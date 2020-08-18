HuffPost Finds

The Best Fall Weather Finds To Get During Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

There are a lot of sweaters, coats and boots on sale worth grabbing before the weather gets chilly.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Just before "spooky season" starts, we spotted fall weather finds at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.&nbsp;
Just before "spooky season" starts, we spotted fall weather finds at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. 

Sweater weather is almost here ― you can pencil in Sept. 22 as the first day of fall.

You’re probably going to be seeing pumpkin-spiced everything and piles of leaves everywhere soon. And wardrobe-wise, you might be looking to put away your shorts and sandals and pull out your coats and boots.

If you’re looking to stock up on fall essentials, you don’t have to look too far for a sale — Nordstrom’s annual Anniversary Sale has lots of finds that you don’t want to miss out on.

The Anniversary Sale — which is live for all Nordstrom cardholders and launches for everyone on Wednesday, Aug. 19 — is the company’s biggest sale of the year, featuring discounts on brands like Adidas and Zella. The sale is live until Aug. 30.

While we’ve got a little while until the autumn’s officially here, you might get fall weather finds while they’re hot (and before it gets cold) during Nordstrom’s sale. From a puff-sleeved turtleneck sweater to a faux leather jacket with faux fur trim, we’ve spotted all kinds of clothes and shoes that’ll be perfect for the fall.

Check out these fall weather finds hiding at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale:

1
Cole Haan Signature Water Resistant Car Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $265, get it now for $150 at Nordstrom.
2
BP. Leopard Brushed Pullover (Plus Size)
Nordstrom
Originally $59, get it now for $35 at Nordstrom.
3
BLANKNYC Night Fever Faux Leather Moto Jacket with Faux Fur Trim
Nordstrom
Originally $118, get it now for $70 at Nordstrom.
4
Cutter & Buck Lakemont Half Zip Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $110, get it now for $66 at Nordstrom.
5
Naturalizer Sterling Knee High Boot
Nordstrom
Originally $230, get them now for $150 at Nordstrom.
6
Nordstrom Men's Shop David Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
Originally $135, get them now for $80 at Nordstrom.
7
Kenneth Cole New York Houndstooth Coat (Plus Size)
Nordstrom
Originally $300, get it now for $180 at Nordstrom.
8
Sam Edelman Faux Fur Teddy Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $169, get it now for $100 at Nordstrom.
9
Rachell Parcell Puff Shoulder Turtleneck Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $79, get it now for $50 at Nordstrom.
10
Levi's Denim Trucker Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $98, get it now for $50 at Nordstrom.
11
BP. Denim Jacket with Removable Faux Shearling Collar
Nordstrom
Originally $69, get it now for $41 at Nordstrom.
12
Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter Zip Pullover
Nordstrom
Originally $119, get it now for $84 at Nordstrom.
13
Steve Madden Nadalie Pointed Toe Bootie
Nordstrom
Originally $120, get them now for $80 at Nordstrom.
14
Chelsea28 Oversize V-Neck High/Low Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $69, get it now for $46 at Nordstrom.
15
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Zip Cardigan
Nordstrom
Originally $158, get it now for $100 at Nordstrom.
16
Halogen Marl Houndstooth Knit Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $109, get it now for $65 at Nordstrom.
17
Gibson Colorblock Sweater (Plus Size)
Nordstrom
Originally $58, get it now for $34 at Nordstrom.
18
Jeffrey Campbell Troye Square Toe Bootie
Nordstrom
Originally $150, get them now for $100 at Nordstrom.
19
Leith Off the Shoulder Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $59, get it now for $39 at Nordstrom.
20
Nordstrom Men's Shop Gavin Waterproof Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
Originally $130, get them now for $80 at Nordstrom.
shoppableWomenStyleBeautyParents