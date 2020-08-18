HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Leggings, biker shorts and slip-on shoes might have become your new uniform in these unusual times when comfort reigns supreme — especially if you don’t want to deal with buttons, zippers or laces.
If you’re looking for an upgrade to your at-home wardrobe, you’re in luck: There’s a lot of loungewear, pajamas and slippers on sale during Nordstrom’s annual Anniversary Sale.
ICYMI: Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale has kicked off for cardholders in recent weeks — it opens up to everyone on Wednesday, Aug. 19 — with deals on brands like Madewell and Sam Edelman. It’s the company’s biggest sale of the year and runs until Aug. 30.
In the sale, we’ve already found leggings that you’ll want to snag, work-from-home essentials to make everything so much easier and beauty deals that are too pretty to pass up.
While we were looking, we couldn’t help but see lots of loungewear and PJs on sale that are perfect for when you just want to lounge around.
From a cozy cardigan with over 3,000 reviews that’s almost half-off to joggers from fan-favorite activewear brand Zella, below you’ll find the best loungewear that’s hiding at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.
Check out the best loungewear, pajamas and slippers on sale at Nordstrom: