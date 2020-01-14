Mark Hamill Takes A Lightsaber To His Facebook Account And Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Hamill is done with Facebook.

The “Star Wars” actor deleted his account on the social media platform to protest its decision to continue allowing political ads containing lies. He also took a swipe at the company’s founder and its billionaire CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the process.

Hamill tweeted Sunday he was “so disappointed” Zuckerberg “values profit more than truthfulness.” “I know this is a big ‘Who Cares?’ for the world at large, but I’ll sleep better at night.”

So disappointed that #MarkZuckerberg values profit more than truthfulness that I've decided to delete my @Facebook account. I know this is a big "Who Cares?" for the world at large, but I'll sleep better at night. #PatriotismOverProfits 🇲🇾>💰 https://t.co/seb2eJMTo6 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 12, 2020

Hamill also used the hashtag #PatriotismOverProfits and two emoji that appeared to indicate loyalty to the U.S. flag is greater than money. But he used an emoji of the Malaysian flag. Hamill corrected himself in a second post:

🇺🇸>💰 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 13, 2020

Hamill’s tweet was well-received among many of his fans, including bestselling “The Cartel” author Don Winslow:

I deleted mine a year ago. Best decision ever. — Becca 🌊 (@BeccaMaljak) January 12, 2020

All the cool people are quitting Facebook. https://t.co/l1VDroiv0M — Brittanie Shey 🥒 (@brittanieshey) January 14, 2020

Facebook, pay attention. You’ve lost the man who played Luke Skywalker. Luke Skywalker no longer uses your platform. The only thing worse than that is maybe Santa Claus telling you to feck off. Might be time to rethink things. — Dave Bastian (@dabast) January 12, 2020

Hamill’s public stance against Facebook follows British actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen’s scorching speech against the platform at an Anti-Defamation League summit on anti-Semitism and hate in November in which he called for “a fundamental rethink of social media and how it spreads hate, conspiracies and lies.”