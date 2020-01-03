Another Strike On Pro-Iran Convoy Reported North Of Baghdad

Another airstrike targeted a militia convoy linked to the pro-Iran Popular Mobilization Forces north of Baghdad, according to local reports in Iraq early Saturday.

The strike, which occurred at 1:12 a.m. local time, killed six people and critically wounded three others, Reuters reported, citing an Iraqi army source. Two of three vehicles in the convoy were found burned. An Iraqi military source also confirmed the attack with The Associated Press.

Iraq’s PMF said in a statement that those killed in the strike were medics with the paramilitary group, not senior leaders, Reuters reported.

The reported strike falls a day after the Trump administration admitted to killing a top Iranian military official, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, during an airstrike on Baghdad International Airport in a dramatic escalation of tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The countries have been at odds since U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and reinstated sanctions against the country, damaging Iran’s economy.

The U.S. has not yet taken responsibility for the latest strike but analysts believe it could represent a new, more aggressive American strategy against Tehran and its proxies.

Soleimani was one of the most powerful figures in the Middle East and the central figure in Iran’s significant network of influence across the region. Leaders in Iran called for three days of mourning over the attacks and warned of “forceful revenge.”