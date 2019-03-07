Amazon / HuffPost

Though there’s no miracle product that’ll guarantee a good night’s sleep every night, there are plenty of items you can add to the bedroom that may help you sleep better, including a humidifier. That’s good news for Amazon shoppers, because one of Amazon’s best-selling humidifiers is on sale Thursday only.

Amazon

Humidifiers are typically used to add moisture to dry indoor winter air, but they’re also used to prevent dry skin, relieve allergy symptoms and prevent snoring. If you wake up in the mornings with a stuffy nose and cough, a humidifier might help with those symptoms, too.