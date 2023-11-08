This Is The Lowest Price We've Ever, Ever Seen For Apple AirPods

You know a deal is good when it makes a seasoned shopping editor do a double-take. And when I saw that Walmart is discounting Apple’s second-generation AirPods to just $69 during today’s early Black Friday sale, I had to blink and check again to make sure I was reading the sale price correctly. But I was, so I ran and told my coworkers, then wrote this so you’d know, too.

It is the lowest price I’ve ever seen on these Airpods — $20 lower than Amazon’s Prime Day sales this year — and CNet confirmed it’s a new record low price for these AirPods. The deal is a whopping 47% off Apple’s list price of $129, and a whole $30 below AirPods’ typical sale price at Walmart and Amazon.

I doubt you need more information (you might be running now, too), but I do want to note two things: This deal only lasts as long as the AirPods are in stock, and Walmart+ members have exclusive online access to the sale for three hours before this price becomes available to the general public at 3 p.m. today. (You can join for 50% off and immediately access the deal, plus get benefits like free delivery, quick shipping and discounts on gas.) Either way, time is most likely very of the essence.

If you aren’t familiar with these bestselling wireless Bluetooth earbuds, you should know how incredibly easy they are to use. They pair with both Apple and non-Apple products, can sense when they’re placed in your ears and then connect automatically, seamlessly transition between phones and other devices, and come with a standard lightning charging case that probably uses the same cord as your iPhone, if you have one.

They run on Apple’s H1 headphone chip and when the case is charged, you can re-up your battery life on the go simply by putting them back in the case. They’re great for phone calls and music, too: Simply double-tap a bud to play or skip forward to the next song. Just don’t hesitate to snatch up a pair while they’re on such deep sale.