Kim Cattrall Hints At Whether Fans Can Expect More Of Her On 'And Just Like That'

Kim Cattrall is in the midst of a publicity tour for Netflix’s “Glamorous,” but she’s also opening up for the first time about her forthcoming appearance on “And Just Like That,” Max’s “Sex and the City” revival series.

In a teaser for a new interview with NBC’s “Today,” the actor gushed about how how she and famed “Sex and the City” costume designer Patricia Field prepared for her cameo as Samantha Jones with a trip to luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman.

“We got a great fricking outfit, and this short scene,” Cattrall said in the interview, set to air in full Friday. “So it felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon, and then a great martini.”

Though Cattrall went on to note that she doesn’t think she’ll “ever say goodbye to Samantha” entirely, she hinted that fans shouldn’t expect the character to appear on “And Just Like That” again following the August cameo.

“That’s as far as I’m going to go,” she said.

From left: "Sex and the City" stars Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall in 2000. Getty Images via Getty Images

Cattrall played Samantha to great acclaim on all six seasons of “Sex and the City,” as well as the franchise’s two feature films.

Still, news of her upcoming “And Just Like That” appearance shocked fans. The actor has repeatedly sworn off reprising the role in interviews and on social media, seemingly confirming rumors of a behind-the-scenes feud with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker along the way.

Parker is not believed to have been on set when Cattrall filmed her “And Just Like That” scene. In an article published by The Hollywood Reporter last week, showrunner Michael Patrick King attributed Cattrall’s decision to return to the 25th anniversary of “Sex and the City,” which premiered in 1998.