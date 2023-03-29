Apple Martin Says Mom Gwyneth Paltrow Was 'In A State Of Shock' After Ski Crash

Apple Martin and Moses Martin have spoken out on behalf of their mother, Gwyneth Paltrow, in her civil trial over a 2016 Utah ski crash.

In the suit, the “Shakespeare in Love” actor and lifestyle guru is accused of crashing into 76-year-old Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, and skiing away while on the slopes of Park City’s Deer Valley Resort.

Depositions from Paltrow’s two children ― whom she shares with her ex, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin ― were read aloud by stand-ins in a Utah court Tuesday. In her deposition, Apple said she didn’t witness the collision firsthand but “did hear some commotion” on the slopes. She then noticed her mom “looked a bit shocked” as the family was gathering at the lodge for lunch.

“I asked what had happened,” the 18-year-old said. “And she said: ‘This a-hole ran into me! He ran right into my back.’”

Apple testified that Paltrow opted not to continue skiing for the rest of the day and mentioned being in pain before deciding to retreat to the spa for a massage.

“She was in a state of shock, and she decided after that she was not going to ski for the rest of the day, which she never does,” she said. “She always stays on. But she decided to get off because she was in shock and she was in a bit of pain.”

Watch Apple and Moses Martin’s depositions being read below.

In contrast to his sister, Moses, 16, recalled “briefly seeing the collision” while still on the slopes but wasn’t aware that it was his mother who had been involved at first. After he and his instructor Eric skied over to observe the commotion, he said he “saw my mother and a person behind her … who had crashed.”

Moses, who was 9 at the time of the incident, said he heard his mom “yelling at the guy, noting: “She was saying something along the lines of, ‘What the f-word? You just ran into me!’”

Tuesday’s depositions were the latest development in what has become a full-on media frenzy, with many on social media comparing it to “The White Lotus” TV series and the “Legally Blonde” film, given Paltrow’s courtroom fashion choices, A-list Hollywood status and family connections.

Sanderson is suing Paltrow for $300,000, claiming that he sustained a brain injury and broken ribs in the collision. Paltrow, who has deemed the allegations an “attempt to exploit her celebrity and wealth,” is arguing that Sanderson caused the crash, and she is countersuing for a symbolic $1 plus attorney fees.