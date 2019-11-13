HuffPost Finds

Anthropologie's One-Day Sale Is Filled With Holiday Party Outfits

Don't worry about what you're wearing to your next soirée — select styles are up to 40% off.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Anthropologie's flash sale will get you ready for your next holiday party.
Anthropologie's flash sale will get you ready for your next holiday party.

With the holiday season starting, the party invitations might be beginning to make their way into your inbox. From festivities with your family to getting cranberry-flavored cocktails with your friends, you might be wondering what you’re going to be wearing to all these gatherings.

It’s especially not easy when you’re also thinking about what you’ll give your host or hostess as a gift (or if you’re the one throwing the soirée, what you’ll have on hand for surprise guests). But ’tis the season to treat yourself to some sparkle and shine — especially when it’s a deal as good as this.

Anthropologie is having a flash sale today, Nov. 13, on must-have styles that are up to 40% off. But you’ll have to be quick because the sale’s only for 24 hours.

So now that you’ve got the parka or puffer that’ll keep you warm all throughout winter, it’s time to pick out what you’re wearing underneath for upcoming parties. Think sequined skirts, embroidered dresses and faux fur toppers that’ll have you standing out (and sparkling) at any holiday party.

We found the best pieces from Anthropologie that are currently on sale and will be the answer to the question, “What I am going to wear for this party?”

Below are some of our holiday party worthy favorites that you can get on sale today only:

1
Zig-Zag Sequined Mini Skirt
Anthropologie
Originally $120, get it for $90.
2
Hanya Textured Mini Dress
Anthropologie
Originally $198, get it for $119.
3
Brigitte Embroidered Midi Dress
Anthropologie
Originally $220, get it for $154.
4
Corey Lynn Calter Wonderland Midi Skirt
Anthropologie
Originally $160, get it for $120.
5
Samira Faux Leather Jumpsuit
Anthropologie
Originally $170, get it for $128.
6
Goldie Embroidered Blouse
Anthropologie
Originally $160, get it for $96.
7
Faux Fur Bomber Jacket
Anthropologie
Originally $150, get it for $113.
8
Ombre Faux Fur Coat
Anthropologie
Originally $198, get it for $149.
9
Chantal Feathered Maxi Skirt
Anthropologie
Originally $160, get it for $112.
10
Kelly Velvet Midi Skirt
Anthropologie
Originally $110, get it for $83.
11
Dolan Left Coast Charley Velvet Leopard Blouse
Anthropologie
Originally $110, get it for $83.
12
Marie Sequined Blouse
Anthropologie
Originally $120, get it for $72.
13
Romy Plaid Velvet Midi Dress
Anthropologie
Originally $198, get it for $108.
14
Samantha Velvet Jumpsuit
Anthropologie
Originally $170, get it for $119.
shoppableshoppingfinds stylefinds saleBest deals