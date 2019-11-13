HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

With the holiday season starting, the party invitations might be beginning to make their way into your inbox. From festivities with your family to getting cranberry-flavored cocktails with your friends, you might be wondering what you’re going to be wearing to all these gatherings.

It’s especially not easy when you’re also thinking about what you’ll give your host or hostess as a gift (or if you’re the one throwing the soirée, what you’ll have on hand for surprise guests). But ’tis the season to treat yourself to some sparkle and shine — especially when it’s a deal as good as this.

Anthropologie is having a flash sale today, Nov. 13, on must-have styles that are up to 40% off. But you’ll have to be quick because the sale’s only for 24 hours.

So now that you’ve got the parka or puffer that’ll keep you warm all throughout winter, it’s time to pick out what you’re wearing underneath for upcoming parties. Think sequined skirts, embroidered dresses and faux fur toppers that’ll have you standing out (and sparkling) at any holiday party.

We found the best pieces from Anthropologie that are currently on sale and will be the answer to the question, “What I am going to wear for this party?”