CNN's Andrew Kaczynski Mourns Death Of Baby Daughter Francesca In Touching Tribute

CNN political reporter Andrew Kaczynski and his wife, Wall Street Journal reporter Rachel Louise Ensign, mourned the loss of their 9-month-old baby daughter, Francesca, to cancer in a wrenching eulogy Friday.

Francesca died Christmas Eve shortly after her dad appealed on Twitter for prayers for his “Bean.”

“We’re heartbroken to have to announce our beautiful daughter Francesca passed away last night in the arms of her mom and dad,” Kaczynski tweeted Friday. “There will always be a Bean-sized hole in our hearts for her. We’re so grateful to have known her love. Francesca we love you.”

Kaczynski’s Twitter profile features a photo of him with his daughter.

Francesca was diagnosed at 6 months old with a rare and aggressive rhabdoid brain tumor, Kaczynski revealed in September. Following brain surgery, the development of meningitis, chemo and a fungal infection, little Bean was put on a ventilator weeks ago.

Kaczynski appealed on social media for prayers Thursday for a “Christmas miracle.” But it was not to be.

In a moving tribute on Medium Friday, Francesca’s parents honored the baby girl who showed them a “love they never knew before.”

“In her short life, Francesca was an outgoing, bold and curious baby,” Kaczynski wrote. “She had huge, deep brown eyes that followed whatever her parents were doing. She loved eating and being held close.”

The “Brooklyn-based ‘Sesame Street’ fan enjoyed taking long walks around New York City and Boston, playing with her toys and balloons ... and ‘petting’ (i.e. grabbing) her cat Ryland,” he added.

Francesca “loved seeing her parents ... and greeting them with the world’s biggest smile and an excited kick when she woke up from a nap. Her many smiles sent a thrill through the world. She was so generous with them, even when most of the smiles back were covered by masks and even when she faced challenges that would scare an adult, like a cancer diagnosis or being born with hearing loss,” Kaczynski wrote.

Bean “showed her parents a kind of love they never knew before and they will never forget it,” he added.

In lieu of any gifts, Francesca’s parents suggested that donations be made in honor of Francesca to the PMC Winter Cycle charity event, which donates proceeds to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

