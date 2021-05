33 Investment-Worthy Skin Care Products That Your Skin Will Thank You For

Kiehl's Deep Pore Cleansing Masque

Treat your skin with this Amazonian white clay and aloe-infused mask that'll help draw out excess oil and impurities."Absolute treasure of a mask. I’ve been a convert since my freshman year of high school and have been addicted ever since. The mask is a smooth texture, making application easy. The real beauty comes in your skin after using it: smooth, vibrant, lifted, glowy and gorgeous! On top of that, it does wonders for acne. It’s got a mild concentration of salicylic acid, so beware that it will bring any pimples that haven't yet come to head to the surface. It also lasts quite a while, I usually go through only two jars a year. Given that I use a lot and do it frequently, it should last even longer than that. This mask is like that one friend who pushes you through the bad times and exalts you during the good times. Get it, you won’t regret it." — Georgesxo



