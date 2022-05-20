Adam Sandler Gives Some Way-Too-Honest Advice During NYU Grad Speech

Martin Scorsese should’ve said “when” to stop the Pepper Boy as he called him out during a graduation speech Thursday.

Comedian Adam Sandler addressed recent alumni at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts graduation ceremony.

Sandler, in a clip from the speech posted on Twitter, offered advice to parents and pointed to the “Taxi Driver” director in the audience as a means of help.

“Somehow slip your kid’s headshot to Mr. Martin Scorsese before this event ends,” he joked.

“He’ll love it, I promise.”

The “Uncut Gems” star also joked that parents in attendance “messed up.”

“You might be supporting these kids for a very long time,” Sandler said.

“They are not leaving the nest anytime soon. This is a tough business they chose but there’s still time to talk them out of it.”

You can watch a number of clips from the speech below.

nbd just watching my sister graduate while adam sandler calls out martin scorsese during his NYU tisch commencement address pic.twitter.com/lMYejyCqKQ — lauren badillo milici (@motelsiren) May 19, 2022

Sandler wasn’t the only celebrity who humorously bid farewell to NYU graduates.

Taylor Swift, known for her groundbreaking work as a singer-songwriter, received an honorary doctorate degree from NYU on Wednesday.

“As long as we are fortunate enough to be breathing, we will breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, breathe out,” Swift said in her speech.