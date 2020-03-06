Austin Cancels SXSW Festival Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The city of Austin, Texas, announced Friday that it is canceling South by Southwest amid health concerns over the current coronavirus outbreak.

The annual media festival, known as SXSW, was scheduled to kick off on March 13. The organizers said they hope to reschedule the event, which features film, music, technology, political and cultural experiences over a 10-day period.

“We are devastated to share this news with you. ‘The show must go on’ is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place,” festival organizers said in a statement.

An Update on SXSW 2020. Please read our full statement here: https://t.co/P56nF8KFmE pic.twitter.com/ouJPKM9GNy — SXSW (@sxsw) March 6, 2020

“After consultation with the city manager, I’ve gone ahead and declared a local disaster in the city,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said at a press conference, “and associated with that have issued an order that cancels South by Southwest for this year.”

