A cordless Dyson V11 vacuum (35% off list price)

I honestly don't know what I'd do without this hardworking Dyson vacuum. Its cordless design makes it actually easy to use despite the fact that I loathe vacuuming, and I'm obsessed with its its three cleaning modes which allow me to use more suction power on specific "problem areas" in my home.



It's also an excellent trapper of hair without getting fur or strands tangled in its brush.



Its filtration system is also a sight to behold, helping capture a purported 99.99% of dust and other allergens while supposedly expelling cleaner air. I find it perhaps too satisfying to check out all the dirt and dust it sucks up that had been floating around and dirtying up my carpet.



It also comes with seven accessories to better clean your mattress, suck dirt from tight crevices, and even get some dusting in.