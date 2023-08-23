We live in an era of digital timekeeping on our phones and computer screens, but some people insist nothing can ever replace the timelessness of a watch.

Eric Wind, a leading expert in vintage watches and owner of Wind Vintage, told HuffPost that non-battery-powered mechanical watches, if built extremely well and taken care of properly, should last for hundreds of years.

“For instance, a Rolex from the last few decades should last 500 years. Very few things in our lives will last as long as a great mechanical watch. Phones and most things in our life will [eventually] be obsolete, but watches endure,” Wind wrote in an email.

Newly minted college students that want to start the school year with a new timepiece may not have a Rolex budget, but Wind and watch expert Raymin Rafii, from Southern California-based retailer Expert Watches, assured us that there are excellent watches available at lower price points, as long as you know what to look for.

“It is more a matter of brand heritage and lineage,” Rafii said. “For example, Omega has been making fine watches for over 100 years.”

He said that typically, fine watches worthy of investment are associated with automatic or manual winding movement (non-battery powered), but that does not mean you can’t find a good watch with quartz movement (battery powered).

Rafii also recommends avoiding the hype surrounding watches made by trendy fashion brands and to first consider what type of watch you want, whether it be for daily wear or more formal occasions, and to think about the activities you will be doing while wearing it.

Both Rafii and Wind believe that the vintage watch realm in particular is a great starting point for young collectors. However, if you’re looking to own a quality watch now, you can peruse the upcoming selection of watches that can be worn through college and beyond.