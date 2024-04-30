Just 14 Items Under $20 We Loved This Month, In Case You Need A Little Treat

Here at HuffPost, we’re not in the business of gatekeeping: When we find products we love, we make sure to share them. We’ve rounded up our favorite buys from the past month, ranging from hardworking cleaning products to melt-into-your-skin body lotion and chic engraved jewelry. Best of all? Each item is less than $20 and won’t make a dent in your wallet. Without further ado, read on for our picks.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A hydration-boosting, 20-ounce CamelBak water bottle
2
A ring engraved with a significant year or number
3
A super skinny and stiff cleaning brush (hear us out)
4
This pair of designer-look-alike sunnies
5
A tub of ultranourishing Weleda Skin Food body butter
6
A chic, minimalist glass bud vase
7
A lightweight, fast-absorbing Korean sunscreen
8
A 5-pack of 'delightfully bouncy' makeup sponges
9
A handy kitchen sink splash guard
10
A 3-pack of rhubarb-scented Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day hand soap
11
A TikTok-popular, peel-off lip stain
12
A 'Botanical Bliss' planner pad
13
A 6-pack of comfy cotton toe socks
14
A simply adorable pen