I Have Expensive Taste. Here Are The Nicest Under-$20 Valentine’s Day Gifts You Can Find On Amazon.

Amazon

A glass nail file

Know a manicure lover? Then give them the gift of an elegant glass nail file. I've had one for a few months now, and it's made my nail care routine not only faster and easier but, dare I say, an actual pleasure. It is every bit as effective as it is elegant. While a traditional sandpaper-like file can leave nails feeling jagged, rough and full of micro-tears, my glass file slices through them cleanly, easily and smoothly, leaving them feeling healthy and strong. They're available in a range of colors, and it feels like a much more expensive addition to one's beauty repertoire than it actually is.