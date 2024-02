A self-emptying, self-refilling Roborock S8 Max robot vacuum and mop (25% off list price)

Reviewers can't stop raving over this sophisticated Roborock robot vacuum, with one declaring it is "worth [its] weight in gold" and another calling it "possibly the best purchase of my life." It works as both a vacuum and a mop, with powerful suction, voice control, a "boost" feature for extra deep cleaning on carpets, and vibration as it mops for a purported 3,000 scrubs per minute.Once it's done obliterating all the dust, dirt and stains it can find, the vacuum will empty itself, wash and dry its own mop, and refill its own clean water tank. Is this what it's like to actually get some help around the house?It also maps your home and detects obstacles as it cleans, so you don't have to move a thing before starting a cleanup. For folks who are stretched thin, it's no exaggeration to say this piece may just change your life — and you can score it for $400 less than usual.