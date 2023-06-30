‘And Just Like That...’ Is Fun When It Gives Us Nods To The Original ‘Sex And The City’

Out of context, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) faking a case of COVID-19 to get out of recording the audiobook of her memoir is an absurd sentence to write within the context of “And Just Like That...” — OK, it’s still absurd. But it’s also consistent with the ridiculousness of this show and its unique brand of chaos.
In the old days, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) would probably talk some sense into Carrie. But as we saw last week, Miranda is still in Los Angeles with Che (Sara Ramírez), whose sitcom pilot is off to a rocky start. And that’s even before Miranda’s phone goes off during the taping, ruining a pivotal scene with Che’s sitcom dad Tony Danza. But Miranda’s also pretty preoccupied: Her son Brady is going through a bad breakup.
Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and LTW (Nicole Ari Parker) become consumed by some drama at their kids’ fancy private school: The distribution of a “MILF list.” Nya (Karen Pittman) might be about to have a new man, getting the number of a cute crew member on LTW’s documentary. And Seema (Sarita Choudhury) gets her prized Birkin bag stolen, a bag she purchased way back when she landed her first major real estate deal and before there was a waitlist (perhaps a nod to Samantha’s Birkin bag fiasco in the original “Sex and the City”).
Speaking of which, it’s always fun when a blast from the past pops up like Bitsy von Muffling (Julie Halston) making a cameo this week.
Join us as we couldn’t help but wonder and blog about Episode 3 of “And Just Like That...” (TV and film writers, including those who worked on “And Just Like That...” are currently on strike over equitable pay and working conditions in the streaming era.)
Some Of The Best Moments In ‘And Just Like That’ Seem To Revolve Around One Thing
When it became clear she was going to fake a COVID case, I thought: “Is she really going there?!” Ugh, but also very on-brand for chaos queen Carrie Bradshaw and very on-brand for this show. Also, now that I am remembering this, she makes a joke about one of the audiobook producers wearing a mask because of his bad B.O. This kind of rubbed me the wrong way because it feels off-putting to joke about mask-wearing, and people shouldn’t be judged for wearing a mask! Both of these things were weird ways to insert COVID into the plotlines. Anyway, I realize watching this show requires me to try to not think too hard about it. — Marina