Just 14 Items Under $20 We Loved This Month, In Case You Need A Little Treat

Amazon

A 5-pack of 'delightfully bouncy' makeup sponges

"I’ve been a Beautyblender user for as long as I can remember. But recently I couldn’t continue to justify the cost of the beloved sponge, even if it managed to apply my makeup flawlessly. I’ve known about the enthusiastic fan base of these Beakey sponges from Amazon, a set of five latex-free and delightfully bouncy applicators that literally cost a fraction of the price of one Beautyblender. After I caved and bought them for myself, I was so impressed with their performance that I’ll never go back to the costly original. They have a kind of elastic and super soft feel that applies both my liquid and powder products identically to the Beautyblender. Plus, they wash clean much easier just by using dish soap and hot water." — Flores