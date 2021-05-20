33 Investment-Worthy Skin Care Products That Your Skin Will Thank You For

There may be a point in time when you’re ready to step up your skin care routine and invest in some splurge-worthy products. Whether you’re looking for a multitasking treatment or an antioxidant-packed serum, so many skin care products are worth the price. Below, take a look at some amazing skin care goods that’ll pay off in the long run.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
Glossier Priming Moisturizer
2
Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream
3
Youth To The People Cleanser
4
Belif True Cream Aqua Bomb
5
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Peel Pads
6
Drunk Elephant Night Serum
7
Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum
8
Sunday Riley Good Genes
9
Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Serum
10
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate
11
Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Moisturizer
12
Ole Henriksen Glow Cycle Retin-ALT Power Serum
13
Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream
14
Ole Henriksen C-Rush Vitamin C Gel Moisturizer
15
Philosophy Purity Cleanser
16
bareMinerals SPF 30 Tinted Moisturizer
17
Milky Jelly Cleanser + Futuredew Combo from Glossier
18
Youth To The People Deep Moisture Cream
19
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Purifying Cleanser
20
Kiehl's Deep Pore Cleansing Masque
21
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
22
Amorepacific Enzyme Peel Cleaning Powder
23
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Acne Treatment
24
Biossance Squalane Night Serum
25
Youth To The People Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask
26
Drunk Elephant Antioxidant Face Oil
27
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen
28
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
29
GlamGlow Supermud Charcoal Instant Treatment Mask
30
Dr. Jart+ Color Correcting Treatment
31
Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream
32
Kate Somerville Pore Exfoliating Treatment
33
Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème
