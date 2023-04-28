ShoppingAmazonPetsSales & Shopping

You Can Get A Head Start On Amazon's Big Pet Sale Right Now

The retailer is rolling out a litter of deals on pet-related goods right this second.

We rely on Amazon for many things, but the behemoth retailer is especially convenient for pet owners. It’s a place where fur parents can shop for pet food, toys, bath goods and training essentials alike.

If you have a furry friend in your life, listen up: Amazon’s Pet Day sale just kicked off with some early deals worth howling about. We spotted savings from trusted pet brands like Nylabone and Outward Hound.

Ahead, shop some of the best pet deals that are live right this second.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A bundle of three tough toys for "aggressive chewers" for 55% off
These super-durable nylon chew toys are no match for even the toughest chewers. This set of three toys has Nylabone’s customer favorites, and each boasts an ergonomic design for easy gripping. They’re intended for larger dogs up to 50 pounds in weight.
$20.19 at Amazon (originally $44.99)
2
Amazon
A padded life jacket with safety handles for 58% off
Whether Fido’s not the strongest swimmer or you just want peace of mind while you’re exploring the great outdoors with your pup, this padded life vest is an excellent thing to have on hand. It comes in sizes XS through XL in a number of high-visibility colorways. It’s equipped with a neck float to keep your dog’s head above water and sturdy handles so you can easily hold on to your pet in case of an emergency.
$14.74+ at Amazon (originally $34.99+)
3
Amazon
An Alexa-compatible pet camera for 33% off
Ring’s (roughly) palm-sized freestanding camera offers many pet owners peace of mind — and the opportunity to monitor and even speak to pets via mobile phone, tablet or select Echo devices. Pairing the camera with Alexa will also allow you to receive motion alerts.
$39.99 at Amazon (originally $59.99)
4
Amazon
A set of soft-but-sturdy pet steps for 29% off
If your pupper needs some assistance ascending to great heights, these solid foam steps can help Fido reach for the stars. Both three- and four-step sizes are on sale, both of which come with a removable and washable cover.
$33.99+ at Amazon (originally $47.99+)
5
Amazon
A feline-friendly water fountain for 21% off
A cat’s approach to hydration is one of life greater mysteries — and if you’re struggling to get your feline to drink water, this wireless automatic water fountain may help. Thanks to the device’s sensors, the water flow will automatically adjust based on your cat’s proximity, and the ergonomic design makes it a breeze to clean.
$54.99 at Amazon (originally $69.99)
6
Amazon
A 67-quart rolling dry food canister for 20% off
Anyone with large or numerous dogs has probably trundled one of these through a mudroom at some point in their lives — and if you haven’t, now’s the time to add one to your garage at a good price. This airtight, BPA-free container keeps unwanted intruders out and holds up to 55 pounds of dry food.
$31.99 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
7
Amazon
A self-cleaning litter box for 29% off
A self-cleaning litter box is something that many cat owners have only dared to dream about, and while they’re becoming more widely available, such devices can cost a pretty penny. While this highly-rated option is still pricey, it’s currently available at a solid discount. It’s equipped with 10 sensors that precisely detect an animal’s presence in the box, and it automatically separates waste into an enclosed bin once it senses that your cat has done their business and exited the structure. It’s designed to accommodate felines weighing up to 18 pounds, and its low-to-the-ground entry door is suitable for animals with mobility issues.
$499.99 at Amazon (originally $699.99)
8
Amazon
A perfectly simple scoop and holster set for 24% off
For those of us stuck scooping poop the old-fashioned way, this classic slotted shovel will do just fine. It comes with a holder that you can hang off the side of the box, which ameliorates the unsightliness of the whole setup.
$9.26 at Amazon (originally $12.14)
