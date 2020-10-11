Read Amy Coney Barrett's Prepared Opening Remarks For Senate Confirmation Hearing

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Sunday released her prepared opening statement ahead of Senate confirmation hearings, which are set to begin Monday.

President Donald Trump nominated Barrett to fill the vacancy created by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death on Sept. 18.

In her prepared remarks, Barrett praised Ginsburg and stated that “no one will ever take her place” in history.

“I will be forever grateful for the path she marked and the life she led,” Barrett wrote in her statement.

Barrett, who has espoused anti-abortion views, vowed in her prepared statement to follow the law, not her personal preferences, when ruling on cases.

Read Barrett’s prepared opening statement, as obtained by Politico, below: