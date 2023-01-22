Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
Popular items from this list include:
- Some chunky Sam Edelman ankle boots worthy of being your go-to black boot this winter.
- Durable, 100% waterproof Sperry Saltwater boots in the classic “duck” style — they’ll completely shield your feet from the elements, and reviewers swear they’re super comfortable too!
- Or Skechers snow boots with a cute pop of plaid at the top, letting you channel a bit of that cozy holiday spirit all season long.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Some chunky Sam Edelman ankle boots
These are available with Amazon Prime's Try Before You Buy
!
I bought these a few weeks ago when my old pair of go-to black boots finally bit the dust after years of use. I wanted something a little more stylish and have always loved the look of classic Dr. Martens, but wasn't ready to drop the money on them. Enter: these beauties. I've been wearing them all around NYC, and they haven't hurt my feet one bit. I've also worn them in the pouring rain and my feet haven't gotten the least bit wet.
I love that they'll go with practically all my winter outfits, and every friend I've worn these around have complimented them + asked where I got them (most people wouldn't guess they're from Amazon!). I got them in my normal size and they fit just fine, even with my thick winter socks.
Highly recommend if you're looking for your new staple boot!
Reviewers also compare the look of these to Prada's lug sole Chelsea boots (which are over $1,000!). Available in sizes 5–13 and 19 styles.Promising review
: "I took these boots to a trip to NYC, I walked all day and they did not cause any blister or extra tiredness. They are comfortable, easy to put on especially at airport security. They are so trendy and the platform is not tiring at all. They don’t claim to be waterproof but it rained a lot and my feet never got wet. I would definitely recommend these ❤️." — Sandra
Durable, 100% waterproof Sperry Saltwater duck boots
These are available with Amazon Prime's Try Before You Buy
! Available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and nine colors.Promising review
: "Wore these on a recent trip to NYC where it rained the entire day. Despite being in the rain and walking through puddles, my feet were the only thing that remained dry
. Boots were comfortable. My first time wearing them, I was on my feet for seven hours with no pain or rubbing. Fit great. Highly recommend these boots." — Amazon customer
Or Skechers snow boots
These are available with Amazon Prime's Try Before You Buy
! Available in sizes 5–11 and in two colors, as pictured above.Promising review
: "I love these boots; they are comfortable, warm, and help me walk in the snow without the fear of falling! I love the look and feel on my feet! So happy I purchased them at such an affordable price, yet they're so stylish, of good quality, and comfortable!!! What more could one ask for!!!!" — Debra Stevenson
Wide-calf riding boots
Available in sizes 5–12 and in 31 colors.
Promising review:
"These boots are a unicorn. Do you know how impossible it is to find boots that have a wide shaft, are lined, have tread, and are under $90?
It's pretty much not going to happen. So if this is what you need, I highly recommend these boots. I love them. The fact that they're fake leather means they're actually waterproof
too." — K. Lewis
Simple waterproof snow boots
Available in sizes 5–11 and in four colors.
Promising review
: "I have regular Uggs that I love, but I got these because they claimed to be waterproof. For the cost and the reviews, it was worth the risk to try. I originally thought they'd be great to put on to go to the mailbox or run to the store in bad weather, but ironically we received 6 inches of snow shortly after I received them. I walk several miles each day on open land and decided this is what I got them for, so I tested them out. I was out walking in the snow for two and a half hours straight. Not only did my feet stay completely dry, they stayed extremely warm! But the real test was when I got home, took them off, all interior was dry.
They were heavy at that point because they were soaked. So were my clothes as it had started raining/misting well before I came in. About an hour and 1/2 later I wanted to go back out and walk again (I LOVE snow!). My gloves, scarf, and coat were still extremely wet. These boots? Completely dry!!
"I was shocked. I threw my coat in the dryer, grabbed new gloves and scarf and was out in the snow again for another couple of hours. Same thing repeated. Next day I walked, but snow was melting so I was in a lot of some slush, mud, you name it. Same experience. After they dried I just took a damp sponge and all the dirt/grass/muck came right off. They looked like I'd just unpacked them. REMARKABLE boots!
As you can see, I can't say enough good things! So pleasantly surprised, and I never write reviews!!" — Tuc
Cute Joules ankle booties with removable, washable faux fur insoles
These are available with Amazon Prime's Try Before You Buy
! Many reviewers suggest sizing down as these have a bit of an oversized fit. Available in women's sizes 5–11 and 13 styles.Promising review:
"I live in a super rainy climate and ruin shoes every year. I researched decent ankle boots, but was worried about size and them being actually waterproof. I also wanted something I could wear to work (as a teacher) if needed on a snowy day. These are cute but not too cutesy, and fit well with socks
— they are actually Euro sizes, so a 10 is a 42, which is really more like a 10.5, which is perfect with socks and means they are easy to slip on. The insoles are removable and washable. As it happens, they arrived just as it started to pour and we were headed out shopping. I wore these through 5–6 inches of standing water and through a downpour and walked in them through big-box stores that normally hurt my feet and back.
They are overall comfortable, not worse on my back or feet than any other shoes, and my feet stayed amazingly dry throughout
. Worth every penny." — Andie
Mid-calf winter boots
Available in sizes 5–12 and in 12 colors.
Promising review:
"I needed snow boots in a pinch and wanted to give these a shot. I just got them today, and I love them!! They are super warm. The fur lining goes all the way through the boots.
I like how they have both a zipper and laces to tie. The thinsulate and waterproof is definitely a plus. I think they fit true to size. I purchased an 8 (my usual size), and they fit perfectly. I love the tweed material and fur at the top. It's super cute. And for the price, you can’t go wrong!"— Marisa
Or these waterproof boots
Available in sizes 5.5–11 and in nine colors.
Promising review:
"I love these boots! I feel like they look much more expensive and nicer than the $40 I paid for them. The fleece lining is warm and the zipper side is awesome because I can just slip them on without tying the laces. I have slim calves, but I can absolutely see these fitting any calf size since you can lace and size that part yourself. They aren't heavy or bulky and keep my toes toasty warm." — Alissa
Cute, fur-lined waterproof duck loafers
Available in sizes 6–11 and in 10 styles, including with or without fur.
Promising review
: "I am in love with these shoes! So comfy. Fit true to size and they are lined with sherpa so I don't even need to wear socks if I don't feel like it. They keep my feet super toasty.Waterproof and stylish!
I grab these almost every day!" — Krystal Vancura
Classic tall Hunter snow boots
These are available with Amazon Prime's Try Before You Buy
! Available in sizes 5–11 and nine colors — select colors/sizes available for under $100.
They feature an adjustable strap to fit your legs and a high-traction sole that'll keep you steady when you're stomping around in the wet snow. Promising reviews
: “I love these boots!! I needed a boot that was completely waterproof. And I’ve put them to the test! I’ve worn them on rainy days, snow days, muddy conditions and my feet stay dry
. Then the next day I can clean the mud off them easily and wear them out on a sunny day for a stylish look! A diverse boot made for the mud and water, but can also be worn as a fashion statement.” — Shane
“I love these boots, These are my third pair. I use them to clear the drive when it is snowing and I also use them in the garden in the spring when the soil is muddy
. They rinse off under the outdoor faucet. They are a wonderful boot. So glad you carry them!” — Kathleen S.
Or Hunter rain boots in the shorter style
These are available with Amazon Prime's Try Before You Buy
! Available in sizes 5–11 and 15 colors.
Reviewers suggest sticking with your regular size if you plan to wear bulky socks with these; if not, you may want to size down.Promising review:
"Bought these so that I could use them for a three-day music festival where the weather forecast included two days of rain. When there is rain at a music festival you bet you will have mud, puddles, and wet grass everywhere so it's best to protect yourself and get some really good rain boots that fit and provide comfort. These were fantastic on all fronts. They were comfortable, cushiony, wide enough to be able to stand in these for hours on end watching bands, and got zero water on my feet or socks.
You can easily get some knock-off cheap rain boots but that phrase 'you get what you pay for' really rings true if you skimp out and don't get these to protect you from the rain. Love these!" — Melissa Garcia
Columbia hiking shoes
These are available with Amazon Prime's Try Before You Buy
! Available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and 14 colors. You can find a similar men's version here
.
Reviewers swear these don't even have a break-in period
, making them a great pickup for that last-minute outdoorsy trip where hiking and rough terrain are on the docket. Note that it's recommended to go up a half size in these boots to accomodate thicker hiking socks
, and I found that to be true when I recently picked up these shoes myself — I'm normally an 8 but found an 8.5 in these to be totally comfortable. I also found that they hold up well even on my first hike — though I did admittedly still have some soreness around my heel area, this was after a hard, 7+ mile hike with lots of rocks and climbing, so I don't blame the shoes. They felt comfortable right out of the box and super supportive when I was clamoring over rocks and rough terrain. And though I only stepped in water a couple of times briefly, my socks stayed dry too. I got the brown color with red laces as pictured above, and they're even cuter in person, which is just another plus.Promising review
: "My feet get easily tired wearing heavy shoes or boots; I have high arches and sensitive ankles; plus, I needed boots that could handle rough terrain and wet conditions. These boots were absolutely perfect!! Very lightweight and comfortable, not even a little slippery on all kinds of terrains, truly waterproof — and they don't even look clunky or ugly as many hiking boots do.
I am very happy with this purchase." — KSD
Waterproof garden shoes
Most reviewers suggest sizing up, especially if you're between sizes, so they're not too tight. Available in sizes 6–11 and 13 prints, plus the cute chicken print pictured above here
. These come in boot form too!Promising review:
"I absolutely love these shoes for working out in the yard! I wear low ankle thin socks with the shoes and they fit perfectly! My feet stay dry when working outside in the wet grass in the mornings
and totally clean while weed eating, mowing, and accidentally dumping dirt on my feet while digging up plants. I’ve worked outside on my feet for six hours with no problems or discomfort at all! I would totally recommend! Plus, the design is really cute for outside shoes
!" — Holly P.
Chic, sturdy Everlane ankle boots
If you plan to wear thick socks with these, you can go with your normal size, but for thinner socks, Everlane suggests sizing down. If you're between sizes, size down. Available in sizes 5–11 and five colors.Promising review:
"These are perfect rain boots. They run true to size and have plenty of room for a thicker sock. They feel comfortable and sturdy, even on the first wear! They also are the perfect balance between a semi-sleek design, but also have a sturdy-gardener-hiker-boot feel as well
." — MMichelle1
Chunky Dolce Vita heeled waterproof booties
Available in sizes 5–13 and on sale in seven colors.
Promising review:
"These boots are perfect for fall/winter in the Midwest! I can't wait to rock them on rainy days and still be stylin'
. They have a great height and are very comfy, which is a plus. I purchased in black, size 8 and they run true to size." — Tara W.
Rugged mid-calf rain boots
Available in sizes 5–9.5 and eight colors.Promising reviews:
"These are perfect and cute! Very comfortable so I can wear them all day and they're warm enough for the cold winter days
(with warm socks of course). Fit very true to size." — Jessica Winker
"These boots are great! The ankle is wide enough that they slip on and off easily but are not too bulky. Super waterproof! These are great if you have a dog or kids and find yourself stomping around wet grass and puddles often. The material is a little lighter than most rain boots, so my feet aren’t sweating after walking my dog in a warmer rainy day (but with fuzzy socks they’re plenty warm for cooler mornings)!
" — Alys Lou
Fur-lined waterproof snow boots
Reviewers say these run small and recommend going up a half-size or full-size, especially if you plan to wear thick socks. Available in sizes 4.5–11 and 10 colors.Promising review:
"These are the best boots I have ever owned! I got them as part of a Halloween costume and have been wearing them all winter long. I have not had any issues with water seeping in, so I believe they are in fact waterproof. They are exactly as pictured and come lined with super soft faux fur. I've been known to wear these around the house without socks. They're like my house slippers. I love them! I'm going to buy another pair, I just can't decide on which color! I went a half size up in case I was wearing thick socks with them. They fit great!!" — Jenny
Or these toasty warm fur-lined ankle snow boots
Available in sizes 5–11 and 16 colors.
Promising review
: "I bought the first pair for myself and found them to be all that was advertised...comfortable, waterproof, and a fine fit, with or without socks. I can simply slip them on or off and have been wearing them daily for almost a month and I still love them
! Meanwhile, I bought a second pair for myself in purple and a pair each for my two daughters-in-law. Yippee. No complaints from any of us. Why, I've even received a compliment on how nice they looked on my feet! They do have the fuzzy insides, not too much, not too little, just right. You can add socks when it's especially cold outside or you are like me and need the extra warmth for your tootsies. So my advise? If you are looking for waterproof boots, the price is right for these and they actually do work just fine!" — Tanya Henrich
Sunday Slippers from waterproof footwear brand Vessi
If you're normally between sizes or have wide feet, Vessi recommends sizing up. Available in sizes 5–11 and in three colors. Promising review
: "These shoes are exactly what I was looking for! I wanted a waterproof, comfortable, stylish shoe for around the house, running errands, and going to and from yoga that could be slipped on quickly if necessary. These shoes do all of that.
They are comfortable right out of the box and keep my feet completely dry in the rain! My feet do get a little warm and sweaty if I don’t wear socks and they are not super comfortable when worn as a mule, but still comfortable. I usually wear an 8 or 8 wide, and I ordered an 8. The grey goes with everything. I would take them traveling as well. You can wear them all day without any issues. Very pleased!" — Victoria M.
Chic London Fog rain booties
These are available with Amazon Prime's Try Before You Buy
! Available in sizes 6–11 and 20 styles.Promising review:
"I got these because I live in the mountains and I never get practical shoes. First day I wore them, it rained! It rained the next time I wore them too! Seems like they bring on the rain! JK, but in seriousness, I love these. Stylish, yet neutral, warm (with thick socks) but light, waterproof as well as pure happiness!
I love the slim sole so that it isn't a clunky fit too!" — Amazon customer
Or these ankle rain boots
Available in sizes 6–11 and 15 colors.
Promising review:
"I bought a half-size up since other reviews said these are narrow. They are. But even with my wide feet, they're comfy! I took them on an international trip and wore them all day — they were fine. They're also waterproof! I wore them in the rain and light snow and they worked great.
Definitely more of a city shoe; the grips on the sole aren't very big." — Liz
Adidas hiking shoes
Available in sizes 5–11.
Promising review
: "Totally waterproof, lightweight, and sturdy! Great design and colors. Just what I needed for walking and hiking without looking dull and dreary!" — Adidas reviewer
Statement-making Jeffrey Campbell cowboy-style rain boots
Some reviewers say they run a half-size big, so make sure you read the reviews before choosing your size! Available in sizes 7–10 and two colors.Promising review:
"These are awesome. I’ve always loved western boots, and I’ve owned a few colors, but these are my first black pair. Cowboy boots are versatile in general, but the rain boots are even more so. They’re especially good for music festivals, as they won’t get dirty / are easy to clean.
Buy them." — confessionsofashopaholic
Chelsea boots with a fully waterproof design and matte finish
These are available with Amazon Prime's Try Before You Buy
! Available in sizes 6–11 and in five colors.Promising review
: "These have been perfect for walking my dog as the weather changes from fall to winter. These booties are warm with the fuzzy inside, waterproof for rainy weather and walking through mud/puddles, plus pretty comfy support.
Easy to slip on and rinse off any mud or dirt. They've been warm so far, but I probably won't wear once it gets below 25–30 degrees. The fake fur inside isn't warm enough for extreme cold, as I've felt my toes start to feel cold on longer walks even with thick socks. For colder days I'll wear my snow boots. For the price, I'm glad I bought these!" — Rachel
Tretorn boots sporting a unique, almost futuristic design
Available in sizes 5–11.
Promising review
: “Finally a super cute bootie that says waterproof and actually is, not just water-resistant. They are comfortable inside and look and feel great. I love my Tretorn Wellies as well.” — Gussie
Waterproof ankle boots with arch support
Available in sizes 5–10 and in five colors.
Promising reviews
: "Fabulous boot! The leather is soft and beautiful. They are high quality. But best of all, these boots have arch support, which is so hard to find in any shoes or boots these days.
These boots are comfortable and look great on. I think I ordered a half size up because I like to wear socks with my boots. The fit is perfect." — KKH
"I love these boots! They are very comfortable. I wear them at work all day. I’m on my feet all day, but my feet have finally quit hurting since wearing these. They are also waterproof, which is a bonus.
I will buy more of these." — Shelly Sparks