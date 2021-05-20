HuffPost Finds

33 Investment-Worthy Skin Care Products That Your Skin Will Thank You For

Clarifying face masks, hydrating eye creams and more skin care savers that are worth the price.
There may be a point in time when you’re ready to step up your skin care routine and invest in some splurge-worthy products. Whether you’re looking for a multitasking treatment or an antioxidant-packed serum, so many skin care products are worth the price. Below, take a look at some amazing skin care goods that’ll pay off in the long run.

Glossier Priming Moisturizer
Glossier
This moisturizer will help nourish your skin and reduce redness so your face will feel more balanced and dewy.

Promising Review: "I am very cheap, but I will always spend the dollars for this moisturizer. I have dry skin that is very red, and this has significantly reduced my redness and improved the feeling of my skin. I only use at night (trying to make every drop last), but the lavender scent and thick formula are luxurious for my nighttime skin routine. I've had my most recent bottle for two weeks and I've barely made a dent. Ultimate 'treat yourself' purchase." — EricaMarie

Get it from Glossier for $35.
Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream
Sephora
Fortify your skin's natural protective barrier and improve its radiance while you sleep.

Promising Review: "I was beyond excited to try this night cream. I want to get ahead of aging and take better care of my skin, and this cream was an amazing start to doing that! It isn’t greasy, dries quickly and doesn’t bother my sensitive skin! I put this on every night just before bed, and I really am loving it! The dispenser is a neat addition as well, but I love that the cap screws off so you don’t waste any product. The product works so I will keep using it!" — stephens25

Get it from Sephora for $82.
Youth To The People Cleanser
Sephora
Made from green tea, spinach and kale, this cleanser is basically like a smoothie for your complexion. It helps wash away makeup while clearing your pores.

Promising Review: "I am obsessed with this cleanser! It smells incredible and does an amazing job taking off makeup. The ingredients are amazing and natural. Every time I use this cleanser, it makes my skin feel so clean and so soft! I have bought this cleanser two times and I don't think I'll ever stop. I am an avid collector in skin care and makeup and am always trying out new products, but I can confidently say this is my favorite cleanser." — ErinaG

Get it from Sephora for $36+ (available in three sizes).
Belif True Cream Aqua Bomb
Sephora
Treat your thirsty complexion to this gel cream moisturizer that'll help your skin retain water and nurture dry areas.

Promising Review: "One day I was like screw it, my face needs this! I bought the Belif True Cream Aqua Bomb. After drying, my face would feel so soft and moisturized (also, it doesn't get sticky like other products)! I do recommend this product for people with any skin type! Due to the the fact that it's a small moisturizer and it lasts a long time! It has also helped me clear my acne in a little over a month! I 110% recommend this product!" — KiarasStuff

Get it from Sephora for $38.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Peel Pads
Sephora
These peel pads minimize acne scars, blemishes and pores thanks to a combination of seven acids, including glycolic acid and lactic acid.

Promising Review: "I did not want to love these, but I have become obsessed. I was worried my sensitive skin would freak out, but it was totally fine. My skin has never looked this good, and I've been getting so many compliments. I owe it all to these. I cut the pads in half to get double the use — it works just the same! I noticed a reduction in pigmentation from acne scars, my skin tone is more even, I have no blackheads on my nose and it even helped with crow's feet around my eyes. Texture-wise, my skin is soft, smooth and radiant!" — kgdeezy

Get 30 treatments from Sephora for $88 (also available in five or 60 treatments).
Drunk Elephant Night Serum
Sephora
Clear away dead skin cells overnight with this blend of tartaric, lactic and citric acids that'll leave you with a brighter and smoother complexion in the morning.

Promising Review: "I have struggled with scarring, hormonal cystic acne for the past three years. I’ve tried different strengths of retinol, antibiotics and even spironolactone. I use this every other night and I have seen a major change in my skin. Now, I have a few small blackheads here and there. My acne scars are fading and my skin has a glow to it. I am honestly so grateful for this brand and product because I truly think it is saving my skin." — christinferg

Get it from Sephora for $90+ (available in two sizes).
Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum
Sephora
Get your complexion glowing with this AHA and vitamin C formula that'll improve your skin's moisture levels, remove debris and minimize the appearance of discoloration.

Promising Review: "I’m 35 with some sun spots on my cheeks and an under-eye area and a pregnancy mask that I have been working on for years trying to erase. I’ve had chemical peels in a spa, and I’ve used other products in the past. I’m super diligent about my skin care routine and using quality products. I will say NOTHING has worked like this TATCHA Violet-C Brightening Serum! I’ve been using it night and morning for a week, and my skin has visibly fewer spots (almost none), and it looks smooth and even. I highly recommend this product!" — jjewels01

Get it from Sephora for $88.
Sunday Riley Good Genes
Sephora
Use this product as a serum or mask. Either way, it'll help clarify and even out your skin texture.

Promising Review: "I have acne scars and other unmentionables on my face that drive me crazy. That is really why I am using this product. I have not found another product out there that ACTUALLY is effective at decreasing hyperpigmentation. Good Genes is the answer. I did not experience burning or tingling — not even on the first use. If you are considering this at all, take my advice. Give it a go. It is saving my skin one day at a time." — maeganash0314

Get a 0.5 oz bottle from Sephora for $85.
Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Serum
Sephora
Repair your skin with a microbiome complex (bye irritation), centella asiatica (which soothes trouble spots) and an ivy derivative to help it heal from external stressors.

Promising Review: "I’ve struggled with redness and enlarged pores (nose, forehead, chin and cheeks) for about five years now. I don’t have rosacea or acne, it’s more like inflamed pores. I got this serum after reading the reviews, and I’m so happy that I did! My skin is back to PERFECT! Pores so small and redness completely gone! And I mean completely gone! If you’re struggling with redness and enlarged pores this is for you! I highly recommend!" — NalleKatt

Get it from Sephora for $47.
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate
Sephora
Wake up with a hydrated face using this blend of botanical oils (including lavender, squalane and evening primrose) that'll get to work on your skin while you sleep.

Promising Review: "Wow. So I used it for the first time, yesterday. My mom, sister and I all bought a bottle as a treat to ourselves. Anyways, I suffer from acne blemishes, sunspots and rosacea. I just woke up after my first night of using it and, I swear, my skin skin tone is more even and far less red. I'm so excited." — bsgbowee

Get it from Sephora for $52.
Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Moisturizer
Sephora
Strengthen the skin barrier and help your complexion retain water with this ultra-hydrating formula.

Promising Review: "I cannot stress enough how AWESOME this moisturizer is! I have bought it three times and haven’t found one that compares. I even recommended it to my brother, who has very dry skin, and he loved it. I have combination skin, and it doesn’t make my face oily at all. It just soaks in and moisturizes. Whether I use it once or twice a day, it always does its job. It’s worth the price!" — Mjj223

Get it from Sephora for $50.
Ole Henriksen Glow Cycle Retin-ALT Power Serum
Sephora
A powerhouse combo of bakuchiol (that's a plant-based retinol alternative), edelweiss stem cell and hibiscus flower extract reduce the size of pores and give your skin a glowy appearance.

Promising Review: "I wish I had known about this one sooner! This is by far the best serum I have ever used! I love the light, creamy texture and how smoothly it sinks into my skin. The lavender tint is amazing, and it gives me a nice glow! I've never seen such great results with my fine lines from any other products, and I was surprised by how quickly I saw the transformation in my skin. I've even gotten compliments on my face looking so bright and glowing! Don't overthink this one, just try it." — Raidermom79

Get it from Sephora for $58.
Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream
Sephora
Plump up your complexion with Japanese purple rice, an Okinawa algae blend and a bunch of plant extracts.

Promising Review: "It's a heavy price tag but worth every dollar! The cream is luxurious and moisturizing, and it made my skin look like it was glowing and healthy. My makeup went over it like a dream and lasted well. I even had friends comment on how glowy my skin looked. No reactions, no sensitivities, which all in all is a win!" — sv222

Get it from Sephora for $68.
Ole Henriksen C-Rush Vitamin C Gel Moisturizer
Sephora
If you want your makeup to go on more smoothly and have brighter skin, this vitamin C formula will be a big help.

Promising Review: "This completely changed my complexion. I have very sensitive combination skin and am extremely cautious about the products I use. Holy cow, am I glad I tried this. My skin looks visibly brighter and smoother when I use this product. I recently got a facial and even the esthetician commented how smooth my face was — all due to this product. Overall a great product!" — AK91

Get it from Sephora for $46.
Philosophy Purity Cleanser
Sephora
Say goodbye to all that dirt, debris, makeup and oil that just won't budge from your face.

Promising Review: "I've been using this cleanser for a little over two years. Definitely a holy grail item for me! I love using this with a foam net to make it a nice marshmallow foam! It saves a lot of product and helps cleansing even better! I highly recommend you skin care lovers try it out!" — lovelyghost

Get an 8-ounce bottle from Sephora for $25.
bareMinerals SPF 30 Tinted Moisturizer
Sephora
Give your complexion a dewy glow and protect it from the sun with this SPF 30 formula that'll feel so breathable on your skin.

Promising Review: "I am almost finished with my first tube and plan to repurchase! I'm in college and have mostly hormonal, stress-induced acne. This covers it just enough to still let it breathe. Lasts me all day without a touch-up and can be used without primer on quick 'natural' days. Additionally, this is buildable to a natural medium coverage. This is perfect summer makeup, just your skin but better!" — PurduePrep

Get it from Sephora for $33 (available in 20 shades).
Milky Jelly Cleanser + Futuredew Combo from Glossier
Glossier
Cleanse and nourish your face with this two-step routine that'll keep your complexion looking fresh all day long.

Promising Review: "On vacation, a friend recommended the Milk Jelly Cleanser to me, and now I can never live without it. This cleanser leaves my skin feeling clean, soft and glowy! It melts my makeup off as well. Game-changer. I use the Futuredew as the last part of my skin care routine in the morning and night. I also add it as the final step on top of my makeup for a natural glowy look. It melts into my skin. I've honestly never received more compliments on my skin. Like, a stranger has come up and complimented me. So if you're on the edge or not sure about this product, think no further and buy it! I promise you won't regret it!" — Stephanie

Get the pair from Glossier for $34.
Youth To The People Deep Moisture Cream
Sephora
This adaptogen-rich formula helps reduce signs of fatigue and helps hydrate the skin barrier.

Promising Review: "This cream has been a game-changer in my beauty routine. It's amazing after a long night out when your face is feeling dry and deflated. This cream instantly rehydrates my skin, making it feel super refreshed. I also use this cream when my skin is starting to feel inflamed from breakouts. It calms my skin overnight and significantly reduces the redness. I'm in love!" — LV459

Get it from Sephora for $58.
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Purifying Cleanser
Dermstore
Wash away impurities from your skin with this purifying formula that'll foam up and remove makeup with ease.

Promising Review: "Can't believe the difference that a quality product makes. I honestly believe there is nothing better for my face. I've suffered with a horrible complexion since I was 12 years old. I tried going without it when my budget took a hit, but I just couldn't stand it. Now that we are back together, I will never suffer through without it again." — Dermstore Customer

Get it from Dermstore for $23.99.
Kiehl's Deep Pore Cleansing Masque
Sephora
Treat your skin with this Amazonian white clay and aloe-infused mask that'll help draw out excess oil and impurities.

Promising Review: "Absolute treasure of a mask. I’ve been a convert since my freshman year of high school and have been addicted ever since. The mask is a smooth texture, making application easy. The real beauty comes in your skin after using it: smooth, vibrant, lifted, glowy and gorgeous! On top of that, it does wonders for acne. It’s got a mild concentration of salicylic acid, so beware that it will bring any pimples that haven't yet come to head to the surface. It also lasts quite a while, I usually go through only two jars a year. Given that I use a lot and do it frequently, it should last even longer than that. This mask is like that one friend who pushes you through the bad times and exalts you during the good times. Get it, you won’t regret it." — Georgesxo

Get it from Sephora for $38.
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
Sephora
If you have dry and flaky skin all year long, this fast-absorbing formula will provide long-term hydration and soothe irritated areas.

Promising Review: "I absolutely LOVE this moisturizer. I’m a total beauty addict and there isn’t much I haven’t tried in the way of skincare. This product really stands out! It has an amazing, thick texture and a lovely scent. I was blown away when I put this cream on my face. It felt so soothing and took away the redness! I can’t recommend this moisturizer enough to anyone who has sensitive skin, has a skin condition like eczema, or is like me and uses strong skincare products. Plus, it’s insanely moisturizing. That being said, it is not one of those moisturizers that you use and it instantly soaks right into the skin." — ilamarie10

Get it from Sephora for $36.
Amorepacific Enzyme Peel Cleaning Powder
Sephora
Thanks to plant-derived enzymes, you'll get a beaming complexion free of dead skin cells, impurities and makeup.

Promising Review: "This is going to be a staple in my facial routine. I saw the difference it makes after my first use, and after that I was hooked. My cheeks look like a baby's after this powder. I have dry-as-a-bone skin but, idk how, this dredges up the moisture in my skin. I've also noticed smaller pores with continued use, along with brighter and smoother skin. Highly recommended, 10/10." — elleme

Get it from Sephora for $60.
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Acne Treatment
La Roche-Posay USA / Instagram
This treatment will kick blemishes to the curb and target both blackheads and whiteheads, so you can get a clearer complexion again.

Promising Review: "Works great! I have very stubborn oily skin, with closed commodore acne — not white heads, just bumps really. This works AMAZINGLY! It’s the best product I’ve used for spots! It doesn’t dry my skin out but really helps tackle inflammation. Results are not instant, but I apply once a day, and the pimple goes down/away within three days. If you are more aggressive and apply it twice or three times a day, you will notice a difference overnight!" — Dermstore Customer

Get it from Dermstore for $29.99.
Biossance Squalane Night Serum
Sephora
Give your complexion a P.M. reset with this resurfacing formula packed with clover, lactic acid and squalane.

Promising Review: "I’d give this 10 stars if I could. The price point made me hold off on buying it for the longest time, but after caving in, I rushed to buy it. I have acne-prone, sensitive skin. Since using this for three months, those clogged pores on my cheeks have completely cleared up, my overall skin texture is improved and my skin is less dry and has fewer breakouts. I seriously cannot recommend this product enough. I waited so long to buy this due to the price, but I’m so glad I tried this for myself. Holy grail!" — krism92x

Get it from Sephora for $62.
Youth To The People Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask
Sephora
Maqui (an antioxidant-dense fruit) treats oxidative stress and vitamin C plumps up your skin, so you can wake up with a glowing and moisturized face.

Promising Review: "One of my favorite masks by far! I love the ingredients and love using it every night to wake up with hydrated, moisturized and glowing skin. A little goes a long way. I would repurchase and recommend to others especially if you have dry skin." — ConsciousAlisa

Get it from Sephora for $48.
Drunk Elephant Antioxidant Face Oil
Sephora
If you're done dealing with dry skin, this hydrating face oil will help boost moisture thanks to marula seed oil and other antioxidants.

Promising review: "This oil is so good. I use it at night over my serum and moisturizer. It’s super lightweight and just locks in the moisture! I wake up with a glow and I usually never wake up with a moisturized glow despite my use of an ultra hydrating moisturizer! I like to gently pat this product in and only use a small amount. It stays on all night and only a slight residue is left in the morning. It does not feel sticky or thick at all, which is great. I have combo, acne-prone skin that is on the sensitive side and this does not make me break out!" — kar100

Get it from Sephora for $72 (available in two sizes).
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen
Sephora
This doubles as a makeup primer and sunscreen, plus it doesn't leave any white cast! Apply it before you head out the door for additional hydration and sun protection.

Promising Review: "This is hands-down the best sunscreen product I have ever used. It goes on invisible and feels so lightweight. I wear it alone and under my foundation. It makes my face and neck look and feel incredibly soft and smooth. I am in my mid-30s, mixed with medium tan skin that is mostly dry except for a few sensitive, acne prone spots on my cheeks. I am recommending this product to all of my friends and family." — BeautyFlo

Get it from Sephora for $34.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Sephora
Moisturize your lips overnight with this balm-like blend of vitamin C, antioxidants, hyaluronic acid and Berry Mix Complex.

Promising Review: "I absolutely love this product! I have been using it for over a year now, and it makes my lips feel amazing! It smells fantastic and even comes with a little applicator, so you don't need to shove your fingers into the pot. It is a total must-have for the winter months and is great to use after sun exposure in the summer. Apply to your lips and go to bed. That easy. It will still be hanging around on your lips in the morning. It is very budget-friendly. I love it so much." — Sephora Customer

Get it from Sephora for $20.
GlamGlow Supermud Charcoal Instant Treatment Mask
Sephora
As this mask dries on your face, the impurities extracted from your pores stay dark. And once you wash it off, they're left clean and minimized.

Promising Review: "I always steer clear of charcoal masks because I find that they generally dry out my skin. THIS mask is a GAME-CHANGER. It made me look poreless and my skin has never felt cleaner and more refreshed. I was so impressed with a mini sample that the next day I bought the whole jar. It felt gentle on my sensitive skin, but I also felt it working hard. No redness, no stinging and nothing but pleasant cooling and brighter, smoother skin as a result. This is the charcoal mask I've been waiting for. For those of you worried about sensitivity and harshness, this mask was made for you." — allthatglows

Get a 1.7-oz jar from Sephora for $59.
Dr. Jart+ Color Correcting Treatment
Sephora
This treatment defends against UV rays, helps even out skin tone and minimizes redness.

Promising Review: "This goes on green and, after rubbing it in, ends up becoming the color of my skin but better. I never wear foundation because I don't like the feeling of heavy makeup on my skin, and I like this more than any of the tinted moisturizers I've tried in the past. It's not traditional makeup, but it acts like it. It's not heavy-duty color, but it's outstanding for every day wear. It's light, moisturizing, color correcting and I still feel like it's my skin that shines through." — Erinfrances07

Get it from Sephora for $52.
Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream
Sephora
This multitasking treatment helps improve your skin's elasticity, tone and texture thanks to peptides, pygmy waterlily stem cell extract and soybean folic acid ferment acid extract.

Promising Review: "LOVE. This cream is heavenly. It layers on so nicely over serums or by itself. I have VERY oily skin, and this seems to help keep it at bay. It layers under makeup well, but I usually just use it to plump up my skin before running errands when I don’t feel like putting on makeup. My skin looks brighter, plumper and more even when I put this on. Amazing product. Highly recommend!" — Sephora Customer

Get it from Sephora for $68.
Kate Somerville Pore Exfoliating Treatment
Sephora
Lactic acid, fruit enzymes, aloe vera, honey and vitamin E work together to unclog your pores and even out your skin tone so you can achieve a smoother complexion.

Promising Review: "This product is amazing! I have never used an exfoliating product that changed my skin after one use! Before I get into that, I am obsessed with the way this product smells, and the dark green color of the product makes my heart happy. I first used this in the shower, when I didn’t have any makeup to remove. The next day when I woke up, I was eager to check out my face. My skin was SO smooth and the texture along my jawline was almost completely gone! I am so amazed. I never would have believed if I was told this product would get rid of my texture so quickly. Now, I don’t know that I can be without this exfoliator! Don’t try this unless you want to fall in love — it’s pretty much guaranteed!" — PammyPajammie

Get it from Sephora for $24.
Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème
Olehenriksen / Instagram
Say goodbye to dark circles and dryness. This collagen-boosted formula will make your under-eye skin look brighter.

Promising Review: "This product is amazing. I have been using this eye cream for more than two months now, and I love it!! I had dark circles and started seeing results in two to three days. My dark circles are reduced and slowly going away completely. I just got another bottle yesterday. This cream is a savior, really." — PallaviSharma

Get it from Sephora for $39.

