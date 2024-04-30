Shoppinghomeskin care

Just 14 Items Under $20 We Loved This Month, In Case You Need A Little Treat

A throwback water bottle, Korean sunscreen, scented hand soap and more gems — because we’re not in the business of gatekeeping.
Here at HuffPost, we’re not in the business of gatekeeping: When we find products we love, we make sure to share them. We’ve rounded up our favorite buys from the past month, ranging from hardworking cleaning products to melt-into-your-skin body lotion and chic engraved jewelry. Best of all? Each item is less than $20 and won’t make a dent in your wallet. Without further ado, read on for our picks.

1
Amazon
A hydration-boosting, 20-ounce CamelBak water bottle
"In the water bottle wars, I am proud to say that I have reverted back to the very 2010s-era CamelBak. It's lightweight and easy to carry around, and it has a no-leak straw that folds into itself so you can throw it in your bag. It truly has helped me drink more water during the day, and it's a fraction of the price of some more recent containers." — Griffin Wynne, shopping writer
$15 at Amazon
2
Etsy
A ring engraved with a significant year or number
"To celebrate completing 100 yoga classes in my home studio, I got myself this tiny 'year' ring from Etsy, with '100' engraved on it. It is sterling silver and hasn't turned my finger green, even in the shower (and through many sweaty classes). You can get any year (or number up to four digits) engraved or choose an option for letter and word engravings. It's been a great little ring that plays well with others and makes me smile when I see it." — Wynne
$18.60 at Etsy
3
Amazon
A super skinny and stiff cleaning brush (hear us out)
"I know this doesn’t sound exciting, but this cleaning brush has changed my life. If you ever have a line of tile grout that needs to be scrubbed white, this gets right in there and is stiff enough to give it a good scrub. Or if you want to get the crud out of a tiny crevice — like on your toilet, or behind your sink’s faucet — this gets in there like nothing else can. I bought myself a three-pack and then bought my mom another three-pack, and I’m embarrassingly thrilled about it." — Kristen Aiken, editorial director of Life and Commerce
$5.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
This pair of designer-look-alike sunnies
"I love Brynn Whitfield from 'The Real Housewives of New York City' and found myself watching her archive of Amazon livestreams. She recommended these sunglasses that look like her favorite Pradas but are only $20 for TWO pairs. I immediately ordered them because I love the shape, and I especially love how lightweight they are. My face often hurts when I wear higher-priced glasses (presumably because higher-quality materials are heavier?) so I actually prefer cheap sunglasses for that reason." — Aiken
$19.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A tub of ultranourishing Weleda Skin Food body butter
"I run through body lotion like it's water, especially now that I'm tending to my shape-shifting pregnant body. After freaking myself out over ingredients in a cream I had been using, I turned to one of my skin care staples, in body butter form. I've long used the Weleda Skin Food lotion during the dry winter season, and I was hoping to find that the body butter formulation would up the yummy factor. I'm pleased to report that it has all the same benefits as the original formula: It's rich, creamy, smooth and ultranourishing, but with a bit more heft. I apply it on my belly and hands before bed, and it absorbs quickly and keeps my skin feeling soft and smooth all night long. I love that it comes in a pretty glass jar and will definitely be ordering more once I run out, though that won't be for a very long time since a little goes a long way!" — Lourdes Avila Uribe, shopping writer
$17.99 at Amazon
6
CB2
A chic, minimalist glass bud vase
"I've been working on propagating a few of the plants in my home this spring, popping cuttings into whatever jam or Mason is close at hand. But for some inexplicable reason, my wife thinks that my vintage-style jars are 'creepy' and requested that I strive for a bit of aesthetic cohesiveness, which led me to the purchase of a few minimalist bud vases. This cutie from CB2 looks more expensive than it is, and I'll admit that my cuttings look a bit more elegant in the bulb-shaped case. It's sturdy and machine-washable, making it as convenient as it is pretty." — Uribe
$4.95 at CB2
7
Sephora
A lightweight, fast-absorbing Korean sunscreen
"I’ve experimented my way through tons of sunscreens over the years, certainly enough to know what I like and don’t like when it comes to formulations. This invisible mineral sunscreen by Innisfree isn’t a new product by any means, but it’s definitely become my latest favorite sunscreen mainly because of how lightweight and truly invisible-feeling it is. The texture is incredibly fast-absorbing, and it layers seamlessly over my daily face lotion and under my makeup — there’s nothing I hate more than my foundation going patchy because my sunscreen turns thick and crusty after a few hours of wear. This is also one formulation that doesn’t cause any eye burning or skin irritation, which could be because of the inclusion of hydrating green tea and cica, an ingredient commonly found in Korean skin care products that can soothe skin and improve acne. The finish is completely white cast-free and perfectly dewy without looking greasy." — Tessa Flores, shopping writer
$18 at Sephora
8
Amazon
A 5-pack of 'delightfully bouncy' makeup sponges
"I’ve been a Beautyblender user for as long as I can remember. But recently I couldn’t continue to justify the cost of the beloved sponge, even if it managed to apply my makeup flawlessly. I’ve known about the enthusiastic fan base of these Beakey sponges from Amazon, a set of five latex-free and delightfully bouncy applicators that literally cost a fraction of the price of one Beautyblender. After I caved and bought them for myself, I was so impressed with their performance that I’ll never go back to the costly original. They have a kind of elastic and super soft feel that applies both my liquid and powder products identically to the Beautyblender. Plus, they wash clean much easier just by using dish soap and hot water." — Flores
$6.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A handy kitchen sink splash guard
"This isn't exactly a 'sexy buy,' but it sure is handy. After constantly wiping up water that had pooled around our faucet after washing our hands or grabbing our dish soap, my boyfriend and I found this rubber wonder. It adjusts to fit around a lot of different kinds of hardware, it's easy to clean and excess water drips directly where it belongs — into the sink and down the drain." — Noah Michelson, editorial director of Personal
$12.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A 3-pack of rhubarb-scented Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day hand soap
"I love Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day hand soap, especially the rhubarb scent. It's clean, crisp, a little unusual in the best possible way and intensely springy. When this is in the house, I can't wait to wash my hands." — Michelson
$18.72 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A TikTok-popular, peel-off lip stain
"I bought this lip stain (as seen on TikTok) in the 'p-INKED' color. While it doesn't last all day, it's definitely one of the prettiest lip colors I own. I've been wearing it every day since I got it, and I have received a lot of compliments." — Greta Geiselman, senior workplace and security director
$12 at Amazon
12
Etsy
A 'Botanical Bliss' planner pad
"I’ve long sworn by Unicorn Eclipse’s planner pads for keeping my day-to-day organized. Their colorful, aesthetic designs help encourage my gaze to return to my to-do list (and make my list of tasks just a little more pleasurable). I go through the 50-page pads rather quickly since I use them every day, and I always look forward to starting a fresh pad. This one features a 'Botanical Bliss' design that feels perfect for spring. It's the little things." — Haley Zovickian, shopping writer
$12 at Etsy
13
Amazon
A 6-pack of comfy cotton toe socks
"Something about me: I love toe socks. They keep my toes extra cozy and, I’m convinced, are all-around more comfy than regular socks, especially at night when it’s a bit chillier. I grabbed these from Amazon to add to my collection, and I couldn’t be happier." — Zovickian
$12.99 at Amazon
14
Cult Pens
A simply adorable pen
“I know it's utterly bonkers to pay $15 for a pen the size of my finger, but I just can't say no to a good tiny pen and this one from Penco was so adorable. It also writes beautifully and fits into my wallet, so I have no regrets!” — Emily Ruane, shopping managing editor
$14.44 at Cult Pens
