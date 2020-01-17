George Lucas met Baby Yoda and social media users exploded with joy.
The “Star Wars” creator held the little green dude from “The Mandalorian” spinoff in a blurry picture that the Disney Plus series’ showrunner Jon Favreau shared online late Thursday:
Favreau didn’t caption the cute image that immediately went viral.
But Twitter users were more than happy to chime in on the encounter between the originator of the space opera franchise and its newest adorable creature:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter