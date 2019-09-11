Home & Living

Some Of Amazon's Best-Selling Down Comforters Are On Sale Right Now

We found down and down-alternative comforters for cheap on Amazon.

The early bird gets the worm. Or, in this case, the best deal.

It might seem too early to start thinking about packing away your lightweight linens in favor of something heftier and warmer, but before you know it you’ll be wishing you’d pulled out your flannel sheets and extra bedding.

Though most folks don’t start searching for down and down-alternative comforters until October, it seems Amazon’s taking advantage of this quiet time to discount its supply of duvet inserts.

That’s why, when we noticed a bunch of down comforters (and down-alternative styles!) marked down across Amazon, we knew we had to share. If you’re looking for a heavier duvet insert for winter, something lightweight you can use all season, or need spare bedding for the guest bedroom, we’ve spotted some down comforters on Amazon for as low as $30.

Take a look below, and if you like what you see, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter for more editor-sourced products and reviews.

Below, down comforters and duvet inserts on sale on Amazon:

1
Beckham Hotel Collection All-Season Down Alternative Comforter
This hypoallergenic comforter has nearly 2,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. Get the Queen size for 48% off on Amazon for less than $37 .
2
Equinox All-Season White Quilted Comforter
This down alternative comforter has more than 3,000 reviews and 4.6-star rating on Amazon. Get the Queen size for 28% off on Amazon for less than $29 .
3
Luxury Goose Down Feather All-Season Comforter
This goose down and feather comforter has nearly 300 reviews and a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. Get up to 8% off all sizes when you apply the coupon on site .
4
Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert
This down alternative comforter has more than 9,000 reviews on Amazon with a 4.5-star rating. Get the Queen size on Amazon for 21% off for less than $24 .
5
L LOVSOUL Goose Down Comforter All-Season Duvet Insert
This down comforter has nearly 200 reviews on Amazon and a 4.4-star rating. Get an extra 10% off all sizes when you apply the coupon on site .
6
Chezmoi Collection All-Seasons Down Alternative Comforter
This duvet insert has nearly 7,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.3-star rating. Get the King size on Amazon for 5% off for less than $41 .
7
Superior Solid White Down Alternative Comforter
This down alternative comforter has more than 3,300 reviews and a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. Get the Full/Queen and Twin/XL sizes for up to 35% off on Amazon for less than $47 .
8
ROSECOSE Goose Down Comforter
This goose down comforter has nearly 800 reviews and a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. Get the King size for 24% off for less than $130, and get an extra $7 off the Queen size when you apply the coupon on site.
9
Amrapur Overseas Down Alternative Comforter
This down alternative comforter has more than 2,600 reviews and a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. Get all sizes for up to 20% off on Amazon for less than $27.
