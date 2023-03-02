What's Hot

'Hunger Games' Star Jena Malone Says She Was Sexually Assaulted By Co-Worker

Gene Simmons Reveals The Kiss Classic He Absolutely Hates Singing

New Nickname Idea For Ron DeSantis Is Too Dumb Even For Trump

Lauren Boebert Flunks U.S. Geography As Map Meme Backfires Badly

Aaron Carter's Mom Shares Disturbing Photos Of Son's Death Scene, Demands Investigation

Biden Won’t Veto GOP Push To Overturn D.C. Criminal Code Changes

Emilia Clarke Fans Defend 'Game Of Thrones' Star After Tweet About Her Looks

Kellyanne Conway Brazenly Gaslights Fox News Viewers With Bizarre 'Challenge'

‘You D**k!’: Stephen Colbert Loses It Over GOP Governor’s Assault On LGBTQ People

Merrick Garland, Sen. Ted Cruz Spar In Testy Exchange On Protests At Justices' Homes

George Santos Now Under Investigation By House Ethics Panel

Biden 'Not Confident' Student Debt Relief Will Survive Supreme Court Challenge

EntertainmentGwyneth Paltrowchris martinco-parenting

Gwyneth Paltrow Sends Birthday Love To 'Sweetest' Ex-Husband Chris Martin

The Goop founder shared a selfie of the former couple together.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Gwyneth Paltrow has nothing but love for ex-husband Chris Martin on his birthday.

The Goop founder celebrated the Coldplay lead singer in an Instagram post on Thursday that featured a selfie of the former couple together.

“Happy birthday to the sweetest father and friend. We love you, cajm,” she wrote, using initials to address her ex, whose full name is Christopher Anthony John Martin.

Paltrow and Martin have become popular celebrity co-parents since they announced their split in 2014 after a little over 10 years of marriage.

The couple had famously declared that they were “consciously uncoupling” in a statement announcing their split at the time.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin on Jan. 11, 2014, in Beverly Hills, California.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin on Jan. 11, 2014, in Beverly Hills, California.
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Paltrow discussed the term again in December during a Q&A with fans who messaged her questions on Instagram.

“I really believe in conscious uncoupling,” she said, according to Yahoo. “When you spend meaningful time with someone, it’s nice to have it morph into friendship. I don’t want to have bad blood with anyone, ever (if I can help it.)”

The Oscar winner said on “The Drew Barrymore Show” in September 2020 that her relationship with Martin post-divorce has been “better than our marriage was.”

But she did admit that co-parenting isn’t always easy.

Some days, it’s not as good as it looks,” she told Barrymore. “We also have good days and bad days, but I think it’s driving towards the same purpose of unity and love and what’s best for the kids.”

Paltrow and Martin share two children together: son Moses and daughter Apple. Martin is currently in a relationship with actor Dakota Johnson, and Paltrow tied the knot with producer and “Pose” co-creator Brad Falchuk in 2018.

On Wednesday, Paltrow celebrated Falchuk’s birthday with an Instagram post, although the producer doesn’t use the social media app himself.

“He won’t see this as he’s not on social (another reason why he’s so cool) but let’s all wish him a happy birthday, anyway,” she wrote.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Kimberley Richards - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community