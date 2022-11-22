Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are days away, tons of stores and retailers have already been offering major discounts across multiple categories, including kitchen appliances, beauty, shoes and furniture. But if you’re looking to cross of gifts for multiple people on your list this year, Anthropologie’s Cyber Week sales are where you should turn your attention, starting with the holiday home sale.

Advertisement

Now through Nov. 28, you can get 30% off thousands of home items, including pillows, candles, glassware, rugs and the cult-favorite Sophie faux fur blanket. You’ll see the discounted prices when you add the items to your cart.

It’s not only the perfect sale to stock up on festive home decor items for your own dwelling, but also to gather gifts for your loved ones who take their home aesthetic seriously.

That’s not the only sale that Anthropologie will be running during Black Friday. The retailer has already kicked off a 30% off mostly-sitewide discount for AnthroPerks members. (You can join this elite club by signing up — for free — on Anthro’s website.) This markdown will be available to the entire internet starting Wednesday, November 23.

Advertisement

Below, we rounded up some of our favorite bestsellers from Anthropologie’s home section, but you can also go ahead and shop the entire sale.