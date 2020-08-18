HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost You can kick back and relax at home with the loungewear we found lying around on sale at Nordstrom.

Leggings, biker shorts and slip-on shoes might have become your new uniform in these unusual times when comfort reigns supreme — especially if you don’t want to deal with buttons, zippers or laces.

If you’re looking for an upgrade to your at-home wardrobe, you’re in luck: There’s a lot of loungewear, pajamas and slippers on sale during Nordstrom’s annual Anniversary Sale.

ICYMI: Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale has kicked off for cardholders in recent weeks — it opens up to everyone on Wednesday, Aug. 19 — with deals on brands like Madewell and Sam Edelman. It’s the company’s biggest sale of the year and runs until Aug. 30.

While we were looking, we couldn’t help but see lots of loungewear and PJs on sale that are perfect for when you just want to lounge around.