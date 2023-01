Simple waterproof snow boots

Available in sizes 5–11 and in four colors.: "I have regular Uggs that I love, but I got these because they claimed to be waterproof. For the cost and the reviews, it was worth the risk to try. I originally thought they'd be great to put on to go to the mailbox or run to the store in bad weather, but ironically we received 6 inches of snow shortly after I received them. I walk several miles each day on open land and decided this is what I got them for, so I tested them out.They were heavy at that point because they were soaked. So were my clothes as it had started raining/misting well before I came in. About an hour and 1/2 later I wanted to go back out and walk again (I LOVE snow!). My gloves, scarf, and coat were still extremely wet. These boots? Completely dry!!"I was shocked. I threw my coat in the dryer, grabbed new gloves and scarf and was out in the snow again for another couple of hours. Same thing repeated. Next day I walked, but snow was melting so I was in a lot of some slush, mud, you name it. Same experience.As you can see, I can't say enough good things! So pleasantly surprised, and I never write reviews!!" — Tuc