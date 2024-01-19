I Have Expensive Taste. Here Are The Nicest Under-$20 Valentine’s Day Gifts You Can Find On Amazon.

ShoppingGift GuidesValentine's Day

Bluetooth sleep headphones, a pair of designer-lookalike earrings and a heart-shaped mini waffle maker.
As someone cursed with expensive taste, it can be difficult to rein in my spending tendencies, whether I’m shopping for myself or for a loved one. However, my partner and I have vowed not to go overboard this Valentine’s Day, leaving me looking for affordable gift options that meet my aesthetic preferences and are as functional as they are lovely to behold.

Luckily, Amazon has some great under-$20 options that are elegant, useful, chic and joy-inducing. Below, I’ve rounded up the nicest affordable Valentine’s Day gifts at everyone’s go-to retailer. They include cozy items like slippers, self-care must-haves like a gua sha facial tool, a little something for the gardener in your life, and even some whimsical home decor. Snag something for your special someone, and pick up something for yourself as well — the price is right!

A set of five pretty gel pens
I love fancy pens, but I can never bring myself to purchase them -- which makes them the ideal gift. If you know someone who loves to collect stationery, then a set of five high-end Morandi black ink gel pens is guaranteed to put a smile on their face. They have a durable clip and a soft-touch silicone exterior that feels good in the hand.
$8.79 at Amazon
A heart-shaped mini waffle maker
It doesn't get much cuter than a mini waffle maker that makes heart-shaped waffles. Romantic, sweet and delicious, it's the gift that keeps on giving every time you want a yummy breakfast. The compact size makes it perfect for a small-space kitchen or even a dorm. The waffle maker is available in multiple colors, each of which produces a unique shape, but this heart is especially apt for Valentine's Day. They're as fun and cute as they are well-made and functional.
$9.95 at Amazon
Opinel No. 08 stainless steel folding knife
I gave my partner a variation of this Opinel knife (the one with the corkscrew), and it was a huge hit. It's an elegant camping or hiking accessory that is as good-looking as it is functional. It features a folding stainless steel blade and a durable beechwood handle, and it makes for a classic tool that will always come in handy and work like a charm.
$19 at Amazon
TheraFlow foot massager
Give your pal the gift of tension relief with this delicious foot massage roller device. Made with strong wood with non-slip grips on the bottom, it has two different types of acupressure nubs and five rows of rollers. It's great for people who are on their feet all day at work, those with plantar fasciitis or sore arches, and those who simply need a bit of relief. It can even help to boost circulation!
$15.99 at Amazon (regularly $24.99)
A glass nail file
Know a manicure lover? Then give them the gift of an elegant glass nail file. I've had one for a few months now, and it's made my nail care routine not only faster and easier but, dare I say, an actual pleasure. It is every bit as effective as it is elegant. While a traditional sandpaper-like file can leave nails feeling jagged, rough and full of micro-tears, my glass file slices through them cleanly, easily and smoothly, leaving them feeling healthy and strong. They're available in a range of colors, and it feels like a much more expensive addition to one's beauty repertoire than it actually is.
$8.99 at Amazon (regularly $11.99)
"It's a Date" scratch-off game
Get your creative juices flowing with this fun and romantic date night game. It comes with 40 scratch-off cards that suggest fun, creative and adventurous dates so you can get out there and do something new with your partner.

$16.95 at Amazon (regularly $24.99)
A designer-lookalike set of stylish earrings
These Bottega Veneta-inspired earrings have reached cult status among fashion lovers, because they effortlessly capture the designer brand's luxury vibe without breaking the bank. Available in silver and gold plating, these earrings are sure to make anyone happy. Who doesn't love a bit of blingy jewelry for Valentine's Day?
$9.99+ at Amazon
A large repotting mat
Know someone who loves to garden but hates mess? This repotting mat will give them a tidy area to repot their plants without ruining their surroundings. It's made with high-density PE fabric that is waterproof, easy to clean, quick-drying and stain-resistant. It folds up easily and has a small silhouette you can store discreetly.
$9.88 at Amazon (regularly $11.99)
A cult-fave body oil from Bio-Oil
Packed full of nourishing ingredients like vitamin E and lavender oil to soothe and hydrate the skin, this oil has a unique formula that won't leave you feeling greasy, and it's won a legion of fans as a result. Everyone could do with a little container of this in their bathroom cabinet, but it's especially handy for people in dry climates.
$9.95 at Amazon
Rechargeable electric hand warmers
Come winter, the gift of hand warmers is never a miss. This rechargeable option can be used again and again, and it features precise temperature control and a smooth surface that feels comfortable in the user's hand. It's a thoughtful gift for anyone who works outdoors or lives in a cold climate.
$8.99 at Amazon (regularly $19.99)
A faux leather travel jewelry box
Having a convenient case to secure jewelry while on the go makes life a whole lot easier. It's one of those things you often forget to buy for yourself, which is why it makes a great gift, especially if you're shopping for someone who loves baubles and accessories. This beauty makes it easy to stay organized, with a double-layer construction that includes seven ring rolls and three removable compartments for necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings and much more. The top lid includes five hooks and an elastic pocket, and the faux leather exterior gives the whole thing a sophisticated feel. It's available in nine colors.
$11.99 at Amazon
Bluetooth sleep headphones
Know someone who loves to fall asleep to the sound of white noise, meditations or music? These headphones will make the experience more comfortable for them and their bedmate. The headband-style construction lies flat and comfortably, and it's made with lightweight, breathable and moisture-wicking material that won't cause anyone's head to overheat. It can be paired with any Bluetooth device, and can even be worn while working out or running.
$19.99 at Amazon
A pair of cute fuzzy house slippers
Fuzzy slippers are as sweet and chic as they are comfy and cozy, making them a great V-Day gift. These popular and highly rated slippers have a breathable open toe design to keep feet from overheating in the soft and warm faux fur. These slides can easily be kicked on and off, and make for a perfect house shoe all winter long. They're available in a range of colors in women's sizes 5-13.
$9.99+ at Amazon
A jade gua sha facial massage tool
Made with jade stone, this little gua sha tool can help to increase blood flow and encourage lymphatic drainage with regular use. For any skin care obsessive, it's a nice addition to the routine, and it's just as beautiful as it is functional, hitting all my personal requirements. It's also available in other stones and colors, so you can pick the one that best fits your loved one's aesthetic.
$18.99 at Amazon
A set of Burt's Bees essentials
Give your skin care lover the gift of glowing, hydrated skin with this set of popular Burt's Bees products. It includes travel-size versions of must-have items like the soap bark and chamomile deep cleansing cream, hand salve, milk-and-honey body lotion, coconut foot cream and beeswax lip balm. The deep winter is the perfect time to receive this set of goodies, especially if your person is traveling soon and needs compact versions of their beloved items.
$9.98 at Amazon
Carhartt knit cuffed beanie
A Carhartt beanie is always in style, and is widely beloved thanks to its comfy, warm fit. The cuff is adjustable, so it can be customized to fit any head size, and the soft ribbed knit material gives it a cozy feel. Choose from 40 different color options.
$19.99+ at Amazon
A moon lamp
This moon lamp is so lovely, it'd be an equally great gift for a child or an adult. It gives off beautiful ambient lighting, and it features a timer function and a remote control with six color options and adjustable brightness.
$15.99 at Amazon
Body Restore shower steamers
Help your loved one relax with a six-pack of shower steamers. The "Clarity" set features a range of scents including eucalyptus mint, milk and honey, citrus, tea tree, lavender and rose. It's an easy way to indulge in aromatherapy without having to splurge on an expensive spa day.
$16.99 at Amazon
A TruSkin liquid exfoliant toner
If you've got a skin care lover on your hands, you need to treat them to an exfoliating toner that rivals those of expensive luxury beauty brands. A good exfoliating toner can help clear away dead skin cells, balance natural pH and add brightness and help even out skin tone. They typically employ active ingredients like alpha hydroxy acids and beta hydroxy acids, but the strength levels can vary. Luckily, TruSkin’s BHA liquid exfoliant and toner has an ingredient list that is very similar to other popular, far more expensive products, making it a great option for anyone who wants to try one of these toners for themselves.
$19.99 at Amazon

