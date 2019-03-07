There’s no shortage of tips and tricks to score a better night’s sleep. From CBD products for sleep, to avoiding certain foods before bedtime, to removing screens from the bedroom, the hunt for better shut-eye is endless.
Though there’s no miracle product that’ll guarantee a good night’s sleep every night, there are plenty of items you can add to the bedroom that may help you sleep better, including a humidifier. That’s good news for Amazon shoppers, because one of Amazon’s best-selling humidifiers is on sale Thursday only.
The Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier is Amazon’s Deal Of The Day for Thursday, where it’s on sale for $28. Normally $40, that’s a 30 percent discount from the original price. It’s an Amazon bestseller, with more than 11,000 reviews and a nearly 4-star rating. This 1.5-liter model is the brand’s most reviewed style, but the gallon-size extra-large model, the small portable model, and the silver model are also part of the daily deal.
Humidifiers are typically used to add moisture to dry indoor winter air, but they’re also used to prevent dry skin, relieve allergy symptoms and prevent snoring. If you wake up in the mornings with a stuffy nose and cough, a humidifier might help with those symptoms, too.
That said, this Amazon deal only lasts Thursday. So if you’re looking to improve the quality of your Zs, take advantage of this deal while it lasts. That’s something to rest easy about.