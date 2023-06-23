'And Just Like That...' Is Back With More Sex And Drama — And We Can't Get Enough

“And Just Like That...” returned for Season 2 Thursday with the first two episodes of the much-anticipated and often derided revival to “Sex and the City.”
Season 2 literally picks up right where Season 1 left off — and thankfully with a bit more sex. (Literally — there’s a montage of the couples getting it on when the episode opens.)
We see Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) just a few weeks after she kissed her hot podcast producer Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez) in the elevator at work. Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) has jetted off to Los Angeles to be with her boo Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) as Che gets their TV series off the ground. Charlotte (Kristin Davis) is busy keeping up with Harry and their kids. Seema (Sarita Choudhury) finds out some compromising details about her boo’s personal life. Nya (Karen Pittman) is struggling in a long-distance marriage. Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker) and her husband Herbert (Christopher Jackson) have an odd tension between them.
TV and film writers, including those who worked on “And Just Like That...” are currently on strike over pay and working conditions.
There will be a few non-surprises this season that OG fans of the series are anticipating. In trailers and photos, fans of SATC know that Season 2 of “And Just Like That...” includes return of Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), Carrie’s ex-boyfriend (times two). In May, Variety reported that Carrie’s ex-bestie Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) would also appear on the series — albeit under some very interesting circumstances.
But those appearances won’t happen until later. For now, check out this conversation about Episodes 1 and 2 with several HuffPost team members.