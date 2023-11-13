Anne Hathaway Recalls Being 'Warned' That Her Career Would 'Fall Off' At Age 35

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Actor Anne Hathaway says she was told her career would evaporate after turning 35.

In a new interview with Porter magazine, the “Devil Wears Prada” star, 41, spoke out about Hollywood’s oppressive aging standards that many women deal with.

“When I started out as a child, I was warned that my career would fall off a cliff at the age of 35, which is something I know a lot of women face,” she said.

Hathaway went on to praise the women who have overcome the unfair expectations and found success as they got older.

“The thing that has evolved during [that time] is that more women are having careers deeper into their lives, which I think is fantastic,” the Oscar winner continued.

Anne Hathaway said that being offered diminished work opportunities after aging is a problem many women face in Hollywood. ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Hathaway added: “Obviously, it doesn’t mean we should have a ticker tape parade — someone said this to me the other day: ‘There’s so much to be proud of and there’s so much to fix.’”

Back in January, the “Ocean’s 8” actor revealed another disturbing comment that was made to her earlier on in her career.