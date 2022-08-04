28 Quick-Fix Products For Anyone Who Is Bored With Their Backyard

Popular items from this list:
-
A multipurpose patio cooler cosplaying as a side table or ottoman so you can keep the cold ones coming without constant trips to the kitchen.
-
These color-changing inflatable pool balls that’ll instantly bring the party straight to your backyard.
-
A pair of magnetic grill lights if your grilling adventures often go late into the night.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A three-piece wicker chair and table set
This set includes two armchairs with seat cushions and a side table with a tempered glass top. Promising review:
"I absolutely love this set I cannot believe the price of it. It shipped fast, and was fairly quick and easy to assemble. It’s a hit; I get so many compliments by anyone who rings the doorbell." — Mrs.Mathews
A set of eight solar-powered jar lanterns filled with string lights
Promising review:
"Very fun for garden decor. Have held up nicely through summer rain storms and continue to shine bright.
Worked really well for a garden party." — Melissa
An electric pressure washer
This pressure washer has a powerful 1,800-watt motor, five quick-connect spray tips, a 20-foot hose, and a 40.6 fluid ounce detegrent tank. Promising review:
"This has been one of the best investments we as homeowners have made. This little guy gets the job done; countless things have been cleaned since we bought it three years ago.
My favorite is our backyard pavers. The cord may not be long enough for some users depending on how big the space you are washing is, but for us it works just fine. Highly recommend!" — BSanchez
A multipurpose patio cooler cosplaying as a side table
This incognito cooler can hold up to (40) 12-ounce cans with ice. Promising review:
"Love love the table cooler. It’s just the right size and great for cans and bottles. It's not too small, not too big. Great size also for a side table
next to my wicker bench. It’s easy to move around and clean. Great price for this product." — Efrain Sostre
A set of metal hanging flower pots
Promising review:
"Lovely colorful flower pots. Perfect size to hold a single flower and they add such a nice pop of color to my yard. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I’m getting a lot of compliments on them.
I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot a cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project.
" — Maegan
A flexible adjustable mister
The mister will cool the surrounding area by 20 degrees, and it comes with an interchangeable flower-shaped misting head for a fun, whimsy detail.Promising review:
"Works exactly how I want it to. Provides a fine, cool mist on the patio, allowing us to enjoy the backyard until sunset without breaking a sweat.
Easy to set up. It was out of the box and cooling us off within minutes." — Debra L. Kusek
A 9-foot double-canvas hammock
Promising review:
"Such a good deal! Easy and fast setup and very sturdy. This is exactly what our backyard needed!
The carrying case is nice quality, though the frame is a bit on the heavy side so I'd probably only take it camping if no hiking was involved. The fabric had a musty smell right out of the box, but it's nothing that a little airing out can't take care of. We are so excited to enjoy it this summer, and the quality of the frame and hammock fabric seem like they will last years to come." — Coffeegirl
These color-changing inflatable pool balls
Each light cycles through red, blue, white, and green.Promising review:
"My pool is so old school and boring that I bought these to liven it up and what a difference!! My pool went from 'meh' to WOW!
The balls are easily inflated by mouth like a beach ball. Once inflated, a few hours in the sun and they are charged and ready to go. They light up after dusk (it has to be rather dark). There is no manual way to power them on or off; they glow all night long. The changing colors are vibrant and very beautiful.
They have a loop at the top if you would like to hang them. They would be magical hanging in a tree or from a pergola. I really liked how easy these were to fill and charge, and I like the solar power and the amazing color display. They make my inner child happy.
" — J. Matheson
A fast-acting lawn repair formula
Promising review
: "I used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried because I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day and it filled the lawn in beautifully!
" — Mariah
A spacious inflatable pool
Promising review:
"Very easy to unbox and get set up. I used an electric pump
(not included) and followed the easy directions. Took me only about 10 minutes to get it inflated. Then it only took me maybe an hour to fill with a garden hose.
I love the drain pipe underneath that is angled away from the pool so the water is directed out of the area. But I can see that it might not be good for the pool lining if someone stepped on it from inside the pool. So I was careful to let my kids know not to step in that corner. Overall, great quality, good size (fits three full-size floaties in it!), and my kids loved it.
" — K M
A pair of magnetic grill lights
Promising review:
"I used these for the first time the other night and they were exactly what I wanted. I often tend to grill after dark and I can’t see what’s on the grill, but not anymore. These light up the entire grill surface area perfectly.
Would definitely buy again." — Flossie DeGrave
Copper Hummingbird / Etsy
A drip- and bee-proof stake hummingbird feeder
Copper Hummingbird
is an Etsy shop run by Nancy Higgins. In 2006, she invented a bee-proof, drip-free hummingbird feeder for use in the hummingbird aviary at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson, Arizona where she was a zookeeper for 22 years. After receiving so many non-zookeeper requests for her feeders she decided to open up a public-facing shop.Promising review:
"I love these feeders, nice weight, and quality craftsmanship. Arrived quick and packaged nice. Highly recommend these feeders.
Easy to keep the nectar fresh given the size, which is perfect." — Linda Victory
A three-piece wicker rocking chair and table set
This charming set includes two rocking chairs with bottom and back cushions and a matching side table with a glass top. Promising review:
"Put this whole set together myself in about two hours — clear instructions and well-organized packaging of the different tools/pieces. I've bought a similar-looking (but cheaper) porch set in the past and was disappointed with the quality of the cushions — I was worried that this set would have the same problem, but I was wrong! The cushions are VERY comfy, and the chair is wide enough for me to comfortably sit crisscross!
Absolutely worth the investment!!!" — Katie Swimmer
A printed outdoor area rug
Promising review:
"I placed this rug out on my patio underneath the furniture. It goes nicely with the color scheme. We’ve had a number of rainstorms and it dries quickly.
So far so good!" — LSOHara
A pack of solar-powered stake lights
Promising review:
"These flowers arrived yesterday and I was impressed by how pretty they looked and also their good quality...but when night came, they were absolutely beautiful!! The lights brighten the flowers and the changing colors rotate in each individual flower, making a very colorful scene.
I'm thinking about buying more!" — Katrina W.
Plus, a handmade bamboo bee house
Promising review:
"This is the first bee house product I've ever ordered, and I am so happy with it! It is definitely high quality at a reasonable price. Not only is it an eye-pleasing design, it is sturdy, and should last outdoors for a good two years at least.
You can hang it anywhere. I am turning a little patch of dirt in my garden into a flower bed, and it will take a place of honor among the blooms. Hopefully, the sweet buzz of bees will once again come drifting in from my garden!" — Linda H
An outdoor projection set including a 100-inch screen and a mini projector
The home projector includes multiple ports (HDMI, USB, VGA, AV, TF, and Audio output) for widespread device compatibility. It also has built-in speakers, but can easily be hooked up to other external speakers or a soundbar. Promising review:
"We got this for my boyfriend's birthday so we could watch movies on our patio and it did not disappoint.
The sound is a little quiet but there are cords already included to connect a soundbar or speaker to increase the output. I was really surprised by how easy it was to set it up and got the perfect picture on my first try.
I really like how we could just plug our Amazon Fire Stick
into it and get going. The screen was super easy to put up and down and even included command-like strips for the perfect picture. We are really excited to continue using this!!" — Amy Donar
A collapsible outdoor beer table
Faircraft USA
is aMechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based Etsy shop run by a husband-and-wife duo creating beautiful and functional wooden home goods. Promising review:
"Purchased this as a gift for my brother to go with his corn hole boards. It is just as pictured.
It seems like it'll be a little low to the ground for taller men standing around a corn hole board...but better than the beers sitting on the ground or in the off hand. Beautiful workmanship.
Highly recommend this product and shop!" — Hayley
The Tiny Library / Amazon Handmade
A cedar wood tiny library
The Tiny Library
is a small woodworking business in Missouri that creates small-batch tiny libraries. You'll need to pick up a 4x4 post (which you can find on the cheap at your local hardware store), but your tiny library will arrive with all the necessary mounting hardware. If you want something a little more heavy-duty, check out this steel post
. Promising review:
"VERY pleased with the workmanship of this tiny library. I asked that it be primed white so I could paint it. It even has real roofing material which is great because I live in an area that gets pummeled with snow. It came with clear directions for mounting on a pole and all of the hardware.
It was shipped in a heavy-duty box, arriving sooner than expected. If you’re looking for a pre-made library, look no further!" — Eleanor L. Vratanina
A weather-resistant 8-foot wooden pathway
There is also a matching curved walkway
, if you need one! Promising review:
"I went back and forth deciding whether I wanted to buy this. I was going to build my own walkway, but the labor involved and price was more than I want to pay. So this option looked appealing and some of the reviews were not positive. But, I absolutely love this walkway
and I’ve had it for well over a month now. It still looks like I just purchased it. I live in Florida so the weather is very harsh with heavy rains and extreme heat.
This walkway has held up fine." — Jntqnn
A hanging hammock chair
This swinging hammock chair comes with two cushions and installation hardware. Promising review:
"Back to basics — simple, chic, and comfortable. Perfect addition for the backyard, porch, anywhere you'd like to lounge.
There were no installation directions, but they do provide a number of options to work with based on your needs." — afytasuki
A high-voltage bug zapper
Promising review:
"You will not be disappointed. I just moved out to the country and have been working out in the garage late at night. With the weather getting warmer, I've had the garage doors opened and mosquitos, gnats, and everything else have been finding there way into my garage, so I had to do something about it. I bought this and hung it next to my garage door opener because there's an outlet there and it is way better than expected. I have dead bees, stink bugs, gnats, mosquitoes, and other bugs that I do not know what they are.
My 8-year-old son keeps asking me to remove the bottom tray so he can see all of the dead bugs that got zapped. Again, you will not be disappointed
, I'm extremely happy I bought this!" — Chris & Jenny
A high-velocity rechargeable outdoor fan
It takes two and a half to three hours to fully charge, and one charge can last from two to 18 hours depending on what speed its running at. Promising review:
"Love it. I will probably buy a second one. Easy to move around — porch, backyard, etc. Easy to recharge and will run while recharging.
Like the indicator lights to let you know how much charge is left. Very quiet. Puts out plenty of breeze for a small unit. Plan to take it to the beach house with us when we go to use on the deck." — A.P.
A metal wildlife ring fire pit
Five Metal Design
is a Neenah, Wisconsin-based Etsy shop creating metal ring fire pits featuring intricate (and often times custom) designs. Promising review:
"This is EVERYTHING they said it would be. Always hard to tell if something will look as amazing as the picture. In this case it’s as great or better than the picture. Fast delivery great friendly service!
I highly recommend this company. Best purchase yet on Etsy!" — pjmklm2004
An adjustable offset umbrella with a waterproof and UV-resistant 10-foot canopy
You'll need to secure this umbrella with a weighted base
, which is sold separately.Promising review:
"I love this umbrella. It suits perfectly for my patio. I bought the navy blue color, and it looks beautiful. It is really easy to assemble as well. I compared lots of other patio umbrella and decided to buy this one, I am glad I made the right decision. It definitely worths the price. The material is high quality, and it provides large shadow areas
, so I can sit in my patio to enjoy my breakfast and lunch without worrying about rain or sunshine. It only took a few seconds to fully open and fully close, very easy to operate, and it is also very stable.
Overall, it is a fantastic product, and I cannot wait for the summer to enjoy my time in the patio." — Marina
Or a canopy sun shade that's easy to install
Pick up this Shade Sail hardware kit
if you don't already have rope, carabiners, or other mounting hardware. Promising review:
"Worked perfectly. Only took about 30 minutes to install.
We went with a different brand of hardware kit (Ollieroo
— sturdier eye pads, all the required screws & longer turnbuckles) and it is wonderful. We'll probably be purchasing more, in different sizes for other areas around the house. Louisiana heat and humidity is a nightmare during the summer. The sun shade is a great way to combat that inexpensively.
" — Ishopalot!
A durable rainbow pool lounger
Funboy
is a family-owned small biz creating high-quality and highly Instagrammable pool floats to make the most of your summertime water adventures. Promising review:
"Love this in our pool! Super comfy — the cloud makes the best pillow. Holding up well so far in the Florida heat and sun. Very durable." — Carol
Connectable Edison bulb string lights
Promising review:
"I have ordered four boxes of these light sets now. I love love love these lights.
They are gorgeous. I plugged them in while in the package to make sure they all worked. Then I unscrewed all the bulbs to make it easy to hang. I hung them up all around my balcony using a staple gun. When I finished I screwed the light bulbs all in :) I would highly recommend these lights. They are PINTEREST perfect!
" — Cora