Reviewers Say These 36 Products Are Just As Good As The More Expensive Options

A 30-pack of Peach Slices acne spot dots
Simply place one over the pimple in question, and it'll suck the gunk out overnight, helping your skin look clearer the next day. Peach Slices
is part of Peach & Lily, a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016. Promising reviews
: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands.
I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain." —Savannah Wilson
"So I have been using these for about a year now. I have tried Mighty Patch and a few others, none I feel really worked or worked as well. This product is MY GO-TO
and I have turned so many others to it." —Melodie G
A set of three remote-operated flameless candles
These require three AAA batteries
per candle; the batteries should last about 150 hours. Promising review:
"With the price of batteries, these beautiful candles are a must. I've always used Luminara
, which unfortunately, devour batteries and die after several years. These candles also have a more soothing, ambient affect. The colored exteriors are far prettier than Luminara. Great gifts!" — pandorah
A 20-pack of melamine sponges
Simply add water to these extra thick sponges and watch in amazement as the grime wipes away without leaving damage behind.Promising review:
"As good as Mr. Clean Magic Erasers
but half the price. They clean so many surfaces better than anything. We use them at the bar and clean our chalkboards, metal sinks and ice wells, beer coolers, FRP backsplash walls, and even graffiti in the bathrooms comes off more easily with these than other cleaning products. I took one home and cleaned my shower faster and more easily than with bottles of shower cleaner
. Highly recommended." — Stephen Brandau
A pack of two painless mint-flavored teeth whitening pens
Promising reviews:
"Throw your expensive Crest Whitestrips away!
Being the son of a dental hygienist, clean bright white teeth have always been important to me. Though I had my reservations about the whitening pen, it certainly didn't disappoint and works far better than the Whitestrips I've been using for the last several years, not to mention it's a much better deal for your money. I'm a total coffee connoisseur, which has always made having a bright white smile all the more challenging, but the Pen is giving me the upper hand." — Franknsd
"We like these better than Crest Whitestrips and for a fraction of the price! The Crest Whitestrips make my teeth way too sensitive, these work JUST AS WELL and no tooth sensitivity
." — Travis Sheveland
Two "flossing toothbrushes"
This toothbrush has a second layer of bristles that are longer and 10 times thinner so they can get between teeth and function like floss while you brush for an extra
deep clean. (
Heads up that this shouldn't be a replacement for actual flossing._Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by a dentist that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. Promising review
: "I’m a dental hygienist of 16 years and typically use and recommend electric toothbrushes; however, this manual toothbrush is great! My teeth feel very clean after brushing for two minutes, similar to the way they would feel after using my Oral-B or Sonicare electric toothbrush.
I’ll definitely purchase again!" — Beth
A popular set of under $30 wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of playtime when you're on the go; it'll fully recharge the earbuds in less than two hours. Available in five colors.Promising review:
"I’ve had these for 6+ months now and they are pretty awesome for $25.
Comes with a lot of different earbud sizes, cancels noise well, the sound is actually decent/better than I expected and I’ve accidentally thrown these into the washer and dryer and they still work the same. I was gifted AirPods and honestly find myself reaching for the Tozo buds more often because they’re so much more comfortable in my ears.
Definitely will buy another pair if these die on me." — Liubhard
A gold-plated tennis bracelet
This bracelet is made with cubic zirconia stones. It's available in four colors, three sizes, and two styles.Promising review:
"Soooo pretty. It’s 100% a Swarovski [alternative] for so cheap. Looks exactly like the photo and I wear it every day." —Trysten Walters
A popular checkerboard throw blanket
It's available in seven colors and four sizes.
Promising review
: "This blanket beats others because it is softer (a buttery and fluffy feeling), it is long enough for a 5'10 tall person, it is not too light and not too heavy (works year-round in Virginia), and it has a stretch to the material that I haven’t experienced with other soft blankets. The design is just so-so, but the colors are nice, and the price is right. If they updated the designs with more colors and patterns, then these would be absolutely perfect. I like this as much as my much more expensive Barefoot Dreams blanket and Williams Sonoma faux-fur blanket
." — JH
A pair of oversized square sunnies
They're available in 13 lens colors.
Promising review:
"Love these so so much. I wanted the chic Bottega Veneta designer pair, but these look exactly like those for less than $20.Deal of the century.
They are comfortable and extremely well-made, and I seriously can’t get over the price. I’m thinking about buying another color because I love them so much." — Kam
A pair of chunky Sam Edelman ankle boots
They're available in women's sizes 5-12 and 16 styles.Promising review
: "I'm so happy I bought these! They are an excellent alternative to spending $1,200 on the Prada Chelsea boots. They look basically identical and are ridiculously comfy.
Sure you can get other Chelsea-style boots for like $35 to $45 but they are usually super uncomfortable. These just feel so nice. They don't pinch and my foot doesn't slip around inside them. This is my best shoe purchase on Amazon. I'm just so impressed.
" — Azure Look
An ornate,arched mirror
It's available in five colors and six sizes.
Promising review:
"Gorgeous mirror. I’m very happy with this mirror. I got the silver, and it’s very high quality. This is a great price. Other mirrors like this can easily cost upwards of $500.
I know because I’d been shopping for mirrors for months before deciding on this one. Very pleased!" — Julie Boga
A reparative collagen hair treatment
Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls
have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach, and the like.Promising review:
"Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex
. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!!
I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use.
Plus you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" — BB
A tube of Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later eyeshadow primer
Promising review:
"This eye primer is amazing!!! I have super oily eyelids and was getting to the point that I would rarely bother with eyeshadow because even with expensive primers it would be smudged and creased within an hour. So glad I don't need to shell out for Urban Decay or Mac Paint Pot anymore; they don't hold a candle to this and it's so much cheaper.
" — Chloe
Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
It's designed for all skin types, and reviewers love how gentle and effective it is, with many seeing results within the first few uses.Promising review
: "My skin dries out severely all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing!
My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers
." — Kyoko Ozaki
A LuckyZ lightweight canvas backpack
Reviewers report that their 13-inch and even 15-inch laptops can fit inside this bag. It's available in five colors.Promising review:
"I took this bag on a trip with me, and I swore if it stayed intact I would write a review so here I am. This bag looks flimsy but it’s really durable. I put in my 15-inch MacBook, books, chargers, etc. It was filled to the brim and there’s not a seam ripped off or anything.
If you are looking for something similar to a Kanken
at a lower price point, this is a very good bag." — Nicky Miller
A chic adjustable mini belted pack
It's available in 43 styles.Promising reviews:
"I wear a size L/XL in clothing and sometimes waist bags just don't work out so well for me. With this one, I can confirm that it fit around my waist comfortably without outerwear, across my chest without outerwear, *and* over a thick coat and several layers.
The pockets inside are so handy and I even had room to spare throughout my Iceland trip. This was the only purse I brought for the whole trip and it performed its job flawlessly.
Just make sure that you zip the zipper ALL the way because the zipper goes down pretty far on the sides for easier access to contents. Having my hands free was wildly convenient for a number of reasons, including crawling around inside of an ice cave and putting out my hands for some extra balance while walking on sheets of ice along cliffs.
Oh, and it comes in so so SO many colors." — Elizabeth Lilly
, Buzzfeed Shopping
"TikTok told me this was similar to Lululemon, and it’s true, it is. Love this little bag! And the price — you can’t beat it." — Jolie
A bamboo handbag
It's available in two sizes.
Promising review:
"Cutest summer/vacation/destination wedding clutch ever!
Looks like the Cult Gaia purse but without the beads in between each bamboo. Literally one-fourth of the price, so definitely a steal! Dress it up with a scarf and you’re ready to go!
I’m 5'4" and got both sizes but decided to go with the small since the large was too overwhelming. Surprisingly roomy, and with a bit of rearranging, it fit my phone, card case, sunglasses, powder and brush, lip gloss, hand sani, EpiPen, bug spray, AND selfie stick! No smell right out of the package, and came with a nice thank you card and small gift." — Amazon customer
A Simple Modern tumbler with double-wall insulation
Multiple reviewers said they find themselves drinking more water when they have a straw like this. It's available in a variety of colors.Promising review
: "Please do not run out to Tarjay and waste your money on a Stanley
IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable.
I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT!" — Marie
An even cheaper vacuum-insulated Takeya water bottle
It's available in more colors and styles
.Promising review:
"I purchased this bottle
to replace my 40-ounce Hydro Flask. I thought that no other bottle could replace it. Boy was I wrong! This bottle has kept my water cold for more than 24 hours. I love the fact it has a leakproof spout on it. My Hydro Flask had the straw and it didn’t even reach down to the bottom of the bottle. With this bottle I get every ounce of water I filled it with." —Tee
A luxuriously soft loungewear set
It's available in women's sizes S–XL and in 31 colors.Promising review:
"No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price
. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much
!" — Jenna
A trio of hydrating lip sleeping masks
For reference, the Laneige lip mask contains 20 grams of product, while each of these measures 5 grams, or 15 grams for the entire set. So even with product sizes taken into account, these are a much better deal! Promising review
: "[Alternative] for the Laneige lip mask. This is the most moisturizing lip treatment in the market.
When my lips started getting dry due to the cold season I was thinking of buying the Laneige lip mask, but it’s soooo expensive. This is a fraction of the cost and feels just the same.
Very good product." — Riya
A super comfy and durable double OuterEQ hammock
It's available in two sizes and 9 styles.
Promising review:
"My friend bought me a one-person hammock
of this brand for Christmas, and my boyfriend and I loved it, so we went out and bought the two-person one
. It folds down really small and is very light. The material holds up nicely. We love it. Definitely would recommend. This hammock is comparable to the Eno brand. I think it is just as good for a fraction of the cost.
" — Amazon customer
A pair of cork-bed Cushionaire slides
They're available in women's sizes 6–12, including wide sizes, and 20 styles.Promising review:
"I bought these sandals before a 3-week trip in Europe; I didn't want to pay for Birks but did want something in similar style with good arch support. I was a little skeptical about the low price, but gave them a shot...and they were the MOST comfortable sandals I've ever owned. I walked over 120 miles in them in three weeks on our trip and never once had foot pain.
They broke in so quickly and were very supportive from the get-go — and still are! Highly recommend." — Han Lin
A faux leather double circle belt
It's available in sizes XS–XL in 10 styles, plus two-packs.
Promising review:
"This is my favorite belt! It's perfect with jeans, and I get so many compliments on it. I love that the double-ring is sort of designer-inspired, but not a complete knockoff of the Gucci belt.
I highly recommend! I am typically a medium and the medium was perfect." — Everyday Teacher Style
An E.l.f. glitter liquid eyeshadow
It's available in 11 shades.
Promising review:
"I love this glitter eyeshadow. I used to use Stila, and this is so much more affordable and easy to spread without spotting
. Definitely recommend getting all the shades, it is worth it for a pop of shimmer." — beautyandbeast
A lash-lengthening and defining mascara
Promising reviews
: "The best I’ve tried so far and I used Dior, Tarte, Two Faced, you name it.
I always have a problem with brand-new mascara because they have too much product on the brush, especially first few uses, and my lashes stick together. I didn’t have this problem with this one. I could layer it without any product starting to fall off or my lashes sticking together. And I love that they don’t test on animals." — Detti
"This product is fantastic; the best I've used in years! And the price can't be beat. It's [leagues] ahead of the well-known brand names that sell for five times as much and more! Just one or two coats gives me length and volume. With the gloppy other brands, I'd given up wearing makeup at all. I have sensitive blue eyes — and did I say I'm old, which adds another layer of sensitivity — and this mascara don't bother my eyes at all, no redness or irritability.
" — Antonia Albany
A cute, slightly cropped half-zip pullover
It's available in women's sizes S–XXL and 15 colors.
Promising reviews:
"I saw this sweatshirt advertised by an influencer on TikTok. I was blown away by the quality of this jacket!! It’s super soft and it fit perfectly." — Rebecca Slattery
"Love it. So soft and comfortable. Such a great fit. Totally looks like Lululemon.
" — ahnjloo
A highly rated pair of chunky hoop earrings
They're available in four sizes, four colors, and two metal types.
Promising review
: "This product is AMAZING! If you are looking for a good [swap] for the Jennifer Fisher earrings, these are it! They are super lightweight, effortless, and so cute
!" — Anna Weir
A set of nice-feeling and long-lasting matte lipsticks
They're available in three sets.
Promising review:
"What can I say? I saw a TikTok about this lipstick, and for $10, I had to try it!The reviews are right. For some reason, this lipstick is better than even $20 name-brand ones bought from Ulta.
Not only does it smell great, but it dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out —
no smudging, and it had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" — Claire
Eva Naturals' vitamin C serum
It can help lighten dark spots, fight off wrinkles, prevent UV damage and increase skin firmness and elasticity. Reviewers say it's especially effective for sensitive, acne-prone skin and oily/combination skin types, though reviewers with dry skin report great results, too. Promising reviews:
"I absolutely LOVE this serum. I was spending an absurd amount of money on SkinCeuticals products. This serum is way better.
My skin is clearer and more bright. The only negative about this serum is the smell. It's awful! I will tolerate it and continue to use it because of its effectiveness and price!" — Tish
"I am a licensed esthetician who deals with hormonal cystic acne that leaves scarring on my sensitive skin. My skin has improved so much since I started using this product!!! For the first couple of weeks, my skin purged out any underlying blemishes but afterward was clearer + smoother than I’ve seen it in YEARS! I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!! I love that it not only targets my acne scarring with the vitamin C but also soothes the redness with the niacinimide, has retinol, AND helps minimize my blackheads and pore size with the salicylic acid.It is the perfect product for my sensitive oily acne prone skin!
" — Jackie
A cute ruffled blouse that ties in the back
It's available in women's sizes XS–XL and in 33 colors.Promising review:
"I've seen many popular clothing brands and boutiques selling this style of top, but all of them are much pricier.
This top is so cute and the material is nice! Definitely worth the price. I found it fit true to size." — Alexandra Samson
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers
They're available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 15 colors.
Promising review
: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color.
I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit.
I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" — Courtney
Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water
Promising reviews:
"I was skeptical about this product at first but I am so glad I decided to buy it. It really removes my makeup, even waterproof mascara with ease.
It has no smell and doesn't leave my face oily. It reminds me of my Bioderma that I got in the UK. And for this price, amazing!" — Kat
"I've been using makeup wipes my whole life because I didn't even know this existed. I saw it in stores but nobody ever told me what this was. This is literally amazing, buy reusable pads
and this and you're set for life. I'm really upset nobody ever told me what this stuff was. I don't understand why makeup wipes even exist...this cleanses your face, takes off your makeup.Nobody should not know what this stuff is
." — Amazon customer
An internet-beloved set of five makeup sponges
Promising review
: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges
for years and bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price.
I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." — chris
A pair of stylisg faux-leather straight-leg pants
They're available in women's sizes XXS–4XL and in 23 colors.Promising reviews:
"Perfect!! Omg, just buy them now! Don't hesitate! These are going to go fast once the word gets out how great they are! They have some stretch to them!" — Amazon customer
"Literally exact [swap for] the Abercrombie leather pants." — Gabi B
A brightening and de-puffing LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream
It works to help improve dark circles, puffiness, loss of firmness, sagging skin, wrinkles, crow’s feet and dryness, leaving you with brighter, firmer, hydrated skin without irritation.Promising review:
"Best eye cream I have ever used!!! Better than Benefiance by Shiseido and Clinique or Lancôme, for less than a third of the price
with the amount you get. It is rich enough to do the job but not greasy. It doesn't interfere with concealer, yet softens lines. Love it so much!!!!" — Lory Lacy