The Comfiest Loungewear You Can Find At Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Including furry Ugg slippers, waffle-knit robes and Adidas athletic shorts you can rest easy in.

You can kick back and relax at home with the loungewear we found lying around on sale at Nordstrom.&nbsp;
Leggings, biker shorts and slip-on shoes might have become your new uniform in these unusual times when comfort reigns supreme — especially if you don’t want to deal with buttons, zippers or laces.

If you’re looking for an upgrade to your at-home wardrobe, you’re in luck: There’s a lot of loungewear, pajamas and slippers on sale during Nordstrom’s annual Anniversary Sale.

ICYMI: Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale has kicked off for cardholders in recent weeks — it opens up to everyone on Wednesday, Aug. 19 — with deals on brands like Madewell and Sam Edelman. It’s the company’s biggest sale of the year and runs until Aug. 30.

In the sale, we’ve already found leggings that you’ll want to snag, work-from-home essentials to make everything so much easier and beauty deals that are too pretty to pass up.

While we were looking, we couldn’t help but see lots of loungewear and PJs on sale that are perfect for when you just want to lounge around.

From a cozy cardigan with over 3,000 reviews that’s almost half-off to joggers from fan-favorite activewear brand Zella, below you’ll find the best loungewear that’s hiding at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.

Check out the best loungewear, pajamas and slippers on sale at Nordstrom:

1
Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Jogger Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $59, get them now for $39 at Nordstrom.
2
Nordstrom Moonlight Dream Pajamas
Nordstrom
Originally $65, get them now for $40 at Nordstrom.
3
BP. Pajama Pants (Plus Size)
Nordstrom
Originally $35, get them now for $20 at Nordstrom. Find these in other sizes, too.
4
Flora Nikrooz Floral Print Jogger Pajamas
Nordstrom
Originally $74, get them now for $49 at Nordstrom.
5
UGG Gertie Speckle Full Zip Hoodie
Nordstrom
Originally $88, get it now for $59 at Nordstrom.
6
Goodlife Double Layer Scallop Hoodie
Nordstrom
Originally $125, get it now for $80 at Nordstrom.
7
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings
Nordstrom
Originally $65, get them now for $43 at Nordstrom.
8
Adidas Originals 3-Stripes Athletic Shorts
Nordstrom
Originally $45, get them now for $30 at Nordstrom.
9
UGG Fluffette Slipper
Nordstrom
Originally $90, get them now for $60 at Nordstrom.
10
Nordstrom Men's Shop Stretch Poplin Pajama Shorts
Nordstrom
Originally $30, get them now for $20 at Nordstrom.
11
UGG Romeo Slipper
Nordstrom
Originally $100, get them now for $60 at Nordstrom.
12
Majestic International Waffle Knit Robe
Nordstrom
Originally $65, get it now for $40 at Nordstrom.
13
Steve Madden Cuddle Faux Fur Slipper
Nordstrom
Originally $60, get them now for $40 at Nordstrom.
14
BP. Fleece Jogger Pants (Plus Size)
Nordstrom
Originally $45, get them now for $25 at Nordstrom.
15
Honeydew Sun Soaker Lounge Set
Nordstrom
Originally $68, get it now for $45 at Nordstrom.
16
Flora Nikrooz Floral Print Pajamas
Nordstrom
Originally $74, get them now for $49 at Nordstrom.
17
BP. Fleece Zip Hoodie
Nordstrom
Originally $59, get it now for $30 at Nordstrom.
18
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan
Nordstrom
Originally $116, get it now for $69 at Nordstrom.
