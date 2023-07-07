'And Just Like That...' Has Its Friskiest Episode Yet

If you were waiting for more sex in “And Just Like That,” this is your episode ― though I admit my jaw was on the ground for a couple of scenes.
The vibe in Episode 4 was the most similar to the original “Sex and the City” series so far, packing in a handful of engaging storylines. Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) is dealing with her thoughts on aging, while Charlotte (Kristin Davis) makes a plan for Harry (Evan Handler) in the bedroom. Thankfully, Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) — along with Anthony (Mario Cantone) — gather up at brunch to dish about their problems.
Meanwhile, Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker) and Herbert (Christopher Jackson) have a very awkward 20th anniversary dinner. Then, Miranda and Che (Sara Ramírez) take their relationship to a whole new level.
A few members of the HuffPost team chatted about the latest episode of “And Just Like That...” Stay tuned for more updates.
— Erin E. Evans
And Just Like That, Three New Legends Entered The 'SATC' Universe
I have to laugh a bit at Carrie, who proudly declared in Season 3 of the original series that she wasn’t even registered to vote, fawning over Gloria Steinem. But hey, it’s been 20-something years; maybe our girl has had some growth. — Lydia
The thought of Herb’s mom and Lisa’s dad hooking up absolutely crossed my mind, Erin! Charlotte’s prickly relationship with her first mother-in-law, Bunny MacDougal (Frances Sternhagen), in the original "SATC" gave us some memorable moments, so maybe she’ll become a mediator of sorts given the issues the Wexleys are having here. Meanwhile, I’d like to add Victor Garber to the “legends” category, and I was excited to see him make an understated appearance as gallerist Mark Kasabian. Hopefully he’ll pop up again, too, as I’d love to see how Charlotte would fare in returning to the art world after so much time away. — Curtis
You’re so right, Curtis! I loveee Victor Garber too. He played Simon Stern, a vicious, mega-rich businessman, on the original “Power” series, so it felt nice to see him laid-back here. — Erin
Something Is Up With This 'AJLT' Relationship — And We're Kind Of Over It
You’re so right, Erin. They need to have an argument and state their issues out loud! I don’t really understand what the writers want us to make of their relationship. I am obsessed with LTW as a character, and I think Herb is hot, but I’m not all that excited to watch their drama unfold. This whole thing feels like a plot we’ve seen play out on a million other shows.
Also, the gimmick of them forgetting to send out the invitations, resulting in an empty party, just reeked of “We blew the casting budget on getting Kim Cattrall to come back for one scene.” — Lydia
Forgetting to send out the invitations and forgetting to order the cake for a formal anniversary party you’ve presumably been planning for months? I think the Wexleys are great characters, but... I just couldn’t suspend my disbelief enough to get behind that gimmick. — Curtis
Charlotte Finally Got A Good Storyline On 'AJLT'
Is it just me, or has Charlotte low-key always been the most sexually open one of these girls? Samantha (Kim Cattrall) obviously put it all out there, but Charlotte was always willing to try new things in the bedroom and debrief with the girls. I love scenes where she lets loose and, well, talks about jizz at brunch with her friends. This really felt like old “Sex and the City." Is that too much to ask from this show? — Lydia
The old “Sex and the City” was at its best when it showed us that sex isn’t always, well, sexy. This scene felt like a great throwback to the “funky spunk” episode from Season 3, one of Samantha’s most iconic moments. It was hilarious and legitimately sweet to see Charlotte talk dirty and coach Harry through Kegels. — Curtis
That Photo At The End Of 'And Just Like That' Was... A Lot
I do hope Enid — who, if I remember correctly, is very much a hater — still promoted Carrie’s book, even though her boyfriend apparently thinks he has community penis. — Erin
I think sometimes, photos that people send you get saved to your camera roll, so that might explain it. But can we talk about how weird this dick pic was? Why was the background black like it was taken in a studio portrait session? Why was the photo taken in profile, likely requiring another set of hands working the camera? I simply cannot wrap my head around the circumstances surrounding this dick pic photo shoot. — Lydia
Being able to identify your partner’s dick pic after just a brief glance? That takes skill! — Curtis
Steve Is Looking HOT On The Newest 'And Just Like That'
Anyway, the real Steve-Miranda storyline of the episode is that they're still married, technically, and still live together. At therapy, Brady (Niall Cunningham) basically tells the therapist (Adina Verson) that his mom is not actually being who she really is. And, well, I’m so glad he called that out. In therapy, Miranda is SILENT, and it was so weird to see. Eventually, she confides in Carrie that she’s stayed silent because of her guilt about cheating on Steve — which, sure, I get that. But I just want to see Miranda speak her mind and wrap things up with Steve. Let that man move on. — Erin
Steve was, in fact, looking hot. I’m glad he’s punishing Miranda a bit by giving her the cold shoulder and hitting his punching bag early in the morning. It’s honestly beyond generous of him to let her even stay in the house. But then he volunteered to move out into an apartment closer to his bar? Steve, you’re being too nice. — Lydia
After the writers did Steve real dirty last season, I’m glad that his first appearance in Season 2 has him — as you’ve both pointed out — looking HOT. I’m also grateful that we’re getting to see more of how he and Miranda are navigating the split, because it seemed to be wrapped up way too neatly last season. You can’t just end a relationship of 20-plus years without consequence, especially since there’s a kid involved! Interesting that Miranda seemed so puzzled by Che and Lyle (Oliver Hudson) still being married, when she herself has yet to fully end things with Steve. — Curtis
The Love-Hate Relationship Between Carrie And Enid Is Perfect
I loved how this story played out with the reveal at the end. Carrie had been hemming and hawing the whole episode about writing for the magazine because she didn’t fit in Enid’s age group, and Enid just wanted Carrie to open her pocketbook. That exchange at the end with the photos — more on that later — was such a fun moment. The truth is, Carrie is an aging woman, and I bet she could write a column for that magazine that’d be helpful for other women like her. I guess she is living large off Big’s money, but writers write! Get to it, Carrie. — Erin
Carrie was always Big’s younger wife (well, not as young as Natasha), and I think that without him to compare herself against, she’s feeling more confronted by her age. These are the times I really miss the voice-over from the original series, because I’d love to get more inside Carrie’s head here. — Lydia
Great points. I’ve always loved Enid and Carrie’s at-times adversarial relationship, and how, even after all these years of working together (and a personal entanglement or two), Carrie still holds her former boss in high regard and respects her as a strong journalistic voice. I, too, thought Carrie shouldn’t be so quick to dismiss the notion of writing for Vivant, as it could help her reach a new demographic and those readers would benefit from her insight. The best writers know how to pivot when necessary! — Curtis