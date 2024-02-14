ShoppingsalesPresidents Day

The Top Amazon Presidents Day Deals To Shop Right Now

We track sales for a living, and these are the deals you definitely don’t want to miss.
Apple AirTags, Aveeno Eczema Therapy body moisturizer, Apple AirPods and the nine-in-one Instant Pot are all on sale for a limited time on Amazon.
Shopping during sales events is just plain smart. Why spend extra money for the same thing later that you can grab right now for a discount?

We’ve combed through Amazon and rounded up some of the best deals available this President’s Day weekend. You’ll find great discounts on everything from portable power stations to cooking and cleaning appliances, Apple products and popular personal and self-care items. Enjoy the satisfaction of saving some hard-earned dollars by snagging these items for cheaper.

Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A four-pack of Apple AirTags to keep track of precious items (20% off list price)
Take advantage of these highly-rated AirTags to keep track of your wallet, car, pet, purse and other precious items. Scores of reviewers report using their AirTags to track down lost luggage even faster than the airport could, so you can really only imagine just how handy these can be in a crisis (or if you're just prone to losing stuff, because you're only human, after all!). They promise to provide peace of mind that far surpasses their price tags, especially while they're on sale.
$78.99 at AMAZON (REGULARLY $99)
2
Amazon
A handy Roomba 692 robot vacuum (37% off list price)
If you're looking for an affordable robot vacuum that'll get the job done, this Roomba model is a great choice. It has versatile brushes that pick up everything from dirt and dust to pet hair (including on carpet), and can detect which areas in your home are particularly dirty, like a high-traffic entryway, so it can clean them more thoroughly. Plus, it can connect to your Alexa or Google Assistant device. When its 90-minute runtime is up, it automatically docks itself to recharge. Easy.
$168.99 at Amazon (regularly $299.99)
3
Amazon
Or a self-emptying j6+ Roomba robot vacuum (23% off list price)
This iconic Roomba model is designed to avoid pet waste and cords, map your home, and empty itself for up to 60 days, so you can spend as little time cleaning (or even thinking about cleaning) as possible. It can even sync with Alexa- and Google Home-enabled devices, so you can direct it to start cleaning on a whim or to get to work while you're out and about.
$616.98 at Amazon (originally $799.99)
4
Amazon
A Ring video doorbell (40% off list price)
The Ring lets you see, hear and speak to anyone at your doorstep right from your phone, tablet or computer, so you can keep a live eye on your door wherever you are, including at nighttime. It also gives you mobile notifications when it detects motion or when someone presses the doorbell, so you’ll never a miss a person or a package.

It connects easily to Wi-Fi, is powered by a rechargeable battery (though you can also hook it up to your regular doorbell wiring for constant power) and is compatible with Alexa. Plus, this version is updated to include enhanced privacy and security features, like audio privacy, video encryption and restricted device access that you can control through the Ring app (you can read more about its privacy options).

In addition to the satin nickel option pictured, it's also available in a Venetian bronze finish.
$59.99 at Amazon (regularly $99.99)
5
Amazon
Apple 2nd Generation AirPods (30% off list price)
If you haven’t treated yourself to a pair of Apple’s famous AirPods yet, this steep discount makes it the perfect time. These popular wireless earbuds seamlessly connect and switch between your laptop and phone, and feature a built-in microphone so you can catch up on calls (and use Siri)! Their included case doubles as a charger and provides a 24-hour battery life with five hours of continuous play.
$89.99 at Amazon (originally $129)
6
Amazon
And a handy cleaning pen for AirPods (30% plus an additional 5% off list price)
This useful three-in-one earphone cleaning kit includes a flocking sponge, high-density brush and a metal pen tip to dust, clean and freshen up your AirPods and other earbuds without causing any damage.
$5.19+ at Amazon (regularly $7.99)
7
Amazon
A filtering Brita water bottle (29% off list price)
This bottle’s built-in filter ensures you can have tip-top quality water anywhere, without having to use bottled water or using an external filter before adding water to your bottle. You can add water directly from the tap and enjoy filtered water straight away. The replaceable filter is ingeniously stored inside the straw, so you don’t even waste any precious capacity. The filter also promises to make your water taste and smell better — most notably, less like chlorine.

Plus, the bottle lid is leakproof, and the filter also makes it a great option for traveling, so you don’t have to spend extra money on disposable water bottles to get clean water. (In fact, Brita says this can replace up to 1,800 single-use plastic water bottles per year.) It’s also dishwasher-safe on the top shelf.
$16.16 at Amazon (regularly $21.39)
8
Amazon
The Waterpik Aquarius flosser (up to 31% off list price)
This reviewer-favorite dental flosser uses water to clean between the crooks and crevices in your teeth while stimulating your gums; it's particularly helpful for folks who may have trouble maneuvering regular dental floss due to arthritis or mobility issues. Plus, it reportedly works better than dental floss: According to Waterpik, the water flosser is 50% more effective than floss and removes a staggering up to 99.9% of plaque.

It's also super easy to use. Just fill the back reservoir with water and you can begin flossing.
$78.50+ Amazon (regularly $99.99)
9
Amazon
Aveeno’s Eczema Therapy daily moisturizing cream (45% off list price)
This popular moisturizing body cream hydrates and soothes itchy, dry skin using nourishing ceramides and cooling colloidal oatmeal. Reviewers call it a “godsend” for irritated, sensitive skin.
$14.71 at Amazon (regularly $20)
10
Amazon
An under-desk treadmill (39% off list price)
This smooth treadmill can support walking or jogging at speeds 0.6-4 miles per hour for folks up to 265 pounds. It's designed to be portable, with two front wheels, and promises to comfortably reduce impact on your joints thanks to its multiple silicone shock absorbers, anti-slip belts and rubber pads.

For anyone worried about fitting a treadmill into your small space, this one has the key — it measures 50 inches long and 4.9 inches high, making it compact enough to fit underneath many beds and even some couches to help save space when it's not in use. Plus, it comes with a remote control for easy use and an LED display that shows your time, steps, speed, distance and calories burned. As one reviewer writes, it's an incredibly impressive treadmill for the price, and a steal with its added discount.
$199.97 at Amazon (regularly $249.98)
11
Amazon
A cordless Dyson V11 vacuum (35% off list price)
I honestly don't know what I'd do without this hardworking Dyson vacuum. Its cordless design makes it actually easy to use despite the fact that I loathe vacuuming, and I'm obsessed with its its three cleaning modes which allow me to use more suction power on specific "problem areas" in my home.

It's also an excellent trapper of hair without getting fur or strands tangled in its brush.

Its filtration system is also a sight to behold, helping capture a purported 99.99% of dust and other allergens while supposedly expelling cleaner air. I find it perhaps too satisfying to check out all the dirt and dust it sucks up that had been floating around and dirtying up my carpet.

It also comes with seven accessories to better clean your mattress, suck dirt from tight crevices, and even get some dusting in.
$469.99 at Amazon (originally $719)
12
Amazon
A bestselling Ember temperature control mug (20% off list price)
If you're feeling a little splurgy, this sleek smart mug will keep your drink at your exact preferred temperature all day long. Its easy-to-use app lets you perfectly control your drink's heat, and if you're not really the app type, this smart gadget will remember and defer to your preferred temperature from your last use. It automatically turns off after two hours without activity (i.e., no liquid or movement) and is designed to resist scratches. It's available in multiple colors, too!
$119+ at Amazon (originally $149.95+)
13
Amazon
Neutrogena’s oil-free eye makeup remover (42% off list price)
This tried-and-true eye makeup remover promises to gently break down even the most stubborn waterproof mascaras, liners and eyeshadows without pulling at your skin. Its oil-free formula, enriched with aloe and cucumber extracts, ensures your face will feel refreshed after using it, not greasy.
$5.62 at Amazon (regularly $9.69)
14
Amazon
A bestselling towel warmer (32% off list price)
Called game-changing by reviewers, this makes towels deliciously warm so you can wrap yourself in a cozy sheath after a shower or bath. You can even use it to warm up blankets when it's chilly or for warming up your clothes for extra-warm layers.

It has a built-in timer with options for 15, 30, 45 or 60 minutes of heating time, and an automatic shut-off feature. It’s designed to be compact and lightweight, so it’ll fit easily in small spaces and won’t be too heavy to move around if needed.

I’m convinced — as are many reviewers — that it would also make an excellent gift. One reviewer bought the towel warmer for her children, who never asked for it or wanted it before, and said now they cannot shower without it.
$89 at Amazon (regularly $129.99)
15
Amazon
A popular, convenient electric lighter (up to 34% off list price)
This handy little rechargeable electric lighter is ideal for anyone who loves candles and incense or who otherwise goes through disposable lighters and matches quickly. It's intuitive to use and easy to charge, so it'll serve you well for a long time to come. Plus, it's wind- and splash-proof so it can keep up with indoor or outdoor activities. It comes in multiple colors so you can match it to your personality.
$5.94+ at Amazon (regularly $8.99+)
16
Amazon
Ninja's AF101 air fryer (41% off list price)
One of Amazon's bestselling air fryers, the Ninja AF101 features a 4-quart capacity, a temperature range up to 400 degrees and four versatile cooking programs that allow you to crisp, roast, reheat and dehydrate, all with less oil and in less time than traditional cooking methods.
$89.49 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
17
Amazon
A Jackery Explorer 240 portable power station (9% off plus $40 off list price)
Weighing only 6.6 pounds, this versatile power source is impressively lightweight while supplying a handy 240Wh lithium-ion battery pack. It'll provide power backup for you to charge phones and laptops and use necessities like lights or portable fans should a power outage occur during a storm or other emergency.

Note: Clip the coupon for the full discount!
$179 with coupon at Amazon (regularly $219-$240)
18
Amazon
The famous Keurig single-serve coffee maker (20% off list price)
If you love coffee, you can't go wrong with a Keurig. This tried-and-true single serve coffee maker lets you choose between 6-, 8- and 10-ounce brew sizes and will quickly brew you a perfect cup of joe with barely any effort on your part. That's more time to devote to your tasks and hobbies, and less time stressing about your morning coffee routine (or a caffeine headache). The discount is available in black and turquoise colors.
$79.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
19
Amazon
Bioderma Sensibio micellar water (29% off list price)
I’m a big fan of this bestselling micellar water, which gently removes makeup, pollution, dirt and oil from your face — without requiring you to wash it off (!). It’s also designed to be super gentle on the skin, so you’ll feel clean without any harsh rubbing. If you haven’t tried micellar water yet, trust me: It might just be a game-changer.
$13.49 at Amazon (originally $18.99)
20
Amazon
The Instant Pot nine-in-one pressure and slow cooker (31% off list price)
With over 55,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, this 6 quart bestselling pick can really do it all — pressure cook, slow cook, cook rice, make yogurt, steam, sauté and keep food warm — while cooking up meals a whopping 70% faster than traditional cooking methods. It sports 15 one-touch programs for quickly and easily cooking everything from ribs and soup to poultry and dessert, making it a no-brainer for seasoned and new cooks alike. Its stainless steel material helps ensure perfectly even cooking and sautéing, and it also has a plethora of safety features including overheat protection and a safe-locking lid so you can cook with confidence.
$89.95+ at Amazon (regularly $129.99–$149.99)
21
Amazon
The ever-popular Rocketbook smart notebook (38% off list price)
This bestselling smart notebook may well change the game for both professionals and students. It allows you to take pen-to-paper notes that you can then send to your email, Google Drive or cloud so you can access those same notes on your phone and computer. Once the notes have been digitized, you can just erase the page with a damp cloth and start over. I'm convinced it's truly wow-worthy. It's available in two sizes and various colors.
$21.80+ at Amazon (regularly $30)
22
Amazon
A portable clip-on JBL speaker (25% off list price)
Music aficionados will love this portable speaker that delivers rich sound and head-nodding bass with a carabiner design that makes it easy to take on the go. Designed to be waterproof and dust-proof, it streams music wirelessly through Bluetooth and is powered by battery (included with purchase). It's available in multiple colors.
$59.95 at Amazon (regularly $79.95)
23
Amazon
A Nespresso VertuoPlus deluxe coffee and espresso machine with milk frother (44% off list price)
The Nespresso Vertuo quickly and conveniently makes single-serving barista-level beverages like lattes and iced coffees without having to fuss with loose beans or messy grounds. In order to get the best in-cup taste, Vertuo’s precision brewing technology automatically detects the optimal pressure level, temperature and brewing time needed for the type of Nespresso aluminum coffee capsule used. This model comes with a free Aeroccino milk frother, too.
$139 at Amazon (originally $249)
24
Dr. Tung's
The Dr. Tung's stainless steel tongue scraper (33% off list price)
This fan-favorite tongue scraper was designed by a dentist to remove bacteria from the tongue and mitigate bad breath. Amazon reviewers rave about its results, saying that it made their mouth feel cleaner, improved their breath and even made food taste better. One reviewer wrote that until using the scraper, they never knew what tap water tasted like — or a slew of other foods like milk, bananas, tofu and breath mints. “It was like my tastebuds were a newborn’s,” wrote another Amazon reviewer.
$6 at Amazon (regularly $8.99)
25
Amazon
A portable Anker power bank that can charge three devices at once(40% off list price)
You never think you need a portable charger, until you do. This fast-charging power bank will have your back. It's small enough to keep in a purse or backpack without adding extra weight, and can even fit in a pocket. Its powerful 24,000mAh battery can charge a phone nearly five times over on just one charge.

It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, so you can easily charge your phone, laptop, tablet and more. Plus, it comes with a smart digital display that'll let you know its power level and the charge of your device. It's compatible with iPhone series 13, 14 and 15 (including Plus, Pro and Pro Max), with Samsung, Dell and Macbook laptops and with Apple AirPods.
$90 at Amazon (regularly $109.99)
26
Amazon
An Alexa-enabled Echo Pop (38% off list price)
Echo Pop is the newest addition to everyone’s favorite Alexa smart device lineup, now extra compact and user-friendly. It’ll play music and podcasts, set timers, check the weather, make calls, re-order toilet paper, answer questions, read the news and way, way more. Now’s the time to invest, since it’s nearly 40% off the list price, making it a mere $25.
$24.99 AT Amazon (regularly $39.99)
27
Amazon
Jimoo's 100% mulberry silk pillowcase (20% off list price)
Experts say that sleeping on silk can be more hydrating and create less friction for your skin, making this popular silk pillowcase a great addition to your beauty repertoire. Made with 100% mulberry silk spun by domesticated silkworms, this pillowcase has a momme of 22 and is available in three sizes and 20 colors. It also has a discreet zippered closure to keep the case in place all night long.
$19.19 at Amazon (regularly $23.99)
28
Amazon
A pair of wireless Beats Studio Pro headphones (34% off list price)
These cult-fave wireless Beats headphones provide rich, crisp and immersive sound for up to 40 hours (!), whether you’re jamming out to music or talking on the phone. They offer an impressive active noise-cancelling mode so you can focus with extra clarity (or just enjoy your favorite tunes that much more intensely). You can even use Siri with them!
$229.95 at Amazon (regularly $349.99)
29
Amazon
A self-emptying, self-refilling Roborock S8 Max robot vacuum and mop (25% off list price)
Reviewers can't stop raving over this sophisticated Roborock robot vacuum, with one declaring it is "worth [its] weight in gold" and another calling it "possibly the best purchase of my life." It works as both a vacuum and a mop, with powerful suction, voice control, a "boost" feature for extra deep cleaning on carpets, and vibration as it mops for a purported 3,000 scrubs per minute.

Once it's done obliterating all the dust, dirt and stains it can find, the vacuum will empty itself, wash and dry its own mop, and refill its own clean water tank. Is this what it's like to actually get some help around the house?

It also maps your home and detects obstacles as it cleans, so you don't have to move a thing before starting a cleanup. For folks who are stretched thin, it's no exaggeration to say this piece may just change your life — and you can score it for $400 less than usual.
$1,199.99 at Amazon (regularly $1,599.99)
30
Amazon
A five-pack of COVID-19 rapid tests (30% off list price)
These bestselling at-home COVID tests are almost 30% off, so it's a no-brainer time to stock up. They're FDA-approved and give you results in 15 minutes.
$31.46 at Amazon (originally $44.95)
31
Amazon
A 25-pack of KN95 masks (49% off plus an additional 11% off list price)
You can never go wrong stocking up on KN95 face masks. This 25-pack is a favorite among HuffPost readers and is ergonomically designed to help make the masks comfortable while maintaining their tightness. The masks are available in white, black and a plethora of bright colors.
$8.89 at Amazon with coupon (originally $19.74)
32
Amazon
A wet-dry cordless Tineco floor washer and hand vac ($80 off list price)
Reviewers say that this lightweight Tineco model, which functions as a cordless vacuum and mop, is well worth the hype. It tackles messes on wet or dry floors, while sporting a sensor that indicates when your floor is actually clean by turning from red to blue.

It can even detach to work as a handheld vacuum so you clean anything from your bookshelf to your keyboard. Its pet hair strainer will help suck up any of your pet's shedding, and because of its self-cleaning function, you won't have to touch your pet's hair at all: It flushes dirt, hair and debris from the brush with a press of a button. It also comes with attachments so you can more effectively clean corners, stairs, car interiors and more.

Note: Clip the coupon for the discount!
$369.99 with coupon at Amazon (regularly $449.99)
33
Amazon
A five-minute daily reflection journal (up to 32% off list price)
This discounted five-minute daily journal is a great pick for for anyone interested in mindfulness or who wants to incorporate more thoughtfulness into their life. It includes specific prompts designed for cultivating gratitude and self-reflection, including weekly challenges and daily highlights.

It's specifically designed to be a "journal for people who don't write journals," and its five-minute premise helps ensure that it's a habit that's manageable enough to stick to.

The notebook is decidedly smart and elegant, made with a linen hardcover, strong binding and gold foiling lettering. It has enough pages for six months' use and is specifically undated to ensure that you can start it up at any time. It's available in seven colors.
$20.51+ at Amazon (regularly $29.99)

