Angela Bassett's Tender Moment With The Star Of The Tina Turner Musical Is Joy

Angela Bassett, who memorably starred in a Tina Turner biopic over two decades ago, was captured in a recent video embracing Adrienne Warren, who now plays the music legend in the musical “Tina.” Their exchange touched many on social media.

Warren posted the video of their backstage hug on Twitter last Saturday. It has since garnered more than 24,000 “likes” and many comments from people celebrating their beautiful display of sisterhood.

“This moment,” Warren wrote.

In the clip, Warren can be seen telling Bassett that she’s “such an inspiration,” and the “Black Panther” actress returns the praise.

“Thank you for what you do, and thank you for what you stand for, and how beautiful you are, and how powerful you are, and how much of a queen you are ― all the time ― and just thank you for coming,” an emotional Warren says.

Bassett, also visibly emotional, thanks the cast of the musical for their “artistry.”

The Tina Turner musical made its world premiere in the spring of 2018 at the Aldwych Theatre in London. It’s set to come to Broadway in the fall of 2019.

When asked during a red carpet interview with “Entertainment Tonight” to name the proudest moment in her career, Bassett said, “Absolutely I’d have to say ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It.’”

Turner herself celebrated “Tina” heading to Broadway in a statement on her official Instagram account this fall.

“I’m very excited to share this beautiful musical with New York audiences,” she wrote. “Can’t wait to see you there!”

The musical was written by playwright Katori Hall, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and presented in association with Turner, its website states.

Actress Gabrielle Union also celebrated the hug video on Twitter, saying Bassett and Warren’s exchange brought her to “tears.”

Whew tears! What a powerful wonderful moment to witness. There IS power in uplifting each other, acknowledging each other's gifts. Your light does not dim when you illuminate others. https://t.co/yEEFI6z0al — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) December 23, 2018