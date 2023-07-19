This Iconic Lamp Costs Over $1,000. We Found An Affordable Version (And It's On Sale).

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters' Sanna floor lamp

Danish lighting designer Mads Caprani’s Timberline lamp is a stylish and widely recognized piece of home decor that first swept the design world in the 1970s and has enjoyed an Instagram-fueled resurgence in recent years. With a trendy-again pleated shade and a gracefully curved bentwood neck, it’s easy to see why this lamp reached icon status — and boasts a price tag to match. At press time, the lowest-priced vintage option on 1stDibs retails for over $2,000, and a new Timberline lamp from Design With Reach is $1,295.

While we certainly endorse the expenditure for the design and quality of the real thing, not all of us can afford to drop a grand on a floor lamp. Luckily, we found a comparatively affordable take on this timeless design at Urban Outfitters, of all places — and even better, it’s 30% off for a limited time.

We’re not totally surprised; the youth-focused retailer is quietly building a covetable assortment of doppelgangers for some greatest-hits midcentury designs including the Eames lounge chair and Noguchi Akari pendant light. The brand’s take on the Timberline is, ahem, faithful, with a similar cream-colored pleated shade and a swanlike neck made from rubberwood. (The dowel-like neck piece is rounded instead of flat like the original, and one significant departure can be found in the base: Caprani’s version famously features a C-shaped curve of iron, while the UO version’s base is a polished wooden round.) It’s 60 inches in height and the wide-footprint shade is about 17 inches in diameter, just a little larger than the diameter of the base.

We’ve noticed that the quality of Urban Outfitters’ designs can be hit or miss, and while a few reviewers expressed some frustration with lamp’s assembly, the piece has a favorable 4-star rating overall, with a number of would-be customers even pleading for a re-stock. (It’s also worth noting that a quick Google search reveals an even cheaper version at Overstock, but the reviews are incredibly poor, so we’re not recommending it.) If you’ve been looking to add this recognizable design to your home, now is the time to do so for a song. Below, you can read feedback from happy reviewers, or just scroll down to nab this beauty for yourself.