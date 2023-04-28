You Can Get A Head Start On Amazon's Big Pet Sale Right Now

We rely on Amazon for many things, but the behemoth retailer is especially convenient for pet owners. It’s a place where fur parents can shop for pet food, toys, bath goods and training essentials alike.
If you have a furry friend in your life, listen up: Amazon’s Pet Day sale just kicked off with some early deals worth howling about. We spotted savings from trusted pet brands like Nylabone and Outward Hound.
Ahead, shop some of the best pet deals that are live right this second.
1
A bundle of three tough toys for "aggressive chewers" for 55% off
2
A padded life jacket with safety handles for 58% off
3
An Alexa-compatible pet camera for 33% off
4
A set of soft-but-sturdy pet steps for 29% off
5
A feline-friendly water fountain for 21% off
6
A 67-quart rolling dry food canister for 20% off
7
A self-cleaning litter box for 29% off
8
A perfectly simple scoop and holster set for 24% off