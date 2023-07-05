If You Love A No-Makeup Makeup Look, This Affordable Korean 'Water Blush' Is Absolutely Perfect

“This is hands-down, the best blush I have ever owned. I was on the fence about buying it because I had a few blushes at home but this is incredible. It doesn’t look like you have applied a product. It looks so natural get the one without the glow or shining glow, and it would look supernatural. I love it.” — m, Amazom

“Loved this blush. The packaging was cute and the blush was pigmented well. The blush is a more sheer version of the Rare Beauty blush, so it’s more natural! Loved it and it stayed on the whole day <3” — bw, Amazon

“Such a perfect glowy pink that will need to be pried from my cold dead hands.” — Justilou, Stylevana

“So easy to use - blends effortlessly and leaves an elegant but juicy sheen. I also love the smell! Everything about this product is just great and it brings me so much joy to use.”— indiana, Stylevana

“I bought several of these in different shades. It blends like a dream, is sheer but buildable and I love the price!” — armelladodiorio, Amazon