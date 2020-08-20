HuffPost Finds

You Won't Believe All The Bags, Purses And Backpacks On Sale At Nordstrom

We found practical wallets, laptop bags and statement purses at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

You Won't Believe All The Bags, Purses And Backpacks On Sale At Nordstrom
You Won't Believe All The Bags, Purses And Backpacks On Sale At Nordstrom

Chances are you’re probably not schlepping your laptop to and from the office as often anymore. If that’s the case, you might be able to get away with rocking a smaller, more stylish bag this fall.

Fortunately, Nordstrom’s 2020 Anniversary Sale is going on now through Aug. 30. If you’re looking for a hands-free crossbody bag for running errands or a backpack for back-to-school, it’s the perfect time to save.

The N-Sale is known for slashing prices on brands like Madewell, FRAME and Kate Spade. Not sure where to start? We’ve been scrolling our way through leggings, beauty deals and even a few fall-friendly coats.

If last season’s favorite styles are any indication, expect to see plenty of Western-inspired styles, animal prints and fringe this fall. We’re loving this Ted Baker Laiiney Quilted Wallet on a Chain that’s on sale for $90, a super practical option for work and play. The best deal we’ve seen is on this Treasure & Bond Quinn Leather Backpack that’s more than half off at $64.

Below, we’ve rounded up bags, purses and backpacks from the Nordstrom sale, so you all you have to worry about is adding to cart.

Take a look:

Kate Spade New York Large Florence Leather Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom
Originally $328, on sale for $200 at Nordstrom.
Frame Les Second Mini Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Originally $350, on sale for $150 at Nordstrom.
Ted Baker Peggey Tassel Zip Leather Card Holder
Nordstrom
Originally $69, on sale for $46 at Nordstrom.
Treasure & Bond Quinn Leather Backpack
Nordstrom
Originally $149, on sale for $64 at Nordstrom.
Tory Burch Carson Zip Top Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Originally $248, on sale for $150 at Nordstrom.
Madewell The Zip Top Small Spotted Calf Hair Transport Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Originally $168, on sale for $100 at Nordstrom.
Ted Baker Laiiney Quilted Wallet on a Chain
Nordstrom
Originally $159, on sale for $90 at Nordstrom.
Tumi Voyageur Just In Case® Packable Nylon Tote
Nordstrom
Originally $100, on sale for $60 at Nordstrom.
The Marc Jacobs Leather Multi Wallet
Nordstrom
Originally $120, on sale for $75 at Nordstrom.
AllSaints Small Kita Convertible Leather Backpack
Nordstrom
Originally $378, on sale for $200 at Nordstrom.
shoppableshoppingfinds salefinds stylenordstrom