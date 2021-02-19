Six Capitol Police officers have been suspended with pay and 29 others are under investigation for their alleged roles in the riot last month, CNN and Fox News reported Thursday.

“Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman has directed that any member of her department whose behavior is not in keeping with the Department’s Rules of Conduct will face appropriate discipline,” a department spokesperson stated.

Screen Shot/CBS News Rioters storm the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

Images of apparently friendly and encouraging officers were posted on social media during and shortly after the Jan. 6 riot. Five people lost their lives in the attack, including fellow Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Two other officers later died by suicide.

According to Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), one of the suspended officers took a selfie with a person who was part of the mob that overtook the Capitol. Another wore a “Make America Great Again” hat and appeared to direct rioters around the building.

Two accused rioters informed the FBI that a Capitol police officer told them: “It’s your house now” after they busted into the Capitol.

At least seven officers in five other police departments have also come under investigation for their alleged role in the Capitol attack.