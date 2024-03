38 Swaps For More Expensive Products That Are So Good

Two bottles of a makeup brush cleaning shampoo

A ton of people compare it to Beauty Blender's own $15 liquid cleanser (over double the price of this).I've used Ecotools brush cleaning shampoo for years, and it makes cleaning my brushes so much easier. I just add a bit of the shampoo to my brush and gently rub it against a silicone mat under running water, and it makes quick work of removing all the makeup that's built up on my brush for, frankly, way too long. You'll see the water start running brown immediately, which is always super gross but also really satisfying, and once you see your brush return to its original color, you know you're done. And the bristles are always left as soft as before too!"Despite the great reviews for this product and the hyping on social media, I wasn’t expecting much. But my mind is blown at how well this soap works. Ivory bar soap , MAC brush cleaner, Dawn dish soap , etc). I am very thorough but could never get my sponges or brushes completely clean.A little rubbing and squeezing is all it takes. I’m a convert. Will be repurchasing!" — ss3745