Just 14 Items Under $20 We Loved This Month, In Case You Need A Little Treat

A lightweight, fast-absorbing Korean sunscreen

"I’ve experimented my way through tons of sunscreens over the years, certainly enough to know what I like and don’t like when it comes to formulations. This invisible mineral sunscreen by Innisfree isn’t a new product by any means, but it’s definitely become my latest favorite sunscreen mainly because of how lightweight and truly invisible-feeling it is. The texture is incredibly fast-absorbing, and it layers seamlessly over my daily face lotion and under my makeup — there’s nothing I hate more than my foundation going patchy because my sunscreen turns thick and crusty after a few hours of wear. This is also one formulation that doesn’t cause any eye burning or skin irritation, which could be because of the inclusion of hydrating green tea and cica, an ingredient commonly found in Korean skin care products that can soothe skin and improve acne. The finish is completely white cast-free and perfectly dewy without looking greasy." — Tessa Flores , shopping writer