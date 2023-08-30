Popular items from this list include:
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A pair of amber soap dispensers
Promising review
: "These are amazing soap dispensers. The amber glass is sturdy and strong, and the pump works great. They're easy to fill and they look so good on your bathroom or kitchen countertop. Highly recommend!" — Emily
A quilted zip-up jacket
Reviewers do mention that it's oversized, so you may want to size down if you want a closer fit. It's available in women's sizes XS-XL and in 13 colors.Promising reviews
: "This jacket looks just like the Free People jacket but for a much better price!" —Theresa R
"The material is amazing. It is thicker and heavier than I expected, but I totally love that! I loved it so much I bought it in three colors!
The dark gray, brown and the dusty pink. The online pictures don’t do justice for the colors. They are much more vibrant in person! The fit is oversized and perfect!!" — Ashley M
A cord-concealing flat outlet plug
Available in seven different lengths/configurations.
Promising review:
"This was very easy to install to hide all the messy wires. This is life-changing to create a nice, sleek space." — Martha Ashley
A maxi cutout dress
It's available in women's sizes S–XL and 16 colors and lengths.
Promising review: "
10 stars. Absolute best dress I’ve purchased on Amazon!
Amazing fit. Beautiful, perfect neutral. Not see-through and super comfortable. Makes me feel like a goddess.
I’m in love." —T.C.
A gold watering can and mister set
Available in three colors.
Promising review:
"This watering can is so easy to use, and it holds a lot more water than you would think by the size. I also love the cap that comes on the end of the spout — a great way to avoid spills!! Appreciate the pretty mister that comes with it, too. Both look very nice on the shelf where I house my plants in front of a window." — MC Phillips
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
A pair of winged eyeliner stamps
Choose from four stamp thickness levels.
Promising review:
"Someone recommended this product for me on TikTok, I was unsure of the quality because it was such a cheap price. I have cried and swam, and this stuff doesn’t come off easy! It’s great. Not to mention it lasts a long time! I am happy with this brand." — Shay Lastowski
The Unique Display / Etsy
An acrylic earring stand
The Unique Display is a small biz creating interesting ways to display and organize your jewelry from Guangzhou, China. This is available in two sizes and two base colors.Promising review
: "I love these acrylic earring stands. Amazing for photographing my earring designs for my shop!" — Ariel
Everlasting Lil Things / Etsy
A dried floral arrangement
Everlasting Lil Things
is a Los Angeles-based shop that turns dried wild flowers into jewelry, hair accessories, bridal bouquets and even boutonnières. This is also available with a vase.Promising review
: "This dried flower arrangement is absolutely perfect! It is so beautiful and everything came packaged so well. I only wish I had ordered more! I can't wait to place another order. The shop owner even wrote a handwritten card, such a special touch! Incredible shop!!! Thank you." — lchicken
A wine stain-removing spray
Promising review:
"I thought the world had ended!! RED WINE SPILLED ON AN ORIENTAL CARPET!!! The cream fringe took the brunt of the spill. The first thing I did was put white wine on it…after all isn’t that what you have heard and read? That white wine will remove red wine from whatever. Didn’t work for me. Rush to Amazon…what to do….what to do? I found several products that sounded promising. I read the reviews. So glad that this is what I chose! Worked like a dream. When it arrived the stain had been set for four days, and following the directions on the bottle, the stain instantly started to disappear.
My cream-colored fringe was back. Amazing!!! My carpet is back to its beautiful self. Am I happy? So happy words can’t convey." — Pat
A set of six garage magnets
You can easily take them off if you move! Plus, if you really want to complete the look, you can also add some magnetic windows
to the top, like the photo shows. Available in five styles.Promising review:
"These faux windows are an ingenious upgrade product that added value and style to my home without breaking the bank! With an installation that takes about 30–50 seconds, I instantly improved my home's curb appeal without having to spend thousands on new garage doors.
I did not cut any of the panels, but the templates included for cutting custom shapes were easy to use and understand. So far, through two harsh Minnesota winters, they have stayed right in place.
I'm very happy with my purchase and would recommend these to anybody looking for a facelift for their property." — martymar
A jewelry cleaning stick
Promising review:
"If I could give this 10 stars I would!!! I'm a little of a fanatic when it comes to keeping my jewelry clean, especially my wedding set. I tried this product on my diamonds, Swarovski crystals, and Brighton jewelry and the results are nothing less than amazing!!! This restored one of my Swarovski rings that I have not worn in years due to the cloudy color to a sparkling brilliance just like the first day I bought it!!
I cannot recommend this product enough!!! I just ordered additional wands so I don't run out!!! Home run Amazon!" — Kristina B.
An oversized houndstooth knitted sweater vest
It's available in women's sizes S–L in 11 colors.
Promising review:
"I love this vest! It gives me a totally vintage look. The sweater itself is already oversized, but I wanted a looser fit, so I went a size bigger, and I am happy with how it fits. Shipping did take a long, but it was very clear at the time of purchase the expected arrival date, so that wasn’t a surprise. I'm really thinking of getting more colors!!" — Fani Giwa
Chelsea Stuart / BuzzFeed
A TV cord cover
Available in three sizes, multipacks and five colors.
Promising review
: "This is the perfect solution for hiding a cord! It looks like it is just a part of the base board. Mine is covering a cable wire only, but I think they are big enough to hide more than one cord if needed. I didn’t cut mine, and I bought two. You can tell where the two meet if you look closely. However, I do not think anyone would notice. I can’t believe I let our cable cord sit across the floor for this long. I wish I would have found these sooner!
" — Amazon customer
An oversized T-shirt and biker shorts set
Available in women's sizes S–XXL and in 19 colors and styles. Reviewers recommend ordering one size up if you want a more oversized look.Promising review
: "
Wow! I honestly bought this not expecting much, and I love it so much! I got a large black set, and I thought it wouldn’t fit right because I’m in between sizes, but it fits perfectly and looks just like the picture. It even comes with a belt. So cute!." — Lauren P.
A set of black foil playing cards
The set is available in nine styles.
Promising review:
"My husband and I have friends over occasionally to play cards at our house. So upon looking for some new cards I saw these, and I had to get them. They are so sleek and unlike any deck I've ever seen.
Also, they are plastic cards! Even the case is plastic! I was surprised but happy about it. Plastic is much more durable than paper and will last longer. The holographic designs on the cards are beautiful. The back of the cards almost looks like a rainbow when the light hits them a certain way, and so does the card packaging. The front of the cards are just beyond cool. These far exceeded my expectations." — MesEHair
A pair of porcelain serving bowls
They're available in three colors.
Promising review:
"I wish I'd have bought these years ago. Having a dinner salad has always been a choice of cramming it into a bowl or having it fall off a plate. With these, that issue is solved and, as a bonus, things like pasta are much easier to serve and eat. They are very well made and heavy." — CNorris
A ruffled backless flowy dress
Available in women's sizes S–XXL and 37 colors and patterns.
Promising review:
"Bought this dress for my cousin's wedding, and it was PERFECT. It fit so perfectly and didn’t show too much, even with the low cut!
I’ll take 10 more please." — Scarlett Haney
A set of three glass jars with cork tops
They're available in two shapes.
Promising review:
"These containers look very stylish and expensive! Close tightly. Match with different styles of kitchen fittings and dishes. Felt in love highly recommend, if you like beauty in the kitchen." —Liudmila
A satin underwire bodysuit
Available in women's sizes S–XXL and in 16 colors.
Promising review:
"I purchased this bodysuit to wear to a concert and didn’t think I would ever wear it again, but I was PLEASANTLY shocked with how amazing it turned out. I have a larger bust but a smaller waist so I ordered a small, the fit was perfect. The straps adjust really well and everyone LOVED my outfit." — Hope Perkins
A pair of heel caps
Available in four sizes.
Promising review:
"I just tried these last weekend at an outdoor wedding with an indoor reception. They were amazing! I kept them on all night. First, I walked outside in thick grass, and the wedding photos were taken in a mushy grassy area. I didn't sink even a little bit. It was fantastic.
My heels were fabulous. I then decided to leave them on for the rest of the night since they made my heels more stable and comfortable. So glad I tried them. I was showing them off to the other ladies, and everyone loved the look of them." — J L D
A wooden egg holder
It's available in two sizes.
Promising review
: "This is an awesome little egg holder! It fit perfectly in my refrigerator door. This makes it easy to grab an egg or two at a time." — Chicken Mama
Oversized square sunnies
They're available in 11 colors.
Promising review:
"Love these so so much. I wanted the chic Bottega Veneta designer pair, but these look exactly like those for less than $20.Deal of the century.
They are comfortable and extremely well made and I seriously can’t get over the price. I’m thinking about buying another color because I love them so much." — Kam
A wine decanter
Promising review:
"I was a little nervous to purchase this as a gift for someone because it's glass, and I was worried it would arrive broken. However, it was very well packaged and came in perfect condition. It is a really beautiful decanter and anybody that is a wine drinker would love to have this. I am so glad that I decided to purchase it. It is larger than I thought it was going to be as well, which is always a nice surprise." — Kaila Knies
An attachable wine aerator
Promising review
: "These wine aerators are FABULOUS! I do wine demos for different wineries and I don't always have time to let a bottle of wine breathe properly before a demo starts. These greatly enhance the flavor and it makes all the difference in the world.
My sales numbers increased greatly. And you can't beat the price!" — AshBash
A set of nail wraps
Pretty Fab Nails
is a Latina-founded/owned small biz that has been creating nail wraps and stickers to empower women since 2020. The mission is to provide professional-quality nails in less time and without the high expensive!Promising review:
“Love these! Ordering more! They were as described and easy to apply. I did trim them a little with a scissor after I put them on but they’re really nice.” — Nettie
A minimalist silicone placemat
Available in 23 colors.
Promising review:
"Biggest fan of all things Mushie. Love the neutral colors, cutest prints, and clean products. I already own several placemats (floral print, rainbow, and a pretty mauve/blush color) but I had to get this grey one too. Totally gender-neutral, smooth, chic, and worry-free because it is clean, non-toxic, and made by a real mom. Happy to support a woman/mama-owned business." — Paul Kwon
A set of velvet couch slipcovers
Available in five sizes and 21 colors.
Promising review:
"I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and love seat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." — Brian/Liz
A set of elevated cat bowls
Promising review:
"Great looking bowls! Our kitten had no problem eating and drinking from them and didn't push them over either (which happened in the past with other containers). The metal bowls are shiny on the outside and matte on the inside, meaning that there still is a reflection, but not mirror-like. Only downside is that there are no replacement bowls to purchase separately." — BC
A handmade floral coaster
Poppy & Pour
is a California-based small biz that has been creating custom flower coasters, keychains, and more since 2020. This is available with or without a gold rim.Promising review:
"Absolutely gorgeous! It's hard to get a good photo of resin without reflections or light so trust me when I say this is even more beautiful in person! Seller gave me exactly what I requested and I couldn't be happier with this purchase. Highly highly recommended!" — nlivnil