HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Just before "spooky season" starts, we spotted fall weather finds at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.

Sweater weather is almost here ― you can pencil in Sept. 22 as the first day of fall.

You’re probably going to be seeing pumpkin-spiced everything and piles of leaves everywhere soon. And wardrobe-wise, you might be looking to put away your shorts and sandals and pull out your coats and boots.

If you’re looking to stock up on fall essentials, you don’t have to look too far for a sale — Nordstrom’s annual Anniversary Sale has lots of finds that you don’t want to miss out on.

The Anniversary Sale — which is live for all Nordstrom cardholders and launches for everyone on Wednesday, Aug. 19 — is the company’s biggest sale of the year, featuring discounts on brands like Adidas and Zella. The sale is live until Aug. 30.

While we’ve got a little while until the autumn’s officially here, you might get fall weather finds while they’re hot (and before it gets cold) during Nordstrom’s sale. From a puff-sleeved turtleneck sweater to a faux leather jacket with faux fur trim, we’ve spotted all kinds of clothes and shoes that’ll be perfect for the fall.