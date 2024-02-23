49 Home Products With Before After Photos That Are SO Dramatic

Popular items from this list:
The Baseboard Buddy, an As-Seen-On-TV gadget that'll come through for you if you're TIRED of all the dust that accumulates on your trim and baseboard
This lightweight tool has an extendable telescoping handle and 360-degree swivel so you can wipe surfaces clean with the contoured microfiber head without having to bend over or get down on your hands and knees. The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads, which can be used wet or dry. And when the microfiber pad is dirty, just rinse and reuse!Promising review
: "Buy it NOW.
Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green
and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent.
I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" — artgirl
A Feed n Wax Wood conditioner that'll not only polish but ALSO basically erase years of damage (looking at you, drink rings)
All you have to do is apply with a cloth, wait 20 minutes (perfect time for a mid-cleaning snack!), and wipe off the excess. It'll bring out the natural color and sheen of your pieces — whether the wood is finished or unfinished — and add a layer of protection.
(You can also try out Howard's other reviewer-beloved product, called Restore-A-Finish, first; it does more to hide minor scratches, white heat rings, deep water marks, etc. You can even use both together! Get it from Amazon for $9.86
.)Promising review:
"Our paneling and cabinets were looking rough. We have two dogs that jumped up and scratched places, we also had an area that was damaged by water spots where our dog bowls were, and several other areas that were just worn from heavy traffic. This stuff was like a magic eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish. We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let it sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand new. I'm buying a couple more so we can finish our cabinets and wood paneling. We're so glad we found this product." — Kris
And for more minor fixes, a 12-piece set of markers and wax sticks
They're designed for smaller scratches on wood AND wood laminate furniture and wood or wood-like floors. The six colors are maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany, and black. It also comes with a sharpener for the wax sticks.Promising review:
"I have a pottery barn dining table and found some matching living room furniture on Facebook marketplace. The end table had some paint damage. PB not longer sold the touch-up kit in my color and the sales lady told me about this one. I bought it and it’s excellent! I have had issues before with other furniture markers because they’re too shiny but the crayons really help dull the markers down. 10/10!!" — JA
Peel-and-stick vinyl subway tile for that custom backsplash look in your kitchen or easy update to your painted bathroom, all in one afternoon (no contractor required)
These renter-friendly beauties are fully removable btw! You'll just need to heat with a hair dryer to unstick the adhesive. For the full install, reviewers recommend a level
, sanding block
and sandpaper
, measuring tape
, ruler
, screwdriver
to remove outlets, and utility knife
or scissors
. And bonus: it's easier to clean than your old bare wall! These are available in eight colors, and in dozens more designs and colors on the store page
. Promising review:
"These are great and easy to install. You have to cut the first section. I did put them on a textured wall and have no issues with them peeling off. I made a mistake and had to pull some of them off and they came off with no problem. They are sticky so I did have to pull a little bit, no damage to the paint or the wall though. You will need a VERY sharp knife and a pair of scissors. I used a metal carpenter's square as a straight edge and it worked nicely. Nice upgrade to my little kitchen. I needed about 30 tiles and I had to buy 40 for cuts and mistakes. You can't reuse the sheet if you pull it off. I found that if you have to cut the tiles, make sure you have the "grout" on the cut, it makes it easier to align and hides small mistakes." — Tricia Hendrickson
A cushion support panel to make your old and saggy couch look brand new again — and a lot comfier
It's pretty much a thick foam you can place underneath the existing cushions to revive them — there's also a thin piece that goes behind the back cushion for extra support! Now you'll sink in juuuuust the right amount!Promising review:
"We have 10-year-old $6,000 Ethan Allen sofas. This product saved us from buying a new sofa!! These absolutely restored my cushions to new!
This may seem a little expensive but versus the cost of reupholstered or new, it's worth every penny." — JBlack
A standing weeder, a genius tool to help you use the magical force of leverage to pry up weeds
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to make weeding easy. You won't have to bend or kneel — saving you time and saving your back and knees from the stress and strain of regular ole weed-pulling.
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is a small, family-owned business based in Oregon making tools for gardening. They've been making this tool since 1913!Promising reviews:
"100% the best weeding tool out there
!! Easy to use and no more bending. I can't say enough good things about this product." — Tara T Turek
"This makes weeding somewhat enjoyable. I really hate weeding... Like, really hate it. I found a review for this thing and bought it to help get my backyard in check and it's amazing how easy it makes getting dandelions out of the yard. Save your time and your back and get this thing. It's well built and will quite literally last forever
." — Ryan D.
The Pink Stuff, a TikTok- and reviewer-beloved cleaning product that basically... works miracles!
Name your mess, and this mildly abrasive paste will take care of business — including but not limited to bathroom tiles, sinks, stove tops, painted walls, grills and outdoor furniture.
Promising review:
"I am genuinely stunned by how well this worked in my shower. I have been trying to get rid of these water stains since the day I moved in
almost three years ago. They just got worse with time and nothing would hold them off. Then I tried The Pink Stuff and my jaw dropped as I washed it away.
You can see in this picture
I did a small section, and holy moly, it looked like a new door. I usually don’t write reviews but I had to say how stunned I was with this. I haven’t used it on much else yet but with the results from my shower door, I can only imagine how great it’ll be. I give 5 stars!" — Katie Marchbank
A plant-based stainless-steel cleaner to remove streaks, marks and fingerprints from all of your appliances with one wipe of the included microfiber cloth
Promising review:
"If you have a Sub-Zero fridge, you know the struggle is real when it comes to keeping it clean. It's a different type of stainless steel and shows all product residue. Then I found this stuff. Oh wow! A few seconds of polishing, and it looks amazing!!
it has never looked this good, this shiny, and this clean! Best product ever!" — Katerina
A bottle of Quick N Brite fireplace cleaner designed to remove soot, creosote, ash and any other grime
Use on stone, brick, tile or rock fireplaces. Just wet the (included) brush, apply the gel, and scrub!
Quick N Brite is a family-owned small biz based in the Pacific Northwest.
Promising review:
"Cleaned discolored tile in front of the fireplace, which is used almost every night during the winter. House is 70 years old. Followed the directions given on the product. Tile looks brand-new with very little effort!!
" — kellyMReads
A set of bed bands that will keep your fitted sheets neatly tucked under your mattress
Promising review:
"I have a pillow-top and pillow-bottom queen-sized bed that is a little too small for king sheets and with queen sheets, I have battled to keep the sheets from popping off. I have tried everything! I was about to try to customize some king sheets because it was so frustrating. Then I saw this product advertised on Facebook in one of those posts about the amazing products that people love. So I figured it was worth a try. It works. I was shocked. My sheets have not popped off once.
I ordered this in February and it is May now — and they have not popped off once! They used to pop off EVERY...SINGLE...NIGHT. To say this is life-changing is not an exaggeration.
Such a relief to be able to sleep through the night without ending up in rumpled sheets." — TinkerbellAPixie
A pair of insulating blackout curtains to keep precious heat IN and annoying sunlight OUT
They're available in 13 length/width combos and 35 colors.
Promising review:
"Best blackout curtains ever for the price. I've shopped all over and these are truly what they are advertised. I didn't think I would need blackouts, but I work nights and sleep till noon and these are absolutely perfect
. The color is a rich navy which is difficult to find in store. Trust me when I say, I went everywhere: Lowes, Home Depot & Home Goods, Tuesday Morning, Ross, TJ Maxx, Walmart, and Target. No place had them in this color for this price. I love, love, love, Amazon Prime
because I wasn't sure if these were going to work out, but they are above and beyond what I expected." — Josie Holdridge
A miracle-adjacent stain remover so you can banish wine stains, pet stains and what-the-heck-even-is-that stains — WITHOUT rinsing or vacuuming
It also works on upholstery (any fabric you can treat with water), woodwork, and even walls. Just spray the product on the stain, work it in with your fingers, then blot it with a clean paper towel.Promising review:
"I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car. I tried other cleaners to get them out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. Then I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing!
I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" — Brittany
Drywall repair putty, a super quick and easy way to repair cracks, holes or nail marks in your walls
Promising review:
"Does exactly what it says. Rather than getting spackle, waiting for it to dry, sanding it down, and tweaking as needed, this cuts the time/effort down to 1) rub over a place in need of patching 2) wipe off excess.
The hardest part is not accidentally getting the product on parts of the wall that don’t need it, but that’s easy to clean up, so it’s not a problem. I used this to patch holes in the wall from a former WiFi router and modem- other than the color difference from the patch to the paint, you’d never know it was patched. Great price, easy to use." — Amanda
A mold and mildew removing gel, because you don't need to get your whole shower redone when this is in your life
It clings to tile, meaning it'll STAY PUT, killing mold and mildew and keeping it from reappearing later down the road.Promising review:
"I CANNOT emphasize enough that this stuff works MAGIC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I wish I had taken before photos, because when I say magic, I mean UTTER WITCHCRAFT. The caulking around my tub was staining moldy, but a little hit of this and it was GLOWING WHITE like we had just recaulked. I recommended it to my aunt, whose house was built in the 1970's so her tub caulking stains were over 40 years in the making, and she was going to pay someone to come in to strip the caulk and do it over new. I told her no need- just use some of this stuff! Worked like witchcraft AGAIN!!!! Her caulking is also glowing white now, and she's recommending it to HER friends now!!! This stuff is so good, you'll recommend it to everyone you know. No caulking stains are too deep for this!!!!!!" — Amazon Customer
A Hoover PowerDash carpet-cleaning machine designed with pets in mind (but great for any household)
This'll save you so much money on cleaning services in the long run. It can pick up deep-set stains, uses heat to ensure your carpets actually dry quickly, and is surprisingly compact and lightweight, too!Promising review:
"I run dog services, boarding, and daycare out of my home. My carpet sees high traffic regularly and potty accidents on occasion. Love this Hoover! Holy moly! It picks up an INCREDIBLE amount of deeply imbedded debris, dirt, stains, and hair. The difference in how much cleaner my carpet is after using it is OUTSTANDING!!
I regularly vacuum and spot clean with other carpet cleaners and couldn’t fathom the filth I was actually living in after using the Hoover. It’s easy to assemble and light weight too. You can’t deny the results when cleaning out the dirty water tank. Easily the best purchase I have made for my small business! Very impressive!" — Patty DeCarlo
A set of three scrubbing attachments you simply add to any power drill to make cleaning your tub, floor, appliances or even the wheels of your car ridiculously fast and easy
Drill Brush is a small business based in New York. It was started in 2007 by a former electrician with carpal tunnel syndrome who needed a way to clean without causing him harm.
Promising review:
"I bought this brush a long time ago and it sat unused. Last week, I finally pulled it out to clean the floor of a very dirty fiberglass bathtub. What a great little tool! A job that easily would have taken me a half hour with a regular brush and Comet, took about five minutes and with no smelly harsh chemicals. I am really kicking myself for not trying it months ago. Now, I'm planning to buy one for each of my kids for Christmas." — xxxxx111000
A pet hair–removing roller with a patented brush design (and no adhesive strips)
It has over 100,000 5-star reviews!Promising review:
"Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed
. I have a long-haired 20-pound. tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing – he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." — Stephanie
A set of garage door magnets that might seem silly but will do a heck of a lot for the curb appeal of your house
Just slap 'em on for that fancy pants garage look — it'll truly just take you a couple minutes and almost zero effort. The listing has two different options: a set of 32 windows and the set of four hinges and two handles. You do have to buy the set of windows and two sets of handles to get the full look in this photo! Promising review:
"OK, seriously, these magnets are fantastic! We are in shock that they look as good as they do. Our neighbors thought we bought a new garage door, and the 'windows' add the perfect pop to the garage without overdoing it. The magnets are excellent quality and stick to our door." — Scott Teichert
A Clorox toilet wand with disposable scrubby heads preloaded with cleaner
Promising review:
"You ever look at your toilet brush in disgust and resentment? How's a dirty used up brush sitting in your throne room? You clean your bathroom but then you put that sucker down in its place and it's just like, mocking you. It's never truly immaculate. Never knowing true cleanliness. Fear no more. Now you can shine the porcelain throne and not have to worry about a used up toilet brush mocking your clean sparkling bathroom. Gone are the days of breathing in dirty poop particles from the reusable potty cleaning brush thingy. Clorox Toilet Wand is the answer to your prayers if you want an easy, deep cleaning, toss-away-after-you're-done type contraption for that porcelain throne of yours. Fast, cheap, and easy. Just like.... How we like to clean
." — Juliana
Or, if it's already too late for some of those stains (looking at you, hard water!), a gentle but abrasive pumice stone
It'll remove the most permanent-seeming rust, lime, and hard water stains, without scratching the porcelain.
Promising review:
"The backstory is as to be expected. I tried using the typical toilet brush to clean the ring buildup that had occurred. As with nearly everyone in existence, I had tried quite a few different name-brand toilet bowl cleaners and followed all the instructions. However, they would only remove probably 60-70% of what was built up. The rest I truly tried to put my heart and soul into removing, but the brush just wasn't getting anywhere. LITERALLY within fifteen *seconds*, I had already removed nearly every trace of the ring that was there.
It was almost eerie to put so little effort into having this take off the remnants that were left behind. It took all of probably two minutes to make sure I got all the spots off. Honestly, the results look like the ring never existed. So, instead of pouring chemicals into your toilet bowl and breathing in traces of bleach (depending on toilet bowl cleaner), this thing can do worlds better at removing the ring entirely. It seems strange to say it, but this is one recommendation that will probably be given to more people than I want to admit. Just... wow..." — Austin S.
A two-pack of pre-mixed Bar Keeper's Friend soft cleansers
It works on SO. MANY. SURFACES — sinks, cookware, stainless steel, faucets, countertops, tubs, toilets, grout, and more — so you can get to work and see results with only one product.Promising review:
"Hands down the BEST cleanser for sinks and tubs I have ever used. I bought his because the Comet bleach cleaner was not getting rid of some stains in my tub (regular use stains and a little ring from a cup). After two applications of Bar Keeper's Friend, one overnight and one for a couple of hours, the stains and 95% of the ring are gone. And it smells a thousand times better than Comet or bleach. Do not hesitate to buy." — SI801
An oil stain remover that works on untreated and sealed stone
It works on marble, granite, limestone, travertine, slate, sandstone, grout (for ceramic and porcelain tile), masonry and concrete — and it won't discolor the surface of the stone at all!Promising review:
"Had an oil stain on my untreated West Elm marble top buffet from a kids toy. I purchased the oil stain remover and crossed my fingers that it would work. Followed the directions, waited 72 hrs to let it dry completely, and then scraped it off with a credit card. It worked perfectly!
I couldn't be happier with the results. I highly recommend this product!" —parkhaven916
A battery-powered Conair fabric shaver if your furniture has seen better days
And bonus: It works on clothes too!Promising review:
"I bought this on a whim in last attempts to save my favorite duvet cover. The pills had gotten to the point where it was seriously uncomfortable to sleep with them getting all up in my leg space. I thought I was going to have to get a new duvet cover entirely. Along came this li'l baby. Not only is my duvet cover basically brand new,
but I have found a new hobby. I’m depilling everything. Sweatshirts, leggings, blankets, socks, anything that looks like it needs some love. It does the job quickly and leaves everything looking fresh.
" — Dena Jensen
A bottle of almond-scented Method hardwood floor cleaner to make your floors look shiny and smell fantastic
Promising review:
"I own a house-cleaning business so I am always looking for the best products. I've tried many products (including non-green products in my own home) and this is my absolute favorite. Many wood floor cleaners leave a film and can be sticky, but not this. Just squirt and mop.
I've tried the other Method scents and they work great, but the almond is my favorite. My clients always rave about the scent and often ask what I use and where to get it.
Absolutely love this!" — Jamie Parsons
A set of honeycomb dividers for neatly stowing socks, underwear, ties or scarves
The pieces just snap together for easy assembly, and the design expands to fit whatever size drawer you have.Promising review:
"Okay, admittedly, I am a bit of an organization freak. I purchased two of these organizers (yes, you do need two PER drawer) to organize my underwear drawer. I agree that $20 seems like a lot to pay for a few pieces of plastic to organize a drawer no one else really sees, but... It's totally worth it. The gratification I got from being able to see exactly what I had, neatly organized, easy to find... Wow. I definitely recommend this product.
And the actual dividers are well made and super easy to assemble. As a previous reviewer said, the number of times you will look at your drawer and be totally satisfied makes the price well worth it." — Brigette
Chomp, a stain remover designed to pull up annoying oil- and petroleum-based messes from concrete and brick
Just cover the stain, let dry, and you'll be able to brush it away (like chalk dust!) to find the stain gone.
Promising review:
"I went in skeptical, I'm not going to lie. We had grease spilled on our brand new paver patio and I tried dawn and the Dawn power wash. Neither touched it. The grease had been sitting for a few weeks and I saw an ad for this stuff. I ordered it to try because why not? Well I'll be damned because this took the spots right up! No evidence we ever spilled anything! Id buy it again." — Susan
A six-piece set of clear, stackable refrigerator bins to increase your storage space and make organizing easier
It comes with two wide and two narrow bins, an egg holder, and an organizer great for cans.Promising review:
"I bought them to try so solve the clutter mess in the fridge and so far it has been awesome! Now my husband respects the space for every kind of item. Really satisfied with my purchase! P.S. The plastic material is really durable and resistant, which is a plus." — Erika Shelton
A fume-free oven cleaner you can spray on, leave for a minute, and then wipe away for an oven so clean, you'll think it was swapped out for a new one
Promising review:
"Holy moly. This is some kind of miracle product.
I sprayed it inside my oven and left it overnight, and wiped off an incredible sludge of brown goo in the morning, leaving behind a nearly pristine oven interior. There were a few areas that I had missed, so I sprayed and came back later that day. There are a few brown spots that don't really want to come off, but I am not too fussed about them. 95% of the grease came right off.
It worked on the sides of the oven and on the rack. What I really liked is that it didn't smell too bad. I expected some terrible toxic chemical, and though it does have a ('lemon') odor, it's not that strong. Definitely better than running the self-clean and filling my house with fumes for five hours. The can is a lot bigger than I expected, and I barely used any (I was cleaning the 'small' oven). It will last for a long time. Prepare to sacrifice a sponge to this project as well." – SBP
A jetted tub cleaner that's JUST as easy to use as drawing a bath
Promising review:
"Ok I was considering just closing off the jets in my tub because I never could get the 'gunk' out. It had never been cleaned before really from the inside. This stuff is AWESOME. I did two runs — since I'd never done it before. The first run really did it. The second got just a little more out but wow. So impressed! I can use my jets again!" — Angela B
A set of four drawer-dividing boxes for all your delicates and more
No more choosing a pair of underwear and messing up the whole carefully-folded system! They're made from a mold-proof fabric, too, so that's cool. And they collapse to store flat when not in use. You get four bins: a six-cell (for scarves, hankies, and ties), an eight-cell (great for undies), a seven-cell (designed for bras) and a 24-cell (great for socks).Promising review:
"I LOVE LOVE LOVE these organizers!! I almost did not purchase them due to the reviews saying that larger than a C-cup would not fit into the bra organizer. At just $13 for four organizers I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I figured, worst case scenario I would have to cut the dividers out of the bra organizers. I wear a 32DD and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers.
I am so glad I took the chance and did not listen to the reviews. I would have missed out on the best cheapest organizers I have ever found. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers
. Great product for a great price!" — Elizabeth L. Blackwell
A deep-cleaning brush duo with a powerful scrubbing head for banishing grout discoloration and a wiping blade to reach crevices, crannies and nooks that never get cleaned
Promising review:
"This set is the best friend of those who hate cleaning bathroom fixtures. Instead of scrubbing and scraping, you can give a few comfortable whisks with one of these brushes and the job is done.
The brushes are particularly good at quick-cleaning the back of the faucets where you normally can't see what you are doing. Also good at keeping the silver drain rings shiny. Couldn't be happier with this set. Recommend it highly." — Rodger
A bottle of Chamberlain's Leather Milk conditioner to bring new life to your furniture, shoes, handbags and more
Promising review:
"Had an old ottoman that the leather was just so dried out. Thought about just tossing it but then I researched leather restoring products this was listed as one of the best. As you can see from the photos, the transformation from dried, discolored leather to what is as close to the original luster that was made with just one application is pretty remarkable. And the feel of the leather is soft and supple. No sticky feeling at all. Very satisfied with the results." — Bonnie
A Cerama-Bryte cooktop cleaning kit, which includes cooktop cleaning solution, a scrubbing pad and a scraper
You can absolutely remove every bit of baked- and caked-on food from any smooth range — no matter how long it's been there.
Promising review:
"Never give up, like the Little Engine that could. I love my glass top stove, but cleaning it is not as easy as just wiping it down. If you have one, you know how it is when something boils over or spills. This bakes whatever hits the glass and leaves those frustrating scorch marks. No matter how hard I scrubbed, I could never get the film off. I have tried every cleaning product, as well every home remedy suggestion and it never removes the marks. I came across this product on Amazon and after reading the reviews, thought, 'Why not?' Ah, all is good in the world after finding this. I put a quarter-size dot of Cerama Bryte, scrubbed it with a light scratch pad, and rainbows and unicorns came dancing. Ah, so shiny. I think I’ve invested 20+ labor hours trying to clean the stove top, and just gave up. With this product, it took me five minutes.
If you have the same issue, get this stuff — it’s incredible. 5 stars+++" — Implied Queens
An under-the-sink water filtration system to help you kiss your Brita goodbye
It has a two-step filter that removes 99.99% of contaminants, and it comes with direct connect hoses to hook right up to the standard 3/8" valves in U.S. kitchen sinks. It's designed to be installed in under three minutes.Promising review:
"We have town water and it seems they are putting more and more chlorine in it every year. We should be getting used to it and tasting it less and less, not more! The refrigerator filters are super expensive and weren't cutting it. Every time I put a glass to my mouth it smelled like a swimming pool. I searched the internet and decided to give this a try due to the positive reviews and affordability. Wow! easy install (I'm an avid DIYer). And the taste! The chorine taste is just gone! No more overpriced fridge filters for us.
I love that the filter replacement procedure is basically the same as a fridge. Just twist and remove. We love it so much I teed off the fridge line and put a dispenser at our sink as well. The flow on this thing is just amazing! And the water tastes great! Don't waste your money on the expensive, complicated ones.
My parents have a three-chambered, name brand filter at their house. It was expensive, the replacement filters are expensive, it is a pain in the petunias to replace the filters, and the flow rate is pathetic! But guess what! Our water from this filter tastes just as good as theirs at a fraction of the price, plus it's way more convenient, plus the flow rate is way better.
I just can't say enough. Love, Love it! You will too!" — BJ
A toothbrush-esque power scrubber with replaceable heads that'll add some electronic elbow grease
The ultimate kit comes with the handle, an XL brush head, large brush head, soft bristle brush, grout brush, Velcro head, six scrubber pad refills and six microfiber pad refills. Promising review:
"I always thought things like this were silly; surely a little elbow grease will get any job done, right? nope! I fell madly in love with this brush the second I used it! Sure it's a bit loud, but my gleaming white grout in my bathroom totally negates it. I've since discovered so so many things I can clean with this. There's nooks and crannies all over my apartment (built in 1890!) that I never thought would be clean... but a few minutes after letting this bad boy loose on it, everything was squeaky clean! Also a huge help to those of us who are disabled!!" — Crystal
A dishwasher cleaner and disinfectant to remove limescale, rust, grease and other nasty buildup
Promising reviews:
"After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500
. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener no longer was doing it's job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in good housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine, per instructions, and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable.
I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save
order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" — Sheila
A carpet cleaning and deodorizing solution you can use with a steam cleaner for a ridiculous level of deep clean
Not only does it knock out stains, but it's also biodegradable and nontoxic (and scented with essential oils). This carpet cleaner is from a family-run small business that specializes in cleaning products, especially ones for homes with pets!
Promising review:
"I live in an apartment so the carpet quality is not the greatest. I had a stain that occurred from a garbage can liner leaking a long line of... I don't know what... across a four-foot piece of carpeting. No home remedies worked. Bought a steam cleaner I had been wanting and this product. I am totally amazed at how well it worked! The stain is gone. I need to add that I had tried EVERYTHING with a lot of elbow grease and nothing else worked. Whatever it was in my carpet this product was removed completely after two applications in two days!" — Cat D.
A hard water stain cleaner reviewers swear by to banish the peskiest dried water stains and soap scum from glass shower doors, faucets, tile... you name it
Promising review:
"I cannot even express how much of a miracle worker this product is.
We had five years of soap scum and hard water build up on the glass shower doors in our master bathroom, and I was certain that nothing would get it out. I had tried dryer sheets, white vinegar and baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, Kaboom!, LimeAway, and pretty much any other generic cleaning product you can think of. With just a tiny bit of elbow grease and effort this stuff made my shower doors look like new again! It's protected it pretty well since, and I just use a squeegee after showering to keep the glass clean.
I love this stuff!" — VixLyss
A Bissel Cleanview bagless vacuum (with just an after photo, but boy, is it dramatically full of pet hair)
It's designed with a specialized brush roll for picking up embedded pet (and human) hair, powerful suction on carpet and hard floors, and an easy-empty tank so you don't have to (gag) touch all of that icky stuff.
Promising review:
"BEST VACUUM I'VE EVER BOUGHT! I moved into a brand new apartment complex that was just built and after being there for a week with three cats I decided to vacuum the carpet and rugs. TO SAY MY JAW DROPPED IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT. The suction without a doubt is the best one I’ve ever had (including multiple Dysons)
. It is light weight to push and going from carpet to wood floors is amazing. The attachments make vacuuming my couch so easy to where I’m done in under five minutes!!! BUY THIS VACUUM TODAY!!!" — Skylar Blick
A 50-pack of super-slim velvet hangers to streamline your closet, allowing you to hang way more tops, blazers, and dresses
Because of the velvet coating, spaghetti straps and slippery fabrics won't keep falling off. And unlike similar options, reviewers promise the flocking does not come off of these and get all over your clothes.Promising review:
"These hangers do all the work for me. I was finally inspired to rid myself of flimsy tacky dry cleaner hangers and bulky plastic ones — I’d have to size up my clothes in order to determine which ones wouldn’t slide off the plastic. With these hangers, everything works, and the velvet is like an easy-to-use magnet for my clothes. Nothing slips. The space-saving design makes a surprising difference. I share a small master closet and thanks to these hangers my side is roomy and organized now.
" — E. Marshall
A sink cleaner and polish formulated for stainless steel AND porcelain sinks (plus cast iron, corian, acrylic, and more)
I bought this for my white porcelain kitchen sink and I've since texted five people about it, which is really a lot for such a boring grown-up product. It cleans beautifully, but the best thing is its ability to repel
stains after cleaning. You know that thing when you rinse out your coffee cup and the coffee water just lingers in your sink and you have to purposefully rinse it out for two minutes? You don't have to do that — the coffee can't stick to the sink and just goes RIGHT down the drain. Time saved, sink clean!Promising review:
"I only WISH I had waited to use this until I could have taken a 'before' pic to go with the 'after' one of my 14-year-old sink. This cleaner is incredible. My cleaning person came Wednesday, but the sink still looked dingy on Thursday with some persistent areas of discoloration and staining. It gets a lot of hard use. Now, five minutes following application of the product with a sponge, a bit of a scrub, and quick rinse, it looks new. I’ve ordered this for both married kids for stocking stuffers. WORKS as promised. Not kidding. Wouldn’t have believed it if I hadn’t just done it myself and seen the eye-popping results. Quit reading reviews and BUY this stuff! (Read the cautions carefully regarding what kinds of surfaces are appropriate for use of product and which ones to avoid, but on regular stainless steel sinks, it’s honestly perfect.)" — EdUK8
A bottle of Iron Out scrub-free rust stain remover you can use on interior and exterior stains, from the bathroom to concrete
Promising review:
"This product is nothing short of a miracle! I moved some old patio furniture to the trash area and it left horrible large rust stains on the drive way as well as the patio. I tried five different products when this was recommended. I could have saved a LOT of money on useless remedies as well as my time. I sprayed this on the rust stains and watched them disappear. It was amazing." — Eileen, FL
A pack of restorative wipes designed to make faded and oxidized items look refreshed and brand-new
They work on vinyl, plastic, stone, fiberglass, metal, painted surfaces and more — so everything from your car bumpers to your mailbox to your outdoor furniture looks years newer and protect from future damage.
Promising review:
"My metal barstools were left on the balcony all winter because of a surprise three-day blizzard. After being buried in snow all winter I thought for sure I would have to throw them out when I saw them in the spring. Looking at them now after using the product, no one would suspect that they weren’t new ones!
" — Mom@home
A no-scrub, no-wipe Wet & Forget cleaner so you can keep your shower clean and mildew-free by spraying just *once a week*
Best invention ever? Possibly.Promising review:
"This stuff is excellent. It performs as promised, it has a very nice scent, no fumes, and leaves shower clean with no scrubbing actually necessary. It is very easy to apply and rinse off. It is designed very well, with squirting spout separate from the large container and attached by a longish tube, so you don't have to hold the heavy container while applying the product. I've been using it for quite a while now, and I love it. I highly recommend it." — Stephanie Martin
A set of Space Saver vacuum bags to squeeeeeze your out-of-season clothes and blankets into their most compact version
And if the photos above aren't enough, check out these photos
to see two massive stacks of tees sealed into a Space Saver the width of a SODA CAN!Promising review:
"THESE ARE LIFE-CHANGING. The package came quickly to my door with five storage bags. They even give you a hand pump to use in case you're taking the bags camping or just don't have a vacuum handy. I tested the pump to see how well it works, perfect! I have uploaded photos of my hall closet before and after using the storage bags (pictured above). And HOLY COW I have half my closet back!
I would have more room but I left out a few blankets we regularly use. I used three bags to store ALL THE items including three large pillows and several thick blankets and comforters. I will most definitely be buying more, these are fantastic!!!
" — Knastay
A storage lid organizer you'll wish you bought years and years ago
The dividers are adjustable so you can customize your set depending on what size containers you have!Promising review:
"I love, love, love this storage container. Sounds silly, but it changed my life. No longer do I have storage container Jenga! No more stuff falling out of the cabinet every time I open the cupboard. Now I can stack my lids in the organizer and my storage containers fit nicely on the shelf, and I have a lot of storage containers. I would definitely buy this again and again. Great product." — Laura H.
An eight-pack of microfiber cleaning cloths, your best friends when it comes to streak-free cleaning
It comes with two kinds of cloths (four each) — clean the glass with a damp green cloth, then follow up with the dry blue cloth. Shiny!Promising review:
"I couldn't get my windows clean using Windex and newsprint and a lot of elbow grease. There were always streaks and dirt left behind. Enter these things. One quick cleaning, and I do mean quick, and my windows are now cleaner than any windows I've ever cleaned. It's simply amazing
. We were all standing around in utter shock and delight before running around trying the cloths on other stuff: the TV, the picture glass. I know it sounds corny, but I couldn't wait to get up this morning, because I woke up in the middle of the night excitedly thinking about trying it on the car today. Yeah, I know....I have an exciting life, right? Buy these now! I wish I'd had them all along. They are truly, truly amazing." — Amazon Customer
A compact Sun Joe power washer to get your house, patio, sidewalk (and more!) cleaner than ever before
It includes an extension wand, high-pressure hose, and 35-foot power cord for any of your outdoor cleaning needs.
Promising review:
"Wonderful, light-weight, easy to use. Bought this three years ago in April 2019 and works great every year to power wash our deck, bluestone patio, sidewalk, and brick
. Just used again this week and thought I need to leave a review! We had a full-size, heavy, on-wheels pressure washer, and this is so much better!!!
Adjustable nozzle works best for us as a flat stream with sweeping motion. With that we can get right on top of stains without scoring the surface. Would buy again 1,000%!" — Gofer
A FURemover rubber broom that, despite the name, isn't just for those with shedding pets
It works on all floor types, but is especially great on carpet. And it has a built-in squeegee great for cleaning up spills on hard surfaces.Promising review:
"This is the best broom ever. My parents own multiple and I just bought my first. It wasn't to clean up pet hair but to collect my own hair, as I shed uncontrollably. The hair ball that formed after sweeping my living room carpet would make you think I should be bald. It was gross but glorious.
Everyone should own one." — Michelle K. Tulcan