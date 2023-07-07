'And Just Like That...' Has Its Friskiest Episode Yet

Max

Steve Is Looking HOT On The Newest 'And Just Like That'

OK, is it just me or was Steve (David Eigenberg) looking HOT while working out on that punching bag in that one scene? I wouldn’t mind seeing more of Steve, even though the show is not about him at all. But it’d be great to see more of that buff chest on my screen every week. With Miranda sleeping on the couch in their house, it felt like a little callback to when she and Steve first broke up and Steve was on the couch until he found an apartment.



Anyway, the real Steve-Miranda storyline of the episode is that they're still married, technically, and still live together. At therapy, Brady (Niall Cunningham) basically tells the therapist (Adina Verson) that his mom is not actually being who she really is. And, well, I’m so glad he called that out. In therapy, Miranda is SILENT, and it was so weird to see. Eventually, she confides in Carrie that she’s stayed silent because of her guilt about cheating on Steve — which, sure, I get that. But I just want to see Miranda speak her mind and wrap things up with Steve. Let that man move on. — Erin



Steve was, in fact, looking hot. I’m glad he’s punishing Miranda a bit by giving her the cold shoulder and hitting his punching bag early in the morning. It’s honestly beyond generous of him to let her even stay in the house. But then he volunteered to move out into an apartment closer to his bar? Steve, you’re being too nice. — Lydia



After the writers did Steve real dirty last season, I’m glad that his first appearance in Season 2 has him — as you’ve both pointed out — looking HOT. I’m also grateful that we’re getting to see more of how he and Miranda are navigating the split, because it seemed to be wrapped up way too neatly last season. You can’t just end a relationship of 20-plus years without consequence, especially since there’s a kid involved! Interesting that Miranda seemed so puzzled by Che and Lyle (Oliver Hudson) still being married, when she herself has yet to fully end things with Steve. — Curtis