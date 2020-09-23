Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Why Co-Parenting With Chris Martin Is 'Not As Good As It Looks'

Paltrow said that in order to move on from the pain of her marriage ending, she had to confront the idea that “just because we break up we can’t love the things about the person anymore.”

“You are also holding the other person in this sphere of humanity,” the Oscar winner continued, noting that both she and Martin committed to radical accountability and responsibility-sharing in their relationship.

But their guiding principle as parents was prioritizing the needs of their children.

“I really wanted my kids to not be traumatized, if it were possible. Chris and I committed to putting them first and that’s harder than it looks because some days you really don’t want to be with the person that you are getting divorced from,” Paltrow explained. “But if you’re committed to having family dinner, then you do it.”