Baby Yoda Is Back In The New 'Mandalorian' Trailer!

This. Is. The. Way.

In the first trailer for “The Mandalorian” Season 2, Baby Yoda is back, and this “Child” is a Force to be reckoned with.

Or, as the trailer shows, maybe Baby is better off ducking for cover and letting the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) do the heavy lifting. Same difference.

According to the trailer, Season 2 apparently will show Mando trying to get Baby Yoda to the Jedi, and the hype is real.

Star Gina Carano, who plays Mando’s mercenary friend Cara Dune, told Entertainment Weekly last week: “If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’re going to get to see things you’ve always wanted to see.”

The new season blasts off on Oct. 30 on Disney+. Watch or do not. There is no try.