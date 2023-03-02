Gwyneth Paltrow Sends Birthday Love To 'Sweetest' Ex-Husband Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow has nothing but love for ex-husband Chris Martin on his birthday.

The Goop founder celebrated the Coldplay lead singer in an Instagram post on Thursday that featured a selfie of the former couple together.

“Happy birthday to the sweetest father and friend. We love you, cajm,” she wrote, using initials to address her ex, whose full name is Christopher Anthony John Martin.

Paltrow and Martin have become popular celebrity co-parents since they announced their split in 2014 after a little over 10 years of marriage.

The couple had famously declared that they were “consciously uncoupling” in a statement announcing their split at the time.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin on Jan. 11, 2014, in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Paltrow discussed the term again in December during a Q&A with fans who messaged her questions on Instagram.

“I really believe in conscious uncoupling,” she said, according to Yahoo. “When you spend meaningful time with someone, it’s nice to have it morph into friendship. I don’t want to have bad blood with anyone, ever (if I can help it.)”

The Oscar winner said on “The Drew Barrymore Show” in September 2020 that her relationship with Martin post-divorce has been “better than our marriage was.”

But she did admit that co-parenting isn’t always easy.

“Some days, it’s not as good as it looks,” she told Barrymore. “We also have good days and bad days, but I think it’s driving towards the same purpose of unity and love and what’s best for the kids.”

Paltrow and Martin share two children together: son Moses and daughter Apple. Martin is currently in a relationship with actor Dakota Johnson, and Paltrow tied the knot with producer and “Pose” co-creator Brad Falchuk in 2018.

On Wednesday, Paltrow celebrated Falchuk’s birthday with an Instagram post, although the producer doesn’t use the social media app himself.

