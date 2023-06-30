What's Hot

‘And Just Like That...’ Is Fun When It Gives Us Nods To The Original ‘Sex And The City’

Episode 3 of the Max revival series is chaotic but gives “Sex and the City” fans some fun blasts from the past.
Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Erin E. Evans is senior enterprise editor of culture at HuffPost.

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

From Left: Sarita Choudhury and Sarah Jessica Parker in Episode 3 of Season 2 of “And Just Like That...”
From Left: Sarita Choudhury and Sarah Jessica Parker in Episode 3 of Season 2 of “And Just Like That...”
Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Out of context, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) faking a case of COVID-19 to get out of recording the audiobook of her memoir is an absurd sentence to write within the context of “And Just Like That...” — OK, it’s still absurd. But it’s also consistent with the ridiculousness of this show and its unique brand of chaos.

In the old days, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) would probably talk some sense into Carrie. But as we saw last week, Miranda is still in Los Angeles with Che (Sara Ramírez), whose sitcom pilot is off to a rocky start. And that’s even before Miranda’s phone goes off during the taping, ruining a pivotal scene with Che’s sitcom dad Tony Danza. But Miranda’s also pretty preoccupied: Her son Brady is going through a bad breakup.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and LTW (Nicole Ari Parker) become consumed by some drama at their kids’ fancy private school: The distribution of a “MILF list.” Nya (Karen Pittman) might be about to have a new man, getting the number of a cute crew member on LTW’s documentary. And Seema (Sarita Choudhury) gets her prized Birkin bag stolen, a bag she purchased way back when she landed her first major real estate deal and before there was a waitlist (perhaps a nod to Samantha’s Birkin bag fiasco in the original “Sex and the City”).

Speaking of which, it’s always fun when a blast from the past pops up like Bitsy von Muffling (Julie Halston) making a cameo this week.

Join us as we couldn’t help but wonder and blog about Episode 3 of “And Just Like That...” (TV and film writers, including those who worked on “And Just Like That...” are currently on strike over equitable pay and working conditions in the streaming era.)

Erin E. Evans
Marina Fang

Max

Some Of The Best Moments In ‘And Just Like That’ Seem To Revolve Around One Thing

Did anyone else find it kind of thrown in there that Carrie had written a book about Big and his death? Obviously, she was still asking for blurbs for the book jacket, so it wasn’t out yet, but did that seem abnormally fast to anyone? It’s only been a year, according to Carrie’s conversation with Bitsy Von Muffling. I did find the moments where she was trying to read her own writing out loud for the audiobook really touching and sad. I feel like the best parts of the series so far have revolved around Big’s death. I really think they knock it out of the park there. Well, you know, aside from her lying about having COVID to avoid doing the voiceover for the audiobook. — Erin

When it became clear she was going to fake a COVID case, I thought: “Is she really going there?!” Ugh, but also very on-brand for chaos queen Carrie Bradshaw and very on-brand for this show. Also, now that I am remembering this, she makes a joke about one of the audiobook producers wearing a mask because of his bad B.O. This kind of rubbed me the wrong way because it feels off-putting to joke about mask-wearing, and people shouldn’t be judged for wearing a mask! Both of these things were weird ways to insert COVID into the plotlines. Anyway, I realize watching this show requires me to try to not think too hard about it. — Marina

