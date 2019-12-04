HuffPost Finds

Buy, You Shall: The Baby Yoda Merch You've Been Waiting For Is Here

From Baby Yoda T-shirts to Funko Pops and even a plush, the breakout star of Disney+'s “The Mandalorian” finally has merch.

Finally! Baby Yoda fans can rejoice.
From his first appearance at the end of the first episode of “The Mandalorian” on Disney+, Baby Yoda has ~forced~ his way onto our screens and into our hearts. And yes, yes we all know he’s not really Yoda, but the name has already stuck.

We’re halfway through the first season of “The Mandalorian,” and the Baby Yoda craze isn’t dying down anytime soon. The meme du jour (or at least until the fifth episode drops this Friday, Dec. 6) of Baby Yoda sipping his soup has probably forever usurped Kermit sipping on tea for meme queens everywhere.

“Star Wars” fans have been begging for Baby Yoda merch since they first saw him bundled up in his floating bassinet. And now, the first pieces of merch are finally here — so Baby Yoda’s now the gift (and gif) that keeps on giving.

You trying not to buy all of this Baby Yoda merch.

We found everything from official merch at the Disney Store to the best handmade goods from Etsy that feature Baby Yoda’s little face, so you won’t have to wait another second. Unfortunately, some products are only available for pre-order and won’t ship until the spring.

Whether you’re looking to gift yourself or a youngster in your life, or just finding something for your friend who can’t stop staring at Baby Yoda memes, we found T-shirts, Funko Pops and even a plush that’s perfect for any Baby Yoda lover.

May the Force be with you and your wallet.

Check out all the Baby Yoda merch we found so far:

1
The Child Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head Figure by Funko
Disney Store
You can pre-order this Funko Pop now for $13. It's expected to ship by May 13. There's also a bigger version of this bobblehead, too.
2
Baby Yoda Christmas Card
Etsy / PeabodyStudioPrints
Get it now for $4.
3
Baby Gap Star Wars Beanie One-Piece Set
Gap
Get it now for $40.
4
Baby Yoda Coffee Time Throw Blanket
Society6 / MimieTrouvetou
Get this blanket for $60 to $133, depending on the size, plus 25% off today only.
5
Baby Yoda Mandalorian Ornament
Etsy / Chuddywinks
Get it now for $8.
6
The Child Plush by Mattel
Disney Store
You can preorder this plush for $25. It's expected to ship out on April 1.
7
Baby Yoda Flower Crown Vinyl Sticker
Etsy / TylerShaeDesigns
Get it now for $4.
8
Baby Yoda Enamel Pin
Etsy / SupremeCreatives
You can preorder this pin for $13.
9
The Child – Star Wars: The Mandalorian T-Shirt for Men
Disney Store
Get it now for $25.
10
Baby Yoda Sunset Art Print
Society6 / bernattegould
Get it now for $19 to $54, depending on the size, plus 25% off today only.
11
The Child – Star Wars: The Mandalorian Sweatshirt for Adults
Disney Store
Get it now for $35.
12
Crochet Baby Yoda
Etsy / CrochetGeekToys
Get it now for $20.
13
The Child Mug
Disney Store
You can customize the image and color of this mug. Get it now for $20.
14
The Child Acrylic Tumbler
Disney Store
You can customize the image and color of this tumbler. Get it now for $15.
15
Baby Yoda Pod Pocksocket
Popsockets
Get it now for $15.
16
The Child Tote Bag
Disney Store
You can customize the image and color of this canvas tote bag. Get it now for $20.
17
Mandalorian and Little Alien Pattern Socks
Etsy / MarvelousYouCo
Get these socks for $20.
18
The Child – Star Wars: The Mandalorian T-Shirt for Girls
Disney Store
Get it now for $23.
19
The Child – Star Wars: The Mandalorian T-Shirt for Boys
Disney Store
Get it now for $22.
20
The Child – Star Wars: The Mandalorian Tank Top for Women
Disney Store
Get it now for $25.
