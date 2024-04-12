Aaron Rodgers Scrambles Around JFK Jr.-Hillary Clinton Conspiracy Theory

Aaron Rodgers this week falsely asserted that John F. Kennedy Jr. was running against Hillary Clinton for the Senate before his fatal 1999 plane crash, and seemed to hint at a wild conspiracy theory that the former first lady was connected to the air disaster. (Watch the video below.)
The New York Jets quarterback has an entire playbook of conspiracy theories, and he recited a few well-traveled ones around the deaths of President John F. Kennedy and former presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy on the “I Can Fly” podcast.
They were all intended to highlight the potential peril that his pal Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faces as an independent candidate in the 2024 election.
“So Bobby loses his uncle, JFK, his father, RFK,” Rodgers said. “His cousin [JFK Jr.] dies in a plane crash when he was running against Hillary Clinton. I’m not saying that’s a conspiracy, but it’s kind of a weird coincidence. Bobby’s in danger. He’s putting himself on the line. Why? Because he fucking believes in this country.”
JFK Jr. was not running against Clinton for the open seat, although he did have an exploratory meeting about it in March 1999 before concluding he wasn’t ready, friend and biographer Steven Gillon said.
Months later, a plane he was flying crashed off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, killing him, his wife and his sister-in-law.
That spawned the bonkers theory that Clinton or supporters had something to do with the accident to clear the path for her eventual Senate victory in the 2000 general election.
Rodgers was once considered as a potential running mate for RFK Jr. before the political scion chose Nicole Shanahan. So now the four-time MVP is free to focus full-time on football ― and maddening interviews like this one.
Fast forward to 2:06:45 for part of Rodgers’ comments: