia.Promising review
: "These have transformed my rented house! They are so easy to apply — literally just peel and stick, and you can adjust them if need be as you're sticking them on. They look so lovely and brighten up the kitchen, making it feel modern and fresh. Will definitely be thinking of how else to use them in other parts of the house!" — Victoria Philpott
A bunch of silk tulips I'm sure will have people wondering how you always have a vase of fresh flowers
These artificial flowers are made out of a silk material that mimics the look and feel of real flower petals. The best part: They never need water and will stay "alive" and beautiful forever. Get them in 47 colors.
Promising review:
"They look insanely real, and I get a ton of compliments on them
. Everyone always thinks my husband surprised me with tulips (my favorite flower) and are shocked to learn these are not real. I have several of them throughout my house, and plan to buy more because they are great
!" — Abbey S.
A set of French tip press-on nails that'll make it look like you just got a $100 fresh set from the salon
These nails come in sets of 16 sizes and pink or brown base shades so you can make them look super natural. Reviewers say when applied properly, they can last for up to two weeks!
Promising review: "
LOVE these. I’ve been using press-on nails since the pandemic and it’s always been hard to find a good modern French tip. These are it! Super deep French, great nail sizes to choose from, and absolutely love that you can choose between pink or brown for base shade, supporting all skin tones
! Does not look OR feel cheap. Capped them with a builder gel and top coat and you’d think they were the real thing. Would easily pay $75+ at the nails shop for this length, design, and shape. I get compliments allllll the time and people never believe me when I say they’re press ons
and took no time at all :)" — Shasta
A slouchy matching set people will think you dropped over $100 on
Shhh, they don't need to know you only spent a little over half that amount. It's available in sizes S-XL and in 26 colors.
Promising review:
"The material feel and weight is very luxe. A must-have set. Looks and feels very chic, especially with a little French tuck action
. Can’t wait to order in other colors!!!" — Michelle Ramirez
A set of stunning vintage-looking glass coffee mugs because why not romanticize every aspect of your life
Each set also comes with two golden spoons so you can feel fancy with your pinkies up while eating ice cream.
Promising review:
"I bought some of these for my mom as a gift and liked them so much when I saw her unbox them that I ended up buying two sets for myself too
. Love the designs on the side and that they are stackable, so I don't have to worry about them slip-sliding in the cabinet. They are great for coffees, ice cream, puddings, etc. Everyone who sees them when I bring them out ends up complimenting them
. They feel substantial without feeling clunky. Will continue to give as gifts." — Kathleen
A long-sleeved maxi dress made with similar-feeling material as Skims, but you'll save around $25
This dress has built-in shapewear that keeps you snatched but still comfortable. It's also versatile so you can wear it while running errands or on date night. Available in women's sizes XS–4XL and in seven colors.
Promising review: "
With a little force I was able to get it on and it felt amazing! Compared my Skims dress to this and they’re practically the same material, except this has a shaper, which I love.
Can’t wait to wear. I NEED THEM ALL!!:)."— Vic
An 18-piece makeup brush set that won't leave your wallet empty because it's only 10 BUCKS
The soft bristles feel like a gentle breeze on the skin, and one reviewer even compares the quality to Morphe's brushes. This 18-piece set comes with brushes for eye shadow, crease shadow, concealer, blush, foundation, pressed or loose powders, highlighter and eyebrows, PLUS a travel case. Reviewers did note a plastic smell, but also stated it should go away after a good wash.Promising reviews:
"These brushes are high quality for the price you’re paying. I definitely recommend giving them a try! I’ve had expensive brushes and these are still my fave. Very soft and dense.
This came with everything I need and the little case is nice to keep everything together. Only downside is there were a few little brush hairs that’s were out of place, but I just trimmed them off. They really are the best brushes." — savannah
"Love this set!!! It compares to the Morphe set I just bought for a fraction of the cost
. 10/10." — Margarita Ibarra
A trio of hydrating lip sleeping masks because sometimes our wallet can't handle the Laneige lip mask
For reference, the Laneige lip mask contains 20 grams of product, while each of these measures 5 grams, or 15 grams for the entire set. So even with product sizes taken into account, these are a much better deal! A little goes a long way with this gem, and it will have your lips feeling soft and moisturized in no time.Promising review
: "It’s been four months since ordering this and it’s now part of my nightly routine. I can’t go to bed before putting this on. I highly recommend this! And it’s worth it to get the three-pack. The flavors are not overly sweet and I think my favorite is the berry. I like it more than the Laneige night lip mask. For me, Laneige absorbs pretty quickly and in the morning I feel like my lips are dry again
. With these, my still lips feel moisturized in the morning
. It has a thicker consistency. I used to get dry/peeling lips pretty often as I’m outdoors/in the ocean a lot. However, since incorporating this in my routine, I haven’t had peeling lips in a long time. Loooove these!" — Angela
Physicians Formula Diamond Dust translucent powder so you can shine bright like a diamond
This highlight is similar to the $40 Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb, but for the people on a budget who also prefer a more subtle shimmer. Get a side-by-side look at this next to the Fenty Diamond Bomb highlighter on TikTok
— the creator applies one to each cheek for comparison!Promising review
: "I love love love my Physicians Formula Diamond Dust mineral powder! I wish I’d known about this before I spent $42 on a Fenty compact that does MORE than I want with the sparkle
; this product gives just the right amount of coverage without having it end up all over my face and on my clothes as well. It’s also pretty if you want to bring attention to your collarbones or shoulders. A perfect amount of shimmer with little effort! Try it!! You can thank me later!!" — camielle parent
An eyeshadow palette complete with 18 blended matte, shimmer and metallic options
Reviewers claim it's VERY similar to the Lime Crime Venus palette, suggesting you're getting a product that's high quality.
Promising review:
"So I fell in love with Venus XL 2 when it came out and every time I went into Ulta, I went swatch happy and basically drooled over it. I can't afford to buy every prestige palette I fancy, so I was so happy when I saw Ucanbe come out with a similar palette!It's literally the same thing but for a fraction of the price
. I actually like the Ucanbe better because I think the packaging is freaking adorable and much more appealing,
although it's not as nice of a material as Lime Crime. I don't know about you, but I'm not into paying for fancy cardboard when I can get the same shadows for a price I can easily afford (and it's cuter
)." — Stephanie G.
A handheld electric milk frother so you can make fancy cafe-quality lattes right in your kitchen
It's battery operated, and you can just run it in some soapy water for an easy cleaning.Promising review:
"Best thing I’ve ever bought. I kid you not. I use this everyday to make my matcha drinks. It is a lifesaver and saves you so much time. Don’t think you’re lazy for buying it because it’s so worth the money I promise you." — Neg neg