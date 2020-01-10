Finish Off Your Winter Wardrobe With Anthropologie's Half-Off Sale

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Anthropologie There's a lot of stylish winter wear hiding in Anthropologie's half-off sale.

It’s still the first few days of a new decade and the winter’s only really just getting started. Our editors here at HuffPost Finds are already shivering just thinking about all the cold to come.

With all the holiday madness officially over, you might have missed out on updating your cold weather wardrobe with the sweaters and scarves that’ll that’ll keep you warm until the first of flowers in May start springing up.

Luckily, Anthropologie’s offering an additional 50% off sale items this weekend, from Jan. 10 until Jan. 12, and there’s a lot of winter wear hiding in the site’s sale section. Just keep in mind: whenever Anthropologie has 50% off its sale, the items are final sale and can’t be returned or exchanged.

Now that the weekend’s here, you can kick back, relax and shop from the comfort of your couch. And don’t worry, we already found the best buys from Anthropologie’s sale for you already, including a cashmere beanie and a chartreuse suede moto jacket, which is the trendiest color for 2020.