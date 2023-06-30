‘And Just Like That...’ Is Fun When It Gives Us Nods To The Original ‘Sex And The City’

Max

Some Of The Best Moments In ‘And Just Like That’ Seem To Revolve Around One Thing

Did anyone else find it kind of thrown in there that Carrie had written a book about Big and his death? Obviously, she was still asking for blurbs for the book jacket, so it wasn’t out yet, but did that seem abnormally fast to anyone? It’s only been a year, according to Carrie’s conversation with Bitsy Von Muffling. I did find the moments where she was trying to read her own writing out loud for the audiobook really touching and sad. I feel like the best parts of the series so far have revolved around Big’s death. I really think they knock it out of the park there. Well, you know, aside from her lying about having COVID to avoid doing the voiceover for the audiobook. — Erin



When it became clear she was going to fake a COVID case, I thought: “Is she really going there?!” Ugh, but also very on-brand for chaos queen Carrie Bradshaw and very on-brand for this show. Also, now that I am remembering this, she makes a joke about one of the audiobook producers wearing a mask because of his bad B.O. This kind of rubbed me the wrong way because it feels off-putting to joke about mask-wearing, and people shouldn’t be judged for wearing a mask! Both of these things were weird ways to insert COVID into the plotlines. Anyway, I realize watching this show requires me to try to not think too hard about it. — Marina