38 Swaps For More Expensive Products That Are So Good

A pair of buttery soft high-waisted leggings
Available in women's sizes XXS–XXL, two inseams, and 16 colors.
: "I can't say enough great things about these leggings! They don't roll down, and they feel amazing on. I have all kinds of brands Lululemon, Vuori, Athleta, etc. and these are my favorites
and the ones I feel the best and most confident in!! And you can't beat the price — it's a win-win. I will be back to purchase even more colors!" — Lauren
"The stitching and logo placement is similar to Lulu; however, these feel more compressive and thicker than Aligns, which I prefer
. Lulu stretches over time and for a fraction of the price, this entire line feels way better." — Fiona
A 20-pack of extra thick magic cleaning pads
"These are the best. Sooo much better than Mr. Clean Magic Eraser.
Won't buy those anymore and these will last me a very long time. I scrubbed and they got everything clean and didn't break apart!!! Can even reuse if I wanted." —miguel mendez
"I own a cleaning business and have spent a small fortune on the name brand. I clean everything from condo rentals to long-term lease/residential rentals and I have had to clean unimaginable NASTY, I mean 'pics or it didn't happen' kind of nasty, and these cut right through it. These work just as well as the name brand, if not better, and they seem to last a little longer!
" — Keisha Marie
CeraVe's retinol serum
And remember, like with any retinol, don't start off applying this every day. Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin. You'll also definitely want to use a sunscreen
(with at least SPF 30) while using this product. Promising reviews:
"I absolutely love this stuff! I saw a dermatologist on TikTok who raved about this product and tried it out, and it's been the most amazing stuff! It's helped my face to clear up very quickly removing all of the blemish spots and dark spots around my face.
It's been one of the best products I've added to my face routine. This would be great for all ages/stages and for any weather types." — Successful Solo
"I bought this for my teenager to use for his acne scars, but he ended up not using it. I ran out of my Murad retinol serum, so I gave this a try. I actually like it better than the Murad!
It absorbs quickly, with zero smell or irritation. As with any retinol product, be sure to wear sunscreen when you're going to be outside." — C. Munsterman
A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets
Available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns.
"My favorite sheets have to be Cozy Earth. But they are way too pricey for a guest bed. These sheets are just as good without the huge price tag.
Side by side comparison to these versus expensive brands like Cozy Earth or Peacock Alley — these sheets are thinner and deeper, which actually fit better on our deep mattress with a 3-inch topper. These sheets are just as cool feeling as the higher-end ones when you get in bed. They wash well. They hardly wrinkle
. And even after months of use, they are still in great shape.
They haven’t started to peel yet or fray. No loose threads or tears. Great sheets!" — Susan
"We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets.
The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" — Sheree Chrestman
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment
Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls
have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach, and the like.Promising review:
"Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex
. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!!
I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use.
Plus you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" — BB
A Renpho percussion massager
"Helps with pain relief and massage in pressure spots I wasn't able to get before. I had access to use a TheraGun before and haven't noticed any difference between items, and it's at a much lower price point.
Whatever extra TheraGun features there might be, I haven't needed and the heads are interchangeable between TheraGun and this. Very happy with my purchase." — tauntaun
"I used a TheraGun for about a month and although it was great, this unit is better suited for my needs. I found the TheraGun to be too powerful on the lowest setting and bulky to handle.
Some people prefer a lower setting than the 'professional' brand offers. This unit is also easier to handle when massaging my partner than the TheraGun. This gun goes from comfortable low setting to very powerful on the highest setting. Much better fit for me and my partner, plus it's got a solid battery life.
" — Pierremoe
A bottle of Nyx makeup setting spray
"Expensive isn't always better. I tried this spray before spending the day outdoors in 90-degree heat at Disneyland, and the only place my makeup moved was on the tip of my nose because I have allergies and use a lot of Kleenex. But otherwise it looked as fresh as it did when I put it on. I’ve used MAC and Urban Decay setting spray and they never worked as well as this stuff.
I am completely amazed. Definitely give it a try." — Stephanie
A 12-pack of soft microfiber makeup removing towels
"I only use these now to remove my makeup, including heavy mascara, and they are great for my sensitive skin. I do follow up with a gentle cleanser to cleanse my skin once all my makeup is off. They're big and dry quickly so you can use the same towel a number of times before having to wash it or switch to another one." — Haley Zovickian
"These things are so soft! Great for taking off makeup. I was using the Makeup Eraser before, but these are 100 times better.
You just wet them, wipe off your makeup, rinse, and hang out. I guess you could use a new one each day, but I they are very big so you can get a few days out of one. Great value for the money!" — Shopforbargains
An eight-pack of skin-tightening masks
Reviewers compare it to Hanacure
, which anyone in the beauty community has probably heard of, only this is wayyy cheaper, especially considering you get eight packs and a brush with the set!Promising review:
"As good as Hanacure, much better price! The Zombie pack face mask is the best! It works just as well as other tightening masks but it's a fraction of the cost.
I use these once a week and am extremely satisfied. My skin feels so good after, and my wrinkles are getting less noticeable." — meredith shaputis
An ultra-hydrating TruSkin vitamin C serum
: "Best $20 ever spent!!! The results are unbelievable. I was a bit skeptical because all the reviews were from Caucasian women, and I was slightly worried that my skin would not respond as well, but I was quite mistaken. With or without makeup, my skin is bright and smooth, and my spots are disappearing. One other result I am sure a number of people have not noticed is that your palms get softer too
; I guess the residue on the palms makes it soft and supple." — Mayowa O
A pack of four duster sponges
These are super similar to the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster
that's always sold out (and cheaper, too). Promising review:
"I rarely review products, but this little sponge literally changed my life! It picks up EVERYthing in one swipe!
Hard water marks on your bathroom mirror, no problem! Hair clippings on your sink and counter, one swipe and they are gone! Dusty blinds? Swoosh, swoosh, swipe! And ala-presto ka-bam, like magic they are perfect and dust free!
I just need one of these for my floors! I love, love, love how the sponge picks up everything and with a little running water, all the dust, hair, muck, and guck just rinsed away!!" — DayDreamer
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer
Available in 18 shades.
"I have extremely dark under eye circles. Honestly that is the only reason I wear makeup, is to cover them. I've used numerous kinds of concealers. Tarte Shape Tape, Mary Kay, Estée Lauder (assorted kinds), IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Undereye, Clinique, Laura Mercier, Mac, and Bobby Brown. I usually spend anywhere from $25–$30 on one tube of concealer and still feel unsatisfied with the coverage.This little gem is great. I use this concealer every day instead of all my high-end brand concealers.
It's full coverage, buildable, lasts all day, not drying and not too liquidy. I'm so happy I gave this a try, will definitely be keeping this baby in my everyday makeup bag." — Brittney
"Oh my gosh. I have spent so much money on expensive concealers and this is my all-time favorite. I’m 61 and starting to get crepey skin under my eyes
. Other concealers make it worse, but I also have dark circles so I feel like I need something. And this is it! Moisturizing, silky and covers the circles.
I love it!" — Lynnette Smith
A pair of faux-leather straight-leg pants
Available in women's sizes XXS–4XL and in 22 colors.Promising reviews:
"Perfect!! Omg, just buy them now! Don't hesitate! These are going to go fast once the word gets out how great they are! They have some stretch to them!" — Amazon customer
"Literally exact [swap for] the Abercrombie leather pants." —Gabi B
A pack of 30 hydrocolloid acne healing patches
Peach Slices
is part of Peach & Lily, a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016. Promising reviews
: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands.
I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain." — Savannah Wilson
"So I have been usually these for about a year now. I have tried Mighty Patch and a few others, none I feel really worked or worked as well. This product is MY GO-TO
and I have turned so many others to it." — Melodie G
An eyebrow soap kit
Promising review:
"I have the kind of eyebrows that look very full with brushing, but can quickly look like one has 'collapsed' once my hair or something else touches it. I’ve used nearly every product from Anastasia Beverly Hills, but never had luck keeping my brows in place.
Well, let me tell you, this stuff is no joke. I had to scrub my eyebrows clean tonight to get them to move. If you need some help holding your fluff, this will be your new favorite product. Also, I was able to ditch the eyebrow pencil since this this stuff holds every hair in the place you brush it
." — Bailey M, Deacon
A ribbed workout jumpsuit
: "I absolutely love this bodysuit! I discovered this brand from my coworker who was wearing this bodysuit in a different color and it looked so good on her I knew I had to give them a try. Finding items that fit my body nicely is next to impossible; but THIS?! It was literally perfect and full coverage + support and not sheer at all!
I’m buying this in so many colors and the quality is SO good. I love this more than my Skims!
" — Zoe T
A Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer
The oval brush design smooths the hair and the round edges create volume — leaving you with a salon-worthy blowout at home. It also has two heat and speed settings and a cool option, and it's designed to work on all hair textures
"I've had my eye on a Dyson Airwrap
, but given the cost, I figured I'd try this while I save up. This thing is fantastic. I have waist length hair that's naturally straight, but gets frizzy when damp. I've had salon blowouts that have left my hair looking great, but I simply can't manage a round brush without it getting tangled in my hair. This device has been a game changer. It works best if you air dry for a while before you use it, then use it to finish your style. My hair miraculously doesn't get snarled in it, and it leaves my hair looking like I've had it professionally styled. I love it, and I'm no longer interested in blowing $500 on a Dyson.
Highly recommend!" — Ilsa
A pair of satin pillowcases
Available in standard, queen, king, and body pillow sizes and 35 colors.Promising reviews: "I ordered these pillowcases just to see if they could compete with Blissy. Well, they can
. I have washed them three times and they came out great. They seem to protect your hair and skin. So, I’m very happy with them." —EMc
"Arguably, they’re softer than my more expensive ones!
They did arrive very wrinkled but a quick wash and dry and they’re shiny and wrinkle free. I like the envelope closure a lot more than competing brands zip closure." —Hannah Watkins
" "This is my go-to satin pillowcase. I have two Slip pillowcases, and several of these, and actually the Bedsure ones wash up much nicer and retain an incredibly silky smooth feel after dozens of trips through the laundry. They're the only ones I'll buy going forward, and I recommended them to my mom and now she's in love with them too!" — Maitland Quitmeyer
A cruelty-free brightening facial scrub
"You need this face scrub. Got rid of my obvious blackheads after two to three uses
. Just make sure you tone or moisturize after each use. This is much, much better than the $60 scrub I purchased last year at an expensive chain makeup store. Do it!" —WhatTheFrenchRoast
"I have no clue how this stuff works as amazing as it does, but it's AWESOME! After getting this and using for over a week I officially switched from the Rodan + Fields reversal line to the Acure brightening scrub. It work evens better than products that were costing almost 15x the amount.
I've even gotten two of my friends to order it and they love it as well. You can't go wrong." — Michelle A Malaska
A trio of hydrating lip sleeping masks
For reference, the Laneige lip mask contains 20 grams of product, while each of these measures 5 grams, or 15 grams for the entire set. So even with product sizes taken into account, these are a much better deal! Promising review
: "It’s been four months since ordering this and it’s now part of my nightly routine. I can’t go to bed before putting this on. I highly recommend this! And it’s worth it to get the three-pack. The flavors are not overly sweet and I think my favorite is the berry. I like it more than the Laneige night lip mask. For me, Laneige absorbs pretty quickly and in the morning I feel like my lips are dry again
. With these, my still lips feel moisturized in the morning
. It has a thicker consistency. I used to get dry/peeling lips pretty often as I’m outdoors/in the ocean a lot. However, since incorporating this in my routine, I haven’t had peeling lips in a long time. Loooove these!" — Angela
A non-settling finely milled setting powder
Available in four shades, including an extra coverage translucent option.
Promising review:
"I normally use the Laura Mercier setting powder but it was getting a little pricey. I bought the translucent version of this powder, and I am so impressed. Not only is it extremely budget-friendly; you also get A LOT OF POWDER
. You get over two times the product of the other more expensive ones. It’s blurring and soft, and doesn’t cause creasing
even on my dry skin! There is a scent, but it smells like a rich old lady, and I’m here for it." — alice silva
A slim belt bag
Available in 44 styles.
: "I’m SOO impressed with the quality of this bag! I’ve worn the Lululemon belt bag and I gotta say, this is pretty similar.
Almost identical, except the Lululemon is a tiny bit smaller size. The Lululemon one also has a plastic zipper but this Amazon one is metal. I prefer the plastic but this one is OK. It might be better than Lululemon JUST for the fact that they have so many color options!" — Em
Nyx Fat Oil Lip Drip
Available in eight shades.
Promising review:
"I have Fenty Cherry Treat, a lip oil from Dior, and several other brands that were $20 or more…and the Nyx Fat Oil is better! Same consistency as the others, but a little more color, which is a good thing.
About as long lasting as any other thick lipgloss. It’s always awesome to find a less expensive [option] for the high-end products I like." — Jennifer
A highly rated pair of hoop earrings
Jewelry is not one of those things I like to splurge on, so when I found this budget-friendly pair, I decided to ~treat myself~. And wow, they look amazing in person! I'm sort of obsessed with this brand in general now (I wore one of their tennis bracelets
: "This product is AMAZING! If you are looking for a good [swap] for the Jennifer Fisher earrings, these are it! They are super lightweight, effortless, and so cute
!" — Anna Weir
"I've been wearing these earrings nonstop since receiving them. They're incredibly lightweight and I always forget I'm wearing them. I prefer these over my nicer Madewell hoops
." — KFam
A Briotech spray for soothing rashes, sunburns, rosacea, eczema, and other skin irritations
Promising review:
"This spray is amazing. I had a rash on my face and it disappeared after one use of this spray. I had a stye in my eye and the skin around the eye was irritated. This spray fixed not only the irritation but the stye went away as well. Any sort of blemish or acne is taken care of with this simple inexpensive spray. Great for after-sun care or workout redness. Everyone loves Tower 28's expensive SOS spray. The SOS spray contains hypochlorous acid, which is the exact same ingredient in the Briotech spray for much less money
. It’s a miracle worker." — Squid466
A lengthening mascara
: "The best I’ve tried so far and I used Dior, Tarte, Two Faced, you name it.
I always have a problem with brand-new mascara because they have too much product on the brush, especially first few uses, and my lashes stick together. I didn’t have this problem with this one. I could layer it without any product starting to fall off or my lashes sticking together. And I love that they don’t test on animals." — Detti
"This product is fantastic; the best I've used in years! And the price can't be beat. It's [leagues] ahead of the well-known brand names that sell for five times as much and more!. Just one or two coats gives me length and volume. With the gloppy other brands, I'd given up wearing makeup at all. I have sensitive blue eyes — and did I say I'm old, which adds another layer of sensitivity — and this mascara don't bother my eyes at all, no redness or irritability.
" — Antonia Albany
A Govee neon rope light
Several reviewers compare these to Hue LightStrips
and say these are even better, especially for a fraction of the price! Get a closer look at these on TikTok
— the reviewer shows how easy they are to put on the wall. It's available in two lengths.
I'd been eyeing this rope light for ages and finally picked it up recently. It's everything I'd hoped it would be and more. First of all, it's SOOO easy to put on the wall — it comes with these little adhesive plastic brackets that you just slide onto the rope and then press against the wall, and continue adding them as needed to support the shape you're making. I stuck with a basic wave shape for mine as I have it mounted underneath a gallery shelf and wanted to keep it simple, but it wouldn't have been difficult to create a more elaborate design! The Govee app makes it so easy to program the lighting however I like, and it's upgraded my nighttime cozy vibes in a MAJOR way.
I highly highly recommend if you're looking to improve your ambient lighting beyond just buying more lamps!
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers
Available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 18 colors.
Promising review
: "I wear athletic attire for work 90% of the time. I am also particular about how joggers look. These rival my Under Armour or Lulus
. I get a ton of complements on them and couldn't be happier with the price and quality. These are also great for when I'm feeling a little bloated." — Mike Hooke
A soft, stretchy longline sports bra
Available in women's sizes XS–3XL and 29 colors.
Promising review:
"Comparable to Lululemon. I love my Lulus but wanted something more affordable and this hit the mark!
I’m typically a size medium, and the medium fits great! I bought two, the fuchsia and white — I love both colors and the material is very soft." — Alyssa Lynch
A putty primer that smoothes and blurs imperfections
This stuff is gold. I'm relatively new to the Poreless Putty Primer fandom but now that I'm here, I'm not leaving anytime soon. This makes SUCH a difference in how my foundation goes on
, and it makes it look as close to poreless as I think is humanly possible — and maintains the smooth look for many hours! Just be sure to let it sit for a little bit before applying your foundation.Promising review:
"Okay so first nothing will make you 'poreless' but this stuff is amazing. Will even out fine lines and help with super porous areas; my T-zone [has really visible] pores and this definitely gave me a boost in confidence. I would highly recommend. Especially to those not to familiar with makeup, this is a game changer. Honestly it works better than my $30 primer from Urban Decay and lasts all day.
I am oily so I usually blot some powder on later in the day but if you have dry skin this could be the ultimate game changer!" — Olivia
An illuminating L'Oreal moisturizer
Available in four shades.
Promising review:
"This is EXACTLY what I was looking for. I apply after moisturizer and makeup, highlighting under my eyes and brow bones. Not too sparkly, just makes me look like I’ve had enough coffee. Seems to last through hot and sweaty Florida days, so that’s a plus.
I’ve tried other luminizers, and for me they are usually too sparkly or weirdly colored. I tried an $$ Glossier one that remained strangely sticky the whole time it was on my skin.
I will purchase again!" — DLW
Six high-performance matte lipsticks
"What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it!The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta.
Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out,
no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" — Claire
"Beautiful and soooo worth the money! Usually I always purchase either Stila Cosmetics or Kylie Jenner but both of those are very pricey and expensive
, so I looked up matte lip glosses on Amazon and saw this and thought I would give it a try. I absolutely love it. Very easy to put on does not smudge, beautiful colors, very very happy about the size of it! I went and purchased set B
now because I love this product!" — Vickyy
A lipstick-preserving clear lip liner
"I love to contour my lips with a pencil that stops the lipstick from bleeding and this one does an excellent job for it. For many years I spent a fortune on Urban Decay's Glide-On clear pencil and this is really just as good as that, if not better.
I will definitely keep buying it and I hope Amazon keeps selling it." — Simona
An ultra-light milky toning lotion
Because of the super-hydrating ingredients in this, you might feel like you don't even need a moisturizer after — but if you have super-dry skin, particularly during the winter months, you can follow with a gentle moisturizer.
Good Light is a Brooklyn, New York-based small biz that creates vegan, cruelty-free beauty products designed for people of any gender.Promising review
: “This toner is EVERYTHING! If you’ve ever tried Laneige Cream Skin Toner, this is similar, but way better.
Laneige’s toner leaves a film while Good Light’s Moon Glow does not. It does exactly what it’s supposed to do: it dampens the skin and prepares it for moisture. Just like all of Good Light’s products, a little goes a long way, and it absorbs nicely. 100% great toner!” — Jane P
A pack of 126 cleaning tablets for night guards, water bottles and more
Some reviewers use these for cleaning vases too! Note: One of our editors has used these for cleaning coffee mug stains before and says they work best when you use them with boiling water.Promising review:
"These are absolutely wonderful in cleaning my thermos. I use these once a week, and doing so prevents my thermos from developing a weird, old coffee smell. Much cheaper than buying thermos cleaner tablets
, and I understand that the ingredients are the same." – Santo Esmeraldo
An internet-beloved set of five makeup sponges
: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges
for years and bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price.
I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." — chris
Two bottles of a makeup brush cleaning shampoo
A ton of people compare it to Beauty Blender's own $15 liquid cleanser
(over double the price of this).
I've used Ecotools brush cleaning shampoo for years, and it makes cleaning my brushes so much easier. I just add a bit of the shampoo to my brush and gently rub it against a silicone mat
under running water, and it makes quick work of removing all the makeup that's built up on my brush for, frankly, way too long. You'll see the water start running brown immediately, which is always super gross but also really satisfying, and once you see your brush return to its original color, you know you're done. And the bristles are always left as soft as before too!Promising review:
"Despite the great reviews for this product and the hyping on social media, I wasn’t expecting much. But my mind is blown at how well this soap works. I have tried all kinds of soap
(Beauty Blender soap
, Ivory bar soap
, MAC brush cleaner, Dawn dish soap
, etc). I am very thorough but could never get my sponges or brushes completely clean. But a little soak in a small bowl with this Eco soap, and the makeup comes right out.
A little rubbing and squeezing is all it takes. I’m a convert. Will be repurchasing!" — ss3745
A long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet lip tint
This is another one of those cheap holy grail products I'll keep buying for as long as they make it. It goes on so velvety soft and genuinely lasts all day — though I do like to reapply as needed for maximum intensity, the color holds up well against eating and drinking.
BTW, reviewers compare this to products like Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution, YSL Velvet Cream, and Tartist Creamy Matte Lip Paint. Available in 39 shades.Promising reviews:
"This is velvet, full coverage without feeling like glue on your lips. It does transfer. The color is very pigmented so what you see is what you get. Honestly one of the best lip color products I've ever used, I put this above Charlotte Tilbury.
" — Lexi Lee