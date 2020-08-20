You Won't Believe All The Bags, Purses And Backpacks On Sale At Nordstrom

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Chances are you’re probably not schlepping your laptop to and from the office as often anymore. If that’s the case, you might be able to get away with rocking a smaller, more stylish bag this fall.
Fortunately, Nordstrom’s 2020 Anniversary Sale is going on now through Aug. 30. If you’re looking for a hands-free crossbody bag for running errands or a backpack for back-to-school, it’s the perfect time to save.
The N-Sale is known for slashing prices on brands like Madewell, FRAME and Kate Spade. Not sure where to start? We’ve been scrolling our way through leggings, beauty deals and even a few fall-friendly coats.
If last season’s favorite styles are any indication, expect to see plenty of Western-inspired styles, animal prints and fringe this fall. We’re loving this Ted Baker Laiiney Quilted Wallet on a Chain that’s on sale for $90, a super practical option for work and play. The best deal we’ve seen is on this Treasure & Bond Quinn Leather Backpack that’s more than half off at $64.
Below, we’ve rounded up bags, purses and backpacks from the Nordstrom sale, so you all you have to worry about is adding to cart.
Take a look: