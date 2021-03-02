Get A First Look At Benjamin Alire Sáenz's New LGBTQ Novel For Young Adults

Benjamin Alire Sáenz endeared himself to a generation of young adult readers with his seminal 2012 novel, “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe.” Nine years later, the award-winning author and poet will make good on his promise to further the adventures of his gay protagonists when he unveils that book’s much-anticipated sequel this fall.

HuffPost got an exclusive first look at the cover for “Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World,” due out Oct. 12. Artists Mark Brabant and Sarah Jane Coleman, who previously collaborated on “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe,” have reprised their duties.

Simon & Schuster "Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World" is due out Oct. 12.

“Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” follows two Mexican American teens, Aristotle “Ari” Mendoza and Dante Quintana, who meet at a local swimming pool in the summer of 1987. Once Dante confides that he is gay, Ari begins to question his own sexuality as the friendship intensifies. Soon, a troubling act of violence forces the teen boys to confront their burgeoning feelings for one another. The book received glowing reviews and a number of honors, including the Lambda Literary Award for LGBTQ inclusivity and the Pura Belpré Award for Latino cultural excellence.

Picking up where its predecessor left off, “Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World” finds Ari and Dante navigating the intricacies of maintaining a relationship. This time, however, they must also grapple with the era-defining impact of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

In an interview with HuffPost, Sáenz acknowledged that “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” was published at a “perfect” time when the public discourse around marriage equality was ramping up. By contrast, the sequel will be released as the world continues to reel from the devastation of the COVID-19 crisis. In fact, the pandemic motivated the author ― whose works also include 2004’s “Sammy and Juliana in Hollywood” and 2017’s “The Inexplicable Logic of My Life” ― to commit to the long-gesticulating project.

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images “It’s not so difficult to fall in love,” said Sáenz, seen here in 2014. “The real work is staying in love.”

“I wanted to write for the young people living through this time and say something important to them ― something that matters,” said Sáenz, who is based in Texas. “It’s not only the pandemic that makes us feel isolated. It’s also our politics and our hate and our bigotry and our racism that work to disconnect us from each other. But these terrible and powerful discourses will not succeed if we stay in solidarity with one another and if we stay true to the beauty that resides within us all.”

As to what readers can expect from the new book, the author kept mum on specifics. Still, he added, “It’s not so difficult to fall in love. The real work is staying in love.”