Buy, You Shall: The Baby Yoda Merch You've Been Waiting For Is Here

Disney Store Finally! Baby Yoda fans can rejoice.

From his first appearance at the end of the first episode of “The Mandalorian” on Disney+, Baby Yoda has ~forced~ his way onto our screens and into our hearts. And yes, yes we all know he’s not really Yoda, but the name has already stuck.

We’re halfway through the first season of “The Mandalorian,” and the Baby Yoda craze isn’t dying down anytime soon. The meme du jour (or at least until the fifth episode drops this Friday, Dec. 6) of Baby Yoda sipping his soup has probably forever usurped Kermit sipping on tea for meme queens everywhere.

“Star Wars” fans have been begging for Baby Yoda merch since they first saw him bundled up in his floating bassinet. And now, the first pieces of merch are finally here — so Baby Yoda’s now the gift (and gif) that keeps on giving.

You trying not to buy all of this Baby Yoda merch.

We found everything from official merch at the Disney Store to the best handmade goods from Etsy that feature Baby Yoda’s little face, so you won’t have to wait another second. Unfortunately, some products are only available for pre-order and won’t ship until the spring.

Whether you’re looking to gift yourself or a youngster in your life, or just finding something for your friend who can’t stop staring at Baby Yoda memes, we found T-shirts, Funko Pops and even a plush that’s perfect for any Baby Yoda lover.

May the Force be with you and your wallet.