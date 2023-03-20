What's Hot

Alicia Silverstone Spills On The '90s Film She Could Revisit With Brendan Fraser

The "Clueless" actor revealed she recently saw Fraser following his Best Actor win at the Oscars this month.
Ben Blanchet

Alicia Silverstone has revealed that she’s “happy” to work with her former “Blast From the Past” co-star and Oscar-winning actor Brendan Fraser on a follow-up to the 1999 romcom.

Silverstone opened up about the film where she played Eve Rustikov, the love interest to Fraser’s character Adam Webber following his return to civilization after 35 years in a nuclear fallout shelter.

Silverstone said she’d be up to a sequel after a fan’s question during a “Clueless” reunion panel at 90s Con on Sunday, Variety reported.

“With Brendan? I would do anything with Brendan. It was so much fun,” Silverstone said.

She added that she recently saw Fraser, who won the Oscar for Best Actor due to his role in “The Whale.”

“He’s so cute. He talked in his speech about how we all go through this really hard time and you have to grow and it’s part of life that you struggle and then look what happened to him. So yes, I’m happy to do that,” she said of a possible follow-up to “Blast From the Past.”

The film, which got a mixed response from critics following its release, also features actors Christopher Walken and Sissy Spacek who play Adam’s parents.

Fraser, in a 1999 interview with the Associated Press, said he looked to Dick Van Dyke for inspiration in the role and explained why he has an interest in “fish-out-of-water” characters.

“I always find there’s a sense of untapped discovery playing those sorts of roles. I enjoy it because it allows for really doing the actor’s work,” he said.

